Hudson Technologies: EPA Comment Letters Impale The Bull Thesis

The comment letters also reveal figures that, in our opinion, refute the bull's assumptions about gross margins and the use of R-22 substitutes.

Found in EPA comment letters are what we believe to be the true stockpile and demand figures. They imply reclaim volumes will not increase and the stockpile persists past 2020.

We uncovered evidence that, in our opinion, proves the EPA’s 2013 stockpile estimate significantly understated the true figure and that the EPA demand projections are significantly inflated.

Hudson has cited an EPA estimate for the size of the stockpile in 2013 and EPA demand projections to imply the stockpile will soon be depleted.

The Hudson bull thesis will not play out until R-22 reclamation volumes increase, which will not happen until the industry stockpile of virgin R-22 is fully depleted.

“Unfortunately, EPA’s modeling has consistently overestimated aftermarket demand for virgin R-22”

-- HDSN Management, April 2014 EPA Comment Letter

Introduction

One thing MUST happen for the Hudson Technologies (NSDQ: HDSN) bull thesis to play out: the volume of reclaimed R-22 must increase dramatically. Despite being two years away from a complete phase-out, industry-wide volumes of reclaimed R-22 are below the 2008 peak and only 10% above the 10-year average.

Source: Chart by Author, using EPA Data

For years, Hudson has predicted an increase in reclamation volumes, and with each passing year the company has blamed the delay on the existing stockpile of virgin R-22. While Hudson claims it does not know the current size of the stockpile, it has used an EPA estimate of 119 Million pounds in 2013 and the EPA’s demand projections to tell investors the stockpile will hopefully soon be depleted, thus implying earnings growth will soon accelerate.

We uncovered evidence that, in our opinion, proves the EPA’s 2013 stockpile estimate significantly understated the true figure and that the EPA demand projections are significantly inflated. Found in a treasure trove of EPA comment letters are what we believe to be the true stockpile and demand figures. They imply that not only will reclaim volumes not increase, but the industry’s stockpile of R-22 will be around well past 2020.

How big was the stockpile in 2013? After the reclamation industry complained that the EPA’s stockpile survey data was incomplete, the EPA admitted that it likely exceeded 148 Million pounds. But numerous reclaimers, including the recently acquired Airgas, commented that the true figure was likely larger still, and industry data implies it could be hundreds of millions of pounds (please see "The Stockpile" and "How Big Could The Stockpile Be" sections).

The stockpile will only be depleted by R-22 demand, the higher the demand the faster the stockpile goes away. Hudson recently cited the EPA’s demand projections to tell investors the stockpile will hopefully be depleted soon, but based on comments made to the EPA by Hudson and the reclamation industry, we think the EPA's estimates are significantly inflated. In a 2014 comment letter, Hudson stated that “EPA’s modeling has consistently overestimated aftermarket demand for virgin R-22.”

As recently as the fourth quarter 2016, Hudson cited the EPA’s 2020 demand estimate of 50 Million pounds to promote the long-term reclamation opportunity. Again EPA comment letters lead us to a different conclusion. In a 2013 comment letter, Hudson provided figures that, in our opinion, imply 2014 demand was already only approximately 47 Million pounds and Airgas estimated 2013 demand was less than 50 Million pounds.

But supply and demand are not the only issues at hand. The comment letters provide figures that, in our opinion, refute the bull's assumptions about gross margins and the use of R-22 substitutes. All in all, they paint a picture of an industry that, we believe, is highly unlikely to reach the potential promoted by Hudson and lead us to reiterate that Hudson’s future will look just like its past. Except now the company has levered up to acquire Airgas. We think the results are going to be disastrous. Taking into account the data contained in this report and adjusting our earnings multiple from 13x to 6.5x to reflect likely earnings decreases, we are lowering our price target from $4.00 to $2.00.



Note: We emailed Hudson's President and IR Company a list of questions and asked for comments. We note our questions in each section below. As of publishing, we did not receive a response from the company.

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer at the end of the report before reading further.

A Simplified Primer On The R-22 Phase-Out

Under the Clean Air Act, the EPA was tasked with developing the phase-out of ozone depleting substances in accordance with the ratification of the Montreal Protocol. One of the stated goals was to increase the industry’s use and reliance upon recycled and reclaimed R-22. To facilitate the orderly transition from virgin to reclaimed R-22, the EPA developed a system whereby nineteen companies were awarded allowances that gave them the right to import and produce a predetermined amount of R-22 each year.

