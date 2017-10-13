Valuing Brighthouse Financial. Is It Deeply Discounted?

We perform that exercise for Brighthouse Financial and conclude that its shares may hold unrealized value.

Hence, computing the market value of an insurance company's tangible equity is a good proxy for how much the business is worth.

Insurance companies purchase securities with insurance premiums not yet paid out in claims (i.e. float). Majority of insurance company assets are investments with market quoted prices.

Brighthouse Financial fully spun-off from MetLife on August 4, 2017. Since then Brighthouse shares have fallen steeply from the "when-issued" trading range. What is the stock worth?

Background & Motivation

On July 10, 2017, MetLife, Inc. (MET) announced that the U.S. SEC approved Brighthouse Financial, Inc.'s (BHF) registration statement on Form 10 effective. That set the stage to complete the spin-off of MetLife's Brighthouse spin-off announced in early 2016.

The transaction closed on August 4, 2017. So, Brighthouse did not operate as an independent entity until then. In the interim (i.e. July 10 - August 4), NASDAQ approved the trading of Brighthouse common stock on a "when-issued" basis under the symbol "BHFWV" on July 17, 2017. In limited numbers, those shares traded as high as $75/share.

During this interim, "when-issued" period, Renaissance Research, a Seeking Alpha contributor, wrote an article titled, MetLife: What Are Brighthouse Spin-Off Shares Really Worth? In the article, Renaissance Research noted that implied book value per share would be ~$86 (italics my own).

... implies a book value of Brighthouse’s equity of around $10.6bn. As a result, given a share count of 122,723,993, we estimate that a book value per share for Brighthouse is about $86.

On the first day of trading as an independent entity on August 7, 2017, Brighthouse shares opened at $62.85/share and closed at $61.71/share. During the subsequent weeks, the shares continued to slide, closing at $53/share on September 7, 2017 (since then the shares recovered to trade around $60/share as of October).

The Goal

This article is a brief deeper dive into insurance company book value, its investments and claims estimate. The intent is to give the reader a better toolset to evaluate insurance company's equity, its financials, and help formulate an opinion about what Brighthouse's book value might be. This should give the reader a sense of what BHF shares are worth.

Brighthouse Financials

As a business, Brighthouse offers a range of individual annuities and individual life insurance products [4: Note 1]. Let's cut to the chase by roughly computing Brighthouse's tangible book value. Follow along with a copy of the 2017 June 30-quarter 10-Q.

Tangible Equity

You can compute Brighthouse's price to book ratio by taking current market cap to book value. So, let's start with the market cap. That's just the number of common shares outstanding multiplied by current price. On the cover of the 10-Q, you'll find that at August 31, 2017, "119,773,106 shares ... were outstanding." BHF shares closed October 10, 2017 at $60.10 per share. So, that implies a market cap of $7.198 billion.

Now for the book value part. As of June 30, 2017, BHF's book value was $16.465 billion. You'll find that toward the bottom of the balance sheet as "Total shareholder's net investment and noncontrolling interests." In accounting definition, equity is just assets minus liabilities. If you took the ratio of market cap to book value, you'd get ~$7.2 billion / ~$16.5 billion = ~43.6%. That sounds like a big discount. But, wait! That's not right. You want to adjust the shareholder equity for the intangible assets.

You may be familiar with the concept of intangible assets as those assets on the books that do not have tangible form. Buildings and inventory are assets, because you can sell them and convert them to cash. Trade accounts receivables are assets, because you can collect cash for them. But, how do you convert intellectual property to cash? How do you convert trademarket to cash? You know that something like a trademark has a value, but it's little bit gray as to how much it's worth. In general, those types of assets are classified as intangibles, and should be removed from the book value calculation.

DAC and VOBA and More

That's fine, but what are the intangibles for an insurance company? Conventionally, deferred policy acquisition costs or DAC and value of business acquired or VOBA are intangible assets for an insurer. Think of DAC as money spent to get new customers that isn't expensed. VOBA has a more direct analogue to a small business. Think of it as spending money to buy someone else's customer list. For both DAC and VOBA, you know that it had some value ... otherwise you wouldn't pay money to buy a customer list. But, it's uncertain whether you'll be able to make money out of them. Intangible.

So, if you back out the $6.464 billion intangible asset from shareholder equity, then the tangible equity is actually $10 billion. 10 over 16 suggests a price to book ratio of 60%. Still a good discount, and if the business were ever to trade at 100% of book value, then you'd be looking at a fair amount of upside.

Investments

But, the other big piece of evaluating an insurance company's book value is to look at the quality of its investments and management's assumptions about future claims. In my opinion, the more important factor is the claims estimate (more on claims in next section). I say that because in general, insurance industry is regulated and therefore hold relatively conservative investments centered around government and agency issued fixed income securities. Let's take a quick look at the Balance Sheet to verify.

You find that of the total $81.8 billion in investments, majority are from Fixed maturity securities of $63.5 billion and $10.3 billion in mortgage loans.

There are other (relatively) minor investments that are interesting on the surface. If you want to be truly conservative, you might consider excluding the likes of real estate joint ventures or policy loans in arriving at tangible net equity. It all depends on how likely you think those assets could be written down to 0.

Footnote 4 is all about investments, and one can see the fixed maturity securities in detail. I highlighted the amortized cost and estimated fair value that tie out to the earlier balance sheet summary. Roughly 1/3 of the bonds are U.S. corporate bonds, while the next largest category is U.S. government and agency.

So, in this case, my initial assumption was a little bit off. Most insurance companies tend to keep a conservative investment policy. So, I was surprised to see that BHF keeps a large portion of its investments in U.S. corporate bonds and a sizeable portion in foreign corporate bonds ($6.4 billion amortized cost). RMBS, CMBS, ABS all refer to forms of asset-backed securities (RMBS: residential mortgage backed, C is commercial, etc).

Claims/Future Benefits

As I mentioned, this is a big topic whenever evaluating an insurance company. If management's estimates are too far off, and say policyholders end up claiming far larger amount that reserved, then an insurer's equity base could be wiped out. Interestingly, Form 10-Q does not share a detailed discussion, instead referring the investor to "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations" in the Form 10 filed prior to the spin-off. Here's all that I found in the 10-Q (pages 114 - 115).

So, I go all the way back to the Notes to the combined financials in Form 10, where you'll find the relevant discussion. I wish I could explain for you the amount we see in the balance sheet of the 10-Q, but I honestly cannot. What I read in Form 10 is that basically, and I'm paraphrasing:

Amounts are calculated as the present value of future expected benefits to be paid, reduced by the present value of future expected premiums ... and are based on methods and underlying assumptions that are in accordance with GAAP and applicable actuarial standards.

What a shock!

Here are the two key balances from 10-Q as of June 30, 2017:

And all I can tell as an investor is that these amounts, combining for $71.6 billion, are based on assumptions that are industry standard.

To be fair, Brighthouse is a new entity, and I give the management the benefit of the doubt that detailed actuarial discussion may not add value to a prospective investor. Still, I was disappointed that I couldn't find important information around future policy benefits and policyholder claims and that it was so difficult to pin down.

Summary

In summary, when evaluating an insurance company, book value matters as so much of an insurers assets are marketable securities which are carried at fair value. This article walked through how to compute tangible equity for an insurer, and also shed some light on evaluating the underlying investment assets in detail. That said, a particular emphasis should be paid to understanding management's assumptions around policyholder benefits (another word for future claims liability).

Based on my deeper dive into Brighthouse, I was surprised to find that its investments were not as conservative as I expected and that its estimates around policy holder benefits were so difficult to pin down.

