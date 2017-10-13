Elon Musk Appears To Be Taking Investors For Fools

The slippage has some very serious consequences to Model 3 prospects and Tesla profitability.

Projecting from Musk's tweets, it appears that Production is likely in Q1 or Q2 of 2018.

Elon Musk's tweets about Model 3 production status do not inspire confidence and do not answer questions raised by the Wall Street Journal.

Last week, two investigative scoops about Tesla (TSLA) suggested that Model 3 production is lagging compared to management claims. Articles from the Wall Street Journal suggested that, as late as September, key parts of Model 3 were being made by hand and questioned the veracity of CEO Elon Musk’s proclamations about various subjects including the Model 3 ramp. Article from Daily Kanban suggested that key parts of Model 3 production are not in place.

We have written in the past that Model 3 is not in production and, as such, the Wall Street Journal article mainly provides evidence to buttress our argument.

Tesla put out a response the claims that does not really deny much of what any of the article claimed but instead attacked the Wall Street Journal.

“For over a decade, the WSJ has relentlessly attacked Tesla with misleading articles that, with few exceptions, push or exceed the boundaries of journalistic integrity. While it is possible that this article could be an exception, that is extremely unlikely.”

This kind of response should be a warning sign to investors. Instead of responding to legitimate concerns, Tesla is essentially calling, Wall Street Journal, easily the most reputable mainstream financial news outlet, “fake news”. The manner of Tesla’s response, to say the least, raises more red flags.

More recently, Elon Musk has been trickling out information through social media as if to imply that things are going well at Tesla. While there is no overt refutation of the Wall Street Journal or Daily Kanban commentary, the intent is clear.

Couple of recent tweets take this narrative even more incredulous. The most recent tweet shared an Instagram link that showed a stamping machine in action.

An earlier tweet shared an Instagram link that showed Model 3 body line “slowed down to 1/10th speed”.

Do either of these tweets refute anything that Wall Street Journal or Daily Kanban say?

Not really!

As Elon Musk himself has often said, auto manufacturing consists of thousands of parts and complex machinery. The ability to hit dates in manufacturing is defined by the weakest element in the complex manufacturing process. Showing couple of stations, one that is clearly in the debug stage, is not indicative of anything other than that Tesla has a while to go before Model 3 is in production. A more important concern to investors should be if there are some bigger problems that Tesla is trying to obfuscate.

The latter tweet, in particular, should raise red flags to investors. A speed of operation of 1/10th suggests that the production line is likely in the early stages of debugging. Even if the 1/10th of the speed claim is an accurate indication of the current throughput, there is no indication that Tesla is producing cars at 1/10th of the speed of its line – which would mean a current output of 500 cars per week.

Note that Tesla has only produced 260 model 3s in all of Q3 – a far cry from a 1/10th speed narrative. Even this may be exaggerating current Tesla capabilities as we suspect that several dozens of these cars were likely made during the last week of Q3 and are likely mostly scrap quality.

Furthermore, a search of fan sites shows that there has not been a single Model 3 delivery or a new Model 3 VIN sighting since the end of the quarter. As such, we are skeptical if any Model 3 production activity beyond debugging is going on at the current time.

What Is The Likely production Status?

While it is extremely difficult to estimate the status of the production ramp based on limited information, the Wall Street Journal article coupled with Elon Musk’s tweets given us a basis to speculate.

Based on the available information, it appears that Tesla may need about 8 weeks to debug the production line. However, Tesla debug has two opposing factors that make this 8-week number highly uncertain:

Tesla, the cash incinerator that it is, does not seem to care for spending, and appears to be pouring enormous resources in to fixing the problem. The intensity of resources should help accelerate the process. However, in addition to shortening beta testing, Tesla skipped soft tooling, an important step that manufacturers take to reduce problems in final “hard tooling”. It is impossible to estimate what gremlins are likely to show up given the process that Tesla chose.

Considering these two factors, it is difficult to tell when Model 3 production line will be ready. In a best-case scenario, where everything goes Tesla’s way and there are no gremlins in the line, production could occur as early as end of November or early December. However, this is extremely unlikely. On the realistic side, production could move in to Q1 or Q2 of 2018.

What Does This Delay Mean To Tesla?

Based on management guidance of capex spending being tied to Model 3 production, Q3 is likely to be the quarter in which the Company incurs most of the Model 3 related capex. Cash burn may be in the $1 to $2B range for Q3 depending on the capex spending.

Calling the Model 3 a production vehicle also likely triggered depreciation on billions of dollars of Fremont factory and Gigafactory spending. Assuming the depreciation kicks in, we estimate that Tesla losses in the quarter may approach a staggering $600M.

Due to the high capex spending and operating losses, it is possible, even likely, that the cash levels will fall below Q2 levels in spite of the $1.8B raise in Q3. Effectively Tesla sitting on the precipice of yet another capital raise.

Furthermore, the delays will continue to increase the engineering expenses and capital expenses allocated to Model 3. Each quarter of delay likely adds several hundred million of expenses that need to be allocated to Model 3. As we have demonstrated in the past, it is already questionable that Tesla will make any money on Model 3.

While Tesla does not include the engineering costs in Gross Margin calculations, these expenses, like depreciation, are real expenses. The delays also increase the considerable debt burden that the Company already has.

With increasing expenses due to the delays, it is even more unlikely that Tesla will ever make money with Model 3. With such harsh realities starting to set in there is little wonder that Elon Musk is resorting to a reality distortion field. But, we predict that the Model 3 spend has been so egregious, and the vertical model so debilitating, the situation is so far out of control that no reality distortion will work. Tesla is rapidly approaching a stage where Model 3 profitability will be a mathematical impossibility.

Summary

Model 3 status, in spite of Musk’s Model 3 production line tweet, seems highly questionable. As we have demonstrated in the past, Elon Musk’s claims about the Model 3 ramp have not been credible. As the evidence of this mounts, we are saddened to see that CEO Musk’s PR tactics are looking increasingly Trumpian.

Here is a way Mr. Musk can be transparent about the subject: have auto journalists, and we do not mean just the friendly ones like Electrek, visit the Fremont and Nevada factories when there is evidence that production is occurring. That would go a long way in building faith about Model 3 production line than tweets of random stations in semi-operating mode.

Before it is here, it is on the Renewable Energy Insights subscriber platform. For timely and in-depth research and analysis of solar, wind, battery, and autonomous vehicle industry stocks and developing news, please consider subscribing to our Renewable Energy Insights platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.