The size of the allowance allocations and the pace of their decline was based on the EPA’s Vintaging Model (reported in the EPA’s Servicing Tail Report). The model estimated demand for R-22 thru 2025 and accounted for other factors such as industry stockpiles and projected reclamation volumes. To allow for the flexibility to adjust the model and allowance allocations to changing conditions, the phase-out was split into three stages: 2004-2009, 2010-2014 and 2015-2019.

Prior to each stage, the EPA issued a proposed rule for the upcoming allowances. After each rule was proposed, the EPA solicited industry comments before making a final ruling. This article focuses on the comments made in the period leading up to and after the proposed 2014 Rule, which set out the allowances for the final stage of the phase-out between 2015-2019.

The System Is Not Working

Up until 2012, the phase-out was progressing more or less as planned. Allowances were declining annually and the price of R-22 began to rise, but concerns that the allowance allocations were outstripping demand began to emerge.

Then in April 2013, as the result of a lawsuit against the EPA, the agency was forced to give back allowances it had inappropriately stripped from Arkema and Solvey. The news of additional allowances caused the price of R-22 to drop 50%.

In December 2013, the EPA issued the proposed allowances for the last stage of the phase-out. Reeling from the recent price drop, the reclamation industry (including Hudson) lobbied the EPA to eliminate all allowances starting in 2015. Their position was supported by mounting evidence of a multi-year R-22 stockpile and the EPA’s history of overestimating R-22 demand.

* The information from this report was obtained from the 2014 EPA comment letters. The letters can be found at www.regulations.gov. Search: EPA-HQ-OAR-2013-0263.

** While we report all figures in pounds to stay consistent with past reports, the EPA reports its figures in metric tons. The conversion rate is 2,204.62 pounds per metric ton.

The Stock Pile

As Hudson has pushed back the date of the eventual increase in reclamation volumes, management has continued to use the existence of the R-22 stockpile as an excuse and cited the EPA’s 2013 stockpile estimate to provide context for when it may be depleted. From the 1Q2015 conference call:

The real pick up in reclamation we think may be in 2016, 2017 more so than let’s say 2015 for example, really again part to the stockpile that exists. We don’t know exactly the total amount of the stockpile that came into 2015, but based on the latest information from the EPA, as of the end of 2013 it was something north of 100 million pounds. So that probably is going to be brought into, some portion of it brought into the 2015 year or maybe some of it in the 2016 year. So that may push it off a little bit, the development of reclaim…

From the 4Q2016 conference call:

In the earlier periods, we were benefiting obviously from higher price and reclaim volumes are sort of replacing that. It’s not really until the 2018 and 2019 years that more of our results will be benefited from the volume growth of R-22 and specifically the volume growth in reclaim.

From the 1Q2017 conference call:

At one point, I think the [stockpile] was 110 million pounds in 2013… is the 110 million now 30 million, 40 million, 50 million, it’s hard for us to say. We just can’t tell what’s left.

The 110 million pounds cited refers to the EPA’s 2013 stockpile estimate of 119 Million pounds reported in Table E-1 of the EPA’s Servicing Tail Report (we think it actually refers to an earlier estimate for 2012, which was later revised upward when the 2013 estimate was released; we give the benefit of the doubt and use the higher figure).

But in the 2014 EPA comment letters, many in the reclamation industry told the EPA its estimate was too low, and in its response the EPA admitted that the real number was likely much higher.

To understand, readers must first know how the stockpile data came to be. With reclamation volumes not meeting expectations, the industry lobbied the EPA to find out how much R-22 was in existing inventories. What they got was a typical government response.

In August 2013, the EPA sent what are known as “ 114 Letters” to nine companies from the list of nineteen allowance holders.

Why nine? It turns out that if the EPA asks more than nine it must get permission from the Office of Management and Budget. Typical government bureaucracy, but the EPA contended the number represented 80% of the industry’s stockpile.

Which nine? That is confidential; not even the industry knows.

Why only allowance holders? We will see this decision was highly contested.

