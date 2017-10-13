Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Revisiting Achaogen After A Recent Decline

Below is all the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Achaogen after that stock's recent decline.

FDA actions pummeled two small biopharmas late in the week. Spark Therapeutics gets a "thumbs up" from an Ad Comm Panel and the analyst community.

There is not much action in the main biotech indices over the past week, although they are trending down slightly.

"Conscience is the inner voice that warns us somebody may be looking."- H.L. Mencken

The main biotech indices continue to see not much in the way of trading action here so far in the fourth quarter. There is little current movement in the large caps of the sector and probably will not be until third quarter earnings reports start pouring in at the end of November. Smaller names continue to be more volatile reacting to company specific news, trial developments, FDA actions and analyst commentary. Overall the biotech sector has shown a slight trend down over the past week of trading.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click here on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) was crushed in trading on Thursday. The company announced it had received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for its NDA for DSUVIA for treatment of post-operative pain. The CRL cited the need for additional data on at least 50 patients to assess the safety of the product at the maximum recommended dose and changes to the Directions for Use to ensure proper administration as the reasons behind why it was issued. It looks like any success for DSUVIA is on hold for the time being until the company addresses the noted concerns to the point where it can resubmit the application for approval.

The small biopharma was not the only one hit hard by a FDA action Thursday. After the bell rang, Antares Pharmaceuticals' (ATRS) stated its NDA for XYOSTED (testosterone enanthate) injection that had a PDUFA date of Oct. 20th had run into a snag. The FDA cited deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time that should result in a CRL and a delay for any approval decision around the product.

Ending on a bright not, Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) got a lift in trading on Friday. After the bell on Thursday, It was disclosed that an Ad Comm Panel voted unanimously (16-0) to recommend approval of Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec), a gene therapy for retinal disease. Approval by the FDA now seems a formality when the PDUFA date arrives on Jan. 12th.

Not surprisingly given the Ad Comm Panel recommendation cited above, we are seeing a lot of positive analyst commentary around Spark Therapeutics over the past 24 hours. Six analyst firms have reiterated Buy ratings since the Ad Comm decision was announced including Jefferies and Raymond James. However, price targets proffered have ranged from $89 to $105 a share, which does not suggest much implied upside from current trading levels -- at least in the analyst community.

Analysts are mixed on AcelRx after it receives a critical CRL (see above). Jefferies downgrades the name to a Hold this morning. Roth Capital, however, is keeping the faith. They reissued a Buy rating and $7.50 a share price target after the CRL was made known yesterday. Its analyst still seeing DSUVIA eventually being approved, albeit with a one year delay.

We are starting to see some positive analyst commentary around Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) in recent weeks after a period of dormancy in the analyst community. Three weeks ago Evercore ISI initiated the shares as a Buy with a $65 price target. Today it is JMP Securities reissuing their Buy rating and lifting their price target to $63 from just $40 previously. Evidently the progress the company reported around recent trial developments on Sept. 19th is getting a receptive ear from analysts.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click here on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

We have been talking about "Busted IPOs" over the past week or so, especially in biotech. The surge in the sector has seen quite of few of these previous moribund equities turn into rockets this year. Today we look at one of these that has started to fall back to earth in today's Spotlight feature.

Company Overview

Achaogen (AKAO) is a late-stage San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on developing and commercializing antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the U.S. The shares currently trade just over $13.00 a share and the company has a market cap of approximately $600 million.

We shined a positive Spotlight on this name at the end of November of 2016 when the shares traded at ~$5 apiece. Within months, the stock skyrocketed to $25 a share on favorable developments. The equity stayed at those levels throughout the first half of 2017, but the shares have been on the decline of late giving back approximately half of their previous gains. This sets up an interesting trade but first a little more about the company.

Pipeline

As can be seen by clicking here, the company has several compounds in very early stage development.

Plazomicin

This is the company's one late stage and primary drug candidate. It has been developed to treat serious bacterial infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It was very encouraging data from two Phase 3 studies in December of last year and then again in Aprilof this year that caused the stock to take off. In May, Plazomicin was granted Breakthrough Therapy status for the treatment of bloodstream infections caused by certain Enterobacteriaceae, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Enterobacter aerogenes. The company plans to submit a NDA to the FDA by end of this year and a marketing application for Europe in the first half of 2018.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Analyst support for the name is strong despite the shares recent decline. The median analyst price target on AKAO is $28.00 a share, more than double the current trading level of the stock but close to where the equity traded a few months ago.

Last week, highly ranked (TipRanks) analysts at Stifel Nicolaus ($30 price target) and Leerink Swann ($22 price target) reissued their Buy ratings on Achaogen. It should be noted that Leerink's analyst did lower his price target from $28 to reflect "increasing competition in carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae."

The company ended the second quarter of 2017 with some $132 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. Achaogen burned through approximately $13 million of cash in the first half of this year and picked up a $18 million BARDA contract late in September.

The Play

The company is well-funded and Plazomicin looks on its way to approval in 2018. I have long been on the "Jensen Rules" with my initial core stake in AKAO. However, just a few minutes ago I picked up some additional stock at $13.40 a share in trading yesterday. I believe the sell-off is getting overdone. Achaogen should file for the NDA on Plazomicin soon, which should bolster the shares. Any rebound to the $14.00 to $14.50 range should allow you to garner $2 for selling the Mar $15 calls against this stake in a delayed buy-write strategy. And that is how I plan to play the recent decline in this small biopharma stock.

"Truth would quickly cease to be stranger than fiction, once we got as used to it." - H.L. Mencken

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKAO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.