Market Crash? 5 Picks That Took Less Than 12 Months To Get Back On Their Feet In 2008

You need to pick companies that are able to get back to positive territories faster than the market.

Let's assume the next crash is coming. In fact, it's like your rear-view mirror: It might be closer than it appears.

You are probably going to tell me that the market is overpriced, and I'm going to tell you that I am still investing new money. Over the past 45 days, I've invested more than $70,000 in the stock market. I will continue investing new money because I don't fear the next market crash. Why is that? I'm not going to tell you that I found some magic super-powered stocks that won't drop like a rock when things turn sour.

What if I were to tell you that some companies lost about 50% of their value during the last crisis, but quickly turned around to show positive return less than 12 months after hitting bottom? Even better, I think they have what it takes to bounce back again the next time Mr. Market isn't in a good mood.

To be clear, those companies had nothing to do with losing so much of their value in the first place and they had even less to say when they bounced back. Investors simply realized they had been dumping the best companies around for no reason, and rapidly bought them back.

I happen to have the five of them in my portfolio: Starbucks (SBUX), Apple (AAPL), BlackRock (BLK), Gentex (GNTX), and Disney (DIS).

The graph above shows how each stock price performed between Jan. 1, 2008, and Dec. 31, 2009. For those shareholders, the nightmare lasted only a few months. Even better, they were making money less than 12 months after each of their prices reached the bottom of the barrel.

Let me tell you more about what makes those companies so great today and how I believe they will bounce back in the event of another crash.

What's their edge now?

Starbucks is known for its stellar customer experience and its variety of beverages. It built a reputation of listening to its customers and using technology -- Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), mobile payment --to continuously improve its customers' in-store experience. Since SBUX knows what its clients want, it is the first to offer it to them. This is how you build loyalty.

Apple's recent success on the stock market is mainly attributable to its iPhones. But what is even more exciting about this company isn't its phone; it is its ability to innovate. It starts from its existing ecosystem and now adds services on top of products. Apple Pay, Apple Watch, Apple Music, Apple TV, iCloud and AirPods are all products and services connecting with each other. And what is the best way to use those services? You got it: through an iPhone.

Not only is BlackRock the world's largest asset manager by assets under management (AUM), it is also a dominant leader in the fastest growing investment product: ETFs. As low-cost fees and passive investing solutions tend to grow stronger every day, more money is being transferred to BLK. BlackRock shows continuous net inflows in its investment products, which will make it an even bigger leader tomorrow than it is today.

Gentex makes auto-dimming mirrors that work to improve drivers' vision at night. The mirrors automatically darken to eliminate headlight glare for drivers. With a 92.3% market share and thousands of patents to protect its technology, GNTX is far ahead of any other company in this sector. On top of that, it shows a stellar balance sheet. Management is also making an effort to grow through acquisitions and partnerships, and has become more present in the aerospace industry with its aircraft windows.

Disney is the king of content. In 2006, Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion. Six years later, Disney sealed another $4 billion deal with the purchase of Lucasfilm. What do both deals have in common? They prove Disney's incredible ability to generate billions of dollars with purchased content. The company is living a never-ending saga with ESPN subscribers going away. However, the company can count on a robust movie pipeline and strong U.S. economy to fill its theme parks, while waiting for its own streaming service to be launched toward the end of 2019.

How will they get back up on their feet faster?

Now, it's one thing to show you what they did it in the past; that doesn't necessarily mean much about the future. There are tons of companies that were good at one point in time, but that haven't done so well recently. Here's why I think these five companies will get through the next crash like they previously did.

Starbucks might already be present on every corner of every big city in the U.S., but it is still growing rapidly in China. You might say that many consumers will cut back on their $5-plus lattes during bad years. But here's an interesting fact: Between January 2008 and January 2010, SBUX's revenue dropped by only 2.1%. This phenomenon is due to the fact that SBUX is still opening new coffee shops year after year. Since there is still lots of room for expansion outside the U.S. (and its plan in China is currently working), SBUX's revenues will not be affected by the next crash.

Similar to the SBUX situation, Apple sells an expensive "deluxe" product. However, its sales didn't slow down during the 2008-10 recession either. This company is sitting on enough cash that it can survive an important crash without being hurt. APPL counts many customers, but even more fans. They will not let the company down, even in a gloomy economy.

BlackRock is probably the company on this short list that will take the most severe hit during a market crash. While many investors flee equities to get back to fixed-income investments, BLK will see its margins shrink. However, a crash will not stop investors in their search for affordable investing solutions. Pension plans and advisers will focus on what they can control: investment fees. BLK will rapidly show investors it can weather the storm and keep its clients (they will simply move from equity to fixed income) and its shares will bounce back.

Gentex sales will definitely slow down in the event of a recession. However, GNTX can take on difficult years because it shows a stellar balance sheet. The company shows a debt/equity ratio of 0.005. Its long-term debt is at $185 million while generating $1.746 billion in revenues. Its dominant position in the automobile mirror industry will remain intact and sales will bounce back as soon as people think of buying a new car.

Disney is about to save its media division (notably ESPN) through its new streaming services. This company has enough original content by itself to create an irresistible offer for streamers. Just as Nike (NKE) doesn't fear Amazon (AMZN) because its brand is strong, Disney doesn't have to fear Netflix (NFLX). With the upcoming new "Star Wars," "Frozen" and Marvel movies, the future of the King of Content is set for the next decade.

What do they have in common?

This short list of potential picks has more than one thing in common. They are obviously all leaders in their industry and show strong growth vectors. During the latest crash, two of them (SBUX and AAPL) weren't paying dividends and only started distributing a part of their profits a few years later. But over the past five years, these five companies have not only increased their dividend each year, they did it showing a 9%-plus annualized rate. These companies have the potential of not only bouncing back, but also doubling their distribution every six to seven years. This is something to consider when you are unsure about where the market will go, isn't it?