When the data came back, the nine companies reported that they held inventories of 119 Million pounds at the end of 2013. Since this was supposed to estimate 80% of total inventories, the figure implies a total stockpile of 148 Million pounds. Despite this fact and arguments that the sample size excluded hundreds of industry participants, the EPA used 119 Million pounds as the stockpile estimate in its Servicing Tail Report.

The response from the reclamation industry was loud. Hudson commented that the EPA’s historical stockpile figure was understated and pointed out that the data from just nine companies exceeded the EPA’s previous estimate for the entire stockpile.

Source: Hudson Comment Letter April 22nd, 2014

In a letter dated June 27th, 2013, Airgas commented:

There are arguably large volumes of R-22 currently sitting in inventory – some estimates place this between 99 Million and 198 Million pounds.

In a letter dated April 22nd, 2014, ICOR International commented:

EPA knows definitively that the supply of stockpiled R-22 is in excess of 148 Million pounds. The stockpile is probably much higher when you consider that all 19 allocation holders and hundreds of distributors, wholesalers and contractors were not surveyed

The EPA acknowledged the reality of ICOR’s figure in its response to the comments.

EPA did take into consideration that total industry inventory is likely above 148 Million pounds when the agency decided on its final [allowance] allocation.

So we know the stockpile was at least 148 Million pounds, but this figure excludes any inventory held by the vast majority of the industry. Like Hudson, the industry took issue with the sample size.

In a letter dated April 22nd, 2014, North Lakes Distributing Company commented:

EPA seems to be making the assumption that the ability to bring 80% of the allocations into the US this year means that these companies somehow represent 80% of the stockpile. This assumption is at best one dimensional and naïve. It takes into no consideration the supply chain in the market; distributors, wholesalers, reclaimers, smaller allocation holders and large mechanical contractors.

In a comment letter sent on behalf of a coalition of reclaimers, law firm Patton Boggs called the EPA’s 114 Letters inadequate. It commented:

EPA fails to inquire as to what companies, if any bought R-22 from the allocation holders in the preceding year. As a result, if an allocation holder sold its entire R-22 inventory to a non-allocation holder on December 30, 2013, that inventory would be completely under EPA’s radar.

In its response to these comments, the EPA stated:

EPA did not make a definitive statement that the nine companies surveyed through the 114 request have 80% of all inventory, only that it was reasonable to assume the agency had a significant majority, possibly on the order of 67%-80% of total inventory.

Based on our research, we consider the EPA’s response to the industry comments to be typical bureaucratic ineptitude. Regardless of how we got here, the fact is that the starting inventory figure used by Hudson and the bulls to predict when reclaim volumes will increase is not 119 Million pounds. We think it is at least 148 Million pounds, and likely much higher.

Note: We asked Hudson why the company cited a stockpile estimate of 110 Million pounds when the EPA responded to the reclamation industry comment letters that the stockpile was likely above 148 Million pounds. We did not receive a response.



Overestimated Demand

A driving factor in creating the stockpile was the EPA’s overstated demand projections, which justified issuing too many allowances. The EPA’s Vintaging Model estimates the following R-22 demand between 2015-2025:

Source: Chart by Author, Using EPA Data

Hudson has used the EPA’s demand projections to imply that the stockpile will hopefully soon be depleted. When on the 1Q2017 conference call management was asked about its confidence in its long-term projection that reclamation volumes will increase, they responded:

We don’t think it’s going to be that much longer. The amount that EPA believes demand is out there compared to what they [allowance holders] can produce today, obviously, they have to be eating into their stockpiles, so we’re hoping its soon, not a long time.

Based on our review of the industry's EPA comment letters, we believe the EPA's estimates are significantly inflated. In its April 2014 comment letter, Hudson told the EPA that its modeling has consistently overestimated aftermarket demand for virgin R-22.

Source: Hudson Comment Letter April 22nd, 2014

Hudson has also continually cited the EPA’s 2020 demand projection of 50 Million pounds to promote the long-term reclamation opportunity. The following from the 4Q2013 conference call was said just weeks before the letter above was written.

We continue to believe that as the R-22 phase-out progresses, the aftermarket demand will exceed the total allowances and reclaimed R-22 will bridge the supply gap. Additionally for 2020, the EPA projects the aftermarket demand to be 50 million pounds.

