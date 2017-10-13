It's Qualcomm Inside Apple Watch Series 3

Rethink Technology business briefs for October 13, 2017.

Tech Insights finds the Snapdragon X7 LTE Modem in Apple Watch Series 3

Source: Tech Insights

Perhaps it is simple skepticism that has caused the usual Apple (AAPL) fan sites to ignore the Tech Insights findings. Normally, the supplier of the all-important LTE modem for Watch Series 3 would receive some coverage. And I was skeptical myself, and decided to wait to see if Tech Insights might update their teardown article.

And Tech Insights did update the article on October 10, but there was no change to the finding of a Qualcomm (QCOM) modem, except some additional detail. Tech Insights states:

Congratulations Qualcomm for winning the LTE chipset socket. The LTE Baseband (Modem) die in the Package on Package (PoP) is HG11-NG162, which can be decoded to the Qualcomm MDM9635M, a Snapdragon X7 LTE Modem. We have seen this LTE Modem in Apple iPhone 6S/6S Plus, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, etc. The PoP also has a Samsung K4P1G324EH DRAM die.

The fact that Tech Insights based the identification on die markings, rather than package markings (of which none are visible), indicates that Tech Insights decapped the modem package, in order to look at the silicon die itself.

This is something that Chipworks had a well developed capability for which has been retained since Chipworks and Tech Insights merged this year. Generally, conclusions based on examining the silicon die are fairly reliable, and I'm confident that Tech Insights has reached a correct conclusion.

So the sullen silence on the part of the Apple fan sites almost is certainly due to the fact that they have gleefully demonized Qaulcomm as part of their usual alignment with Apple's legal positions, no matter how untenable. For instance, I can't recall any Apple fan writer questioning Apple's position during the anti-trust e-book suit of the US Justice Department. When Apple ultimately lost its appeal to the Supreme Court, everyone was shocked. Except me.

Apple's use of the Qualcomm modem clearly is a concession to the reality of Qualcomm's superior technology. There was simply no way to make an Intel (INTC) modem fit within the space and power constraints of the Apple Watch.

Apple has shown that it can be practical when it needs to. After demonizing Samsung for years in its patent infringement suits, Apple ultimately turned to Samsung for OLED screens for the iPhone X. Even now, I question the wisdom of that, especially in light of Samsung's “record breaking” Q3 profits that it pre-announced yesterday. But clearly, once the decision had been made to go with OLED for iPhone X, Apple had no alternative but to go with Samsung.

One has to wonder what kind of licensing arrangement Qualcomm has with the Series 3 System in Package (SIP) supplier(s).

Apple and Qualcomm are part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and are recommended buys.

After Taiwan fine, it's clear that Qualcomm needs regime change

The reader may well wonder why I continue to hang onto Qualcomm and recommend it as a buy. My position on Qualcomm is really technology driven, as was Apple's decision on the Series 3. Qualcomm is still the clear leader in wireless modems, and I expect it to remain so as the world transitions from 4G to 5G.

Which is not to say I don't have problems with Qualcomm's current management. I do. Qualcomm's management has been completely clueless with regard to its regulatory environment. Almost as clueless as Apple was about its e-book case.

Except that Qualcomm's cluelessness is getting much more expensive. Qualcomm had to pay a fine of $975 million to the Chinese government to settle regulatory claims by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Qualcomm had to pay a fine of $865 million to Korea as part of regulatory actions of the Korea Fair Trade Commission. Now, with the $773 million fine by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission, that brings the total thus far to $2.6 billion. And that's not including the arbitration award of $814.9 million that went to BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) for similar issues of licensing royalties.

And there's probably more to come from the US Government and the EU. But it's not so much the cost of the fines as it is the ongoing denial on the part of Qualcomm's management. From the start, Qualcomm has shown that it didn't understand the legal implications and consequences of the regulatory actions. In its press release following the NDRC settlement, Qualcomm stated:

We do not believe it is likely that other competition agencies will interpret their laws to reach conclusions similar to the NDRC’s.

I suppose that's true in a sense. Subsequent regulatory actions have tended to go a lot further than the NDRC.

It's not that I think that Qualcomm is entirely in the wrong. But it's clear that Qualcomm's business practices need to change. At the very least Qualcomm's negotiations with its customers over patent licensing have been heavy handed. Qualcomm has apparently antagonized most of its customers who have been more than happy to join in the general anti-Qualcomm regulatory crusade.

The lack of cognizance of the regulatory environment as well as how the NXP acquisition would be jeopardized has become unforgivable. It's time for new management at Qualcomm.

It's Nvidia inside GM/Cruise self-driving Bolts

For some time, I've suspected that Nvidia's (NVDA) Drive PX 2, or some component of it, was at the heart of the General Motors (GM) self-driving Chevy Bolts being prepared by its Cruise Automation acquisition in San Francisco. Recently, I came across this job posting by Cruise, which I think is virtually a smoking gun:

CUDA is the Nvidia proprietary programming environment for general computation on the GPU. Here, the requirements are much more focused on GPU programming via CUDA than in previous listings I have seen.

Most importantly, the Responsibilities section points to two key areas in which CUDA processing on the GPU is used. One is the vehicle's “perception system,” which I take to mean object recognition and classification, and which could also include local 3D mapping of objects via LIDAR data. The other important function is deep learning, which is also “to be deployed on GPU."

Deep Learning is the classic AI function that Nvidia has advocated for its GPUs, and Nvidia has developed many Deep Learning APIs that are part of DriveWorks, its software to support autonomous vehicle operation on Drive PX 2.

The job listing also implies strongly that GPU processing has become central to the Cruise approach. The Senior GPU Engineer is to “Identify bottlenecks and optimize existing CUDA kernels and libraries.” The indicates that Nvidia's GPU processing has become the limiting factor in the performance of the system.

It's still not clear whether Cruise is using Drive PX 2, a direct variant, or just standalone Nvidia GPU accelerators, but the adoption of Nvidia GPU technology by GM/Cruise represents a big win for the company. This was facilitated by Nvidia's investment in CUDA software development and research in deep learning and autonomous vehicles.

As Cruise and other companies continue to develop their software, they will find it increasingly difficult to eliminate their dependence on Nvidia's underlying APIs. This will make the processing hardware more “sticky” than it otherwise would be.

And at least at this juncture, there really is nothing better available to automakers than Nvidia's GPUs and Drive PX. Nvidia offers the “path of least resistance” to get to fully autonomous vehicles.

This Tech Brief is a summary of a longer analysis available exclusively to Rethink Technology subscribers. Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is a recommended buy.