More recently, on the 4Q2016 conference call, Hudson again cited the EPA’s 2020 estimate:

As the R-22 refrigerant phase-out progresses, we are continuing to see increased interest in our reclamation solution. EPA predicts market demand for R-22 of 50 Million pounds by 2020, and we’ve remained confident that reclaimed R-22 is the best solution to meet the demand.

In its November 13th, 2013 letter to the EPA, Hudson states the stockpile in 2014 will likely "exceed at least two years of total market demand," and provided figures which, in our opinion, imply 2014 demand was already only approximately 47 Million pounds. Our math is as follows: (100M stockpile + 13M new allowances for 2013/2014 + 5M weak demand estimate) / 2.5yrs = 47M pounds.

Source: Hudson Comment Letter November 13th, 2013

We think this letter conflicts with a statement Hudson made on the 2Q2014 conference call. When the Roth analyst said his checks indicated that the stockpile may be higher than previously thought and that there could be as much as two seasons worth of inventory, Hudson responded:

We haven’t seen evidence of greater than normal inventories. We have seen inventories as high as one-year supply, but we have also seen inventories at let’s say half a year.

Several other reclaimers questioned the EPA’s demand estimates. Airgas estimated demand was already lower than 50 Million pounds in 2013. In its March 2014 comment letter, the company states:

Our estimate of the industry demand in 2013, based on the demonstrable actions of our customers as well as the reaction of the overall marketplace, was less than 50 million lbs.

The letter goes on to say:

It is critical that the Agency take into account both the actual existing inventories as well as a more realistic service demand model when determining the allocation of Allowances, especially in the early years of the coming phase-out period. The allowances already issued for 2013 and 2014, which are clearly in excess of market demand (notwithstanding what we have observed to be faulty estimates set forth in the EPA’s Servicing Tail Report), will add even more excess virgin production to inventories.

Note: We asked Hudson why it cited EPA demand estimates if the company told the EPA their demand estimates are inflated. We did not receive a response.

How Big Could The Stockpile Be?



A document provided as part of the 2014 ruling shows that between 2003 and 2013 the allowance holders produced or imported over 1.7 Billion pounds of R-22 out of 2.2 Billion available allocations.

Source: Chart by Author, Using EPA Data

The first thing to notice from the chart above is that the allowance holders used only 80% of their allocations during this period. When highly coveted allowances are not being used, there is most definitely a stockpile. But how big?

If we extrapolate historical demand using the 50 Million pounds of estimated demand in 2014 and assuming 7% annual demand decline rate (in line with 15-year average equipment life), we see that the stockpile could be on the order of magnitude of 800 Million pounds.

Source: Chart by Author, Using Comment Letter Data, EPA Data and Internal Estimates

This is the data the reclamation industry was looking at in 2014, and why it pushed the EPA to end all allowance allocations in 2015. But the stock pile does not need to be hundreds of millions of pounds to decimate the bull thesis. Using the EPA’s 148-Million-pound estimate with the comment letter demand figures blows up the model.

Blowing Up The Model

Below is a recreation of a model used in a recent bullish article. It estimates future reclamation volumes based on estimated demand and the whittling down of industry stockpiles.

The author uses the 119-Million-pound 2013 stockpile estimate and 2014 demand of 59 Million pounds. He also assumes that reclaim volumes will grow 20% in 2017 and 2018 even though the stockpile still exists to meet his demand estimates. We think this assumption is incorrect. We do not think reclamation volumes will grow (as historically evidenced) until the stockpile is depleted. Note: rounding errors lead to slight differences in 2018, but the result is the same in 2020.

Source: Chart by Author, Using Bull-Thesis Estimates

Our adjusted model using the figures from the comment letters is below. It assumes a 148-Million-pound stockpile exiting 2013 and 50 Million pounds of demand in 2014 with 7% decline rates annually (in line with the bull’s argument that demand tapers with a 15-year average life of equipment). We think this is conservative given the facts support the 2013 stockpile was significantly larger.

Source: Chart by Author, Using EPA and Comment Letter Data

AS YOU CAN SEE, NOT ONLY IS THERE NO NEED FOR RECLAIM VOLUMES TO GROW, BUT THE INDUSTRY EXITS 2020 WITH 36 MILLION POUNDS REMAINING IN THE STOCKPILE.

We think the most viable argument against our conclusion is that our demand estimate is wrong. The facts make it much harder to argue the stockpile in 2013 was 119 Million pounds.

If we assume the bullish demand estimates but use a more realistic, but still conservative, 2013 stockpile of 175 Million pounds there is still no need for increased reclaim volumes and the stockpile in 2020 is 12 Million pounds. But at this point it is too late. As we pointed out in our second report, even the inflated EPA estimates show R-22 demand falling off a cliff after 2020.

We think this definitively destroys the bull thesis, but wait… there is more. We have highlighted only a handful of the numerous comments made in over 80 letters presented to the EPA in early 2014. We think many of the comments refute key assumptions of the bull thesis.

Gross Margins

Hudson bulls assume that gross margins on reclaimed R-22 are 45%. Evidence of this can be found in the numerous bull articles on Seeking Alpha. The math goes like this: Hudson buys dirty gas for 50% of the going price (i.e. $10 per pound when the price is $20) and spends $1 per pound on transportation and reclamation, giving a total cost of goods of $11 per pound. On the 2Q2016 conference call, Hudson agreed with an analyst's comment that the company buys dirty gas at 50% of virgin prices.

According to the March 10th, 2014 comment letter, Hudson was buying dirty R-22 for $10 per pound when the price of R-22 was $15 in early 2013. This math implies 27% gross margins. We ask, should investors believe Hudson also pays $10 when the price of virgin R-22 is $20 per pound and the demand for dirty gas is increasing?

Source: Hudson Comment Letter March 10th, 2014

Note: We asked Hudson about the difference between what they paid for dirty gas in 2013 and the 50% of virgin prices mentioned on the conference call. We did not receive a response.



R-22 Substitutes

We think that many Hudson investors believe that R-22 substitutes will not have a significant impact on R-22 demand because they are less efficient (see Roth analyst comment).

On the 2Q2017 conference call the company was asked about the use of substitutes during the recent increase in R-22 pricing. Management stated:

It’s probably a little above single-digits, I mean like 10% to 15% as opposed to I think in 2013 it could have peaked as much as 20%.

We believe twenty-percent of demand is on the low end of what was stated in the 2014 comment letters. In its March 10th, 2014 letter, Hudson stated:

HFC alternatives to R-22 are proliferating, to the point where they now represent approximately 25% of the market.

In its September 9th, 2013 letter, ICOR International, who developed a leading R-22 alternative, stated:

By late Spring [2013], distributor estimates on the number of R-22 users transitioning to alternative refrigerants ranged from 20%-50% of R-22 sales.

R-22 is a commodity with substitutes. The idea that there is limited demand for substitutes when the price of R-22 rises flies in the face of economic reality. We ask, if there is limited demand for substitutes, why have so many been developed? The AHRI recently had to modify its cylinder color coding system because there were too many new R-22 alternatives.

Below are two of over thirty substitutes designed for different R-22 systems, all of them are significantly less expensive than R-22 (even at current prices).

Source: Chemours & ICOR International Advertisements

Those who claim that R-22 substitutes do not get used because they are less efficient only need to go to YouTube to find hours on end of video attesting to the compatibility and ease of substitution.

And once a system is converted away from R-22, it never goes back. That unit’s demand is lost forever, so the 7% demand decline rate that is used to represent the 15-year life of a unit does not account for demand lost to substitutes.

Note: We asked Hudson about the difference between the 20% substitute demand cited on the conference call and the higher figures cited in the comment letters. We did not receive a response.

How Does Hudson Come Up With $400M DoD Contact Number?

While not mentioned in the 2014 comment letters, we think investors hoping for a major revenue bump from the DoD contract awarded to Hudson in 2016 are likely to be dissapointed. According to the 2Q2016 conference call, the contract has a maximum value of $400M over five years and will kick in during the third quarter 2017 (it is unclear to us if it’s over the 5-year term or over 10-years which includes a 5-year renewal). However, the DoD press release states the contract has a maximum value of $148 Million.

Source: DOD Press Release

We think the large discrepancy may be due to the contract being awarded based on then current prices, but with fixed-price adjustments there is the possibility of $400 Million in revenue. Again we are unsure, but if we are correct, $400 Million seems like a stretch given current refrigerant prices.

And for those who have commented that R-22 is not part of the DoD contract, please see the catalogue of gases offered by Hudson to the government. Also note that the government has its own stockpile of R-22 for its legacy equipment.

Note: We asked Hudson what accounts for the difference between its $400 Million figure and the DoD's $148 Million figure and under what circumstances the $400 Million scenario will occur. We did not receive a response.

Why Did The Price of R-22 Rise In Early 2017?

We can already here the argument, if there is a giant stockpile why did the price of R-22 increase in early 2017? We will let Hudson answer this one. From the 3Q2014 conference call:

Looking back say even in 2012 when the price took off, well there was a lot of inventory in the chain… the fact is, the price can come flying up whether there is gas in the chain or not and whether there is a lot in inventory has to do with how they control pricing coming forward, the big producers… When the price on R-22 got into the $14-$15 range, oh there was a god-awful amount of gas in the inventory… so that didn’t stop it from ramping up, but once it became very clear that there was an absolute glut, it started tapering back.

So, we think the better question is why did R-22 prices crater this summer?

And yes, they did crater. Hudson acknowledges prices dropped more than expected in its recent earnings preannouncement, but they did not offer a current price. Our average Ebay price checks indicate R-22 prices have recently broken below $13 per lbs (we use 2-week average completed Ebay auctions that ended with at least one bid). Below are pictures of recent Ebay Buy Now offers showing $13.33 per pounds scratched out and promoting “Best Offer Accepted.”

Source: Ebay “R-22 30lbs” Buy It Now

Conclusion



We urge investors to review the full history of the R-22 phase-out and the 2014 comment letters. We think they paint a picture of an industry that was relying on the EPA’s decision to create a growing reclamation market, but that unfortunately, was let down by the actions of the EPA.

But in the end, after all the comments and all the analysis, only one thing matters. The size of the R-22 stockpile in 2013 was much larger than investors realize and because the EPA’s demand projections are overstated, the stockpile will be with us for years.

Acquisitions and DoD contracts cannot erase the reality that the R-22 reclamation bonanza will likely never happen. And for the investors awaiting the HFC phase-out bonanza, do not get your hopes up. In August of this year, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a 2015 EPA ruling aimed at phasing out the use of HFCs. The case, brought by chemical producers Mexichem Fluor and Arkema, argued that the EPA does not have the statutory authority to ban HFCs because the Clean Air Act only provides oversight of ozone-depleting substances. HFCs are global warming gases, but not ozone-depleting.

Hudson recently downplayed the effect from the ruling stating “that court case has no bearing on whether or not the Montreal Protocol [Kigali Amendment] gets ratified.” But, others are taking it seriously.

Honeywell and Chemours recently filed a petition for an En Banc rehearing. We think the chances the case gets reheard are slim. According to this study, En Banc rehearings are only granted 0.2% of the time. And regarding the effect on the Kagali Amendment, the NRDC recently stated that “the decision will undercut international cooperation to curb the explosive growth of HFC’s world-wide thru the landmark Kigali HFC Amendment.”

What does all this mean for Hudson? We think it means that the earnings growth will never come, that its future looks just like its past. Except now the company has levered up to acquire Airgas. We think the results are going to be disastrous. Taking into account the data contained in this report and adjusting our earnings multiple from 13x to 6.5x to reflect likely earnings decreases, we are lowering our price target from $4.00 to $2.00.

Note: We asked Hudson if the company has ever made comments to investors articulating its apparent concerns with the EPA's stockpile and demand estimates or if it has ever publicly retracted the statements made to the EPA. If so, when and where can they be found. We did not receive a response.

Note: As of October 12th, 2017, HDSN shares are currently available to short on Interactive Brokers; the fee rate is currently 0.61%, and the short interest is 12.4%.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HDSN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: IMPORTANT - Please read this Disclaimer in its entirety before continuing to read our research opinion. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article expresses the author's investment opinions, which are based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "think," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. You should assume that as of the publication date the author (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) and clients have a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and call options of the stock) covered herein, including without limitation Hudson Technologies, Inc., and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines.The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.