Twitter: Why This Looks Like A Bottom

Twitter (TWTR) looks to be forming a reversal pattern higher, even amid pervasive negative sentiment. The company’s share price has traded sideways in a relatively tight range over the last two years as management attempts to find a strategy going forward that will increase revenue growth. Moreover, there are a number of fundamental factors unfolding currently that could lead to buying pressure in the stock. Although things seem to be improving for the company, caution is advised. By using an options strategy, it allows you to gain long exposure to the stock, while limiting downside risks

Price Action

The weekly chart below is of Twitter since its IPO date. From the very beginning, investors have been skeptical of Twitter’s growth prospects considering the competitive landscape of social media. Although Twitter is one of the better known platforms out there, its slowing revenue growth, and declining monthly active users led investors to recently sell the stock aggressively.

Twitter is currently near its all-time lows, but has consolidated around these levels over the past two years. Price action shows a possible double-bottom around the $14 level, but there has yet to be a significant breakout higher. A catalyst to such a breakout may come after earnings, if management can provide reasons for optimism.

The Turnaround Story

The big question is what a catalyst could look like for Twitter. There are two knowns around this company. One, Twitter has captured the attention of close to 320 million users, including many prominent celebrities and public figures worldwide. Across the world, Twitter is followed closely as a source of headline creation, and also a place many go to read and discuss global topics. Second, Twitter has experimented with different forms of conveying its information, such as video. If it can catch lightening in a bottle with its mobile video content, this too could spark additional users and revenue growth.

Twitter claims that it prefers to measure success based on daily active users, as opposed to on a monthly basis due to its focus on building a service that people “love to use every single day.” In its most recent quarter, daily active users increased by 12%. Although the growth was slower than the 14% pace experienced in the previous quarter, it was still the second-highest growth rate in daily active users seen in the past eight quarters. Last quarter also marked a full year of daily active user growth for Twitter. This bodes extremely well for Twitter’s future revenue growth, according to CFO Anthony Noto. The company expects double-digit annualized growth in daily active users in Q3 as well. If daily active users is the right measurement to gauge Twitter’s success, and they can continue to expand at this level, expect revenue growth to pick up in the future.

Moreover, Twitter is experimenting with alternative forms of content creation, which could be a future source of revenue. According to management, live streaming video drives conversation, connection and engagement on Twitter, and adds another platform in which people can see what's happening in the world and what people are talking about. Twitter’s live streaming content focuses on its key areas of strength in news and politics, live entertainment, live sports and live e-sports.

Below is an excerpt from the company’s recent earnings call regarding its video content:

“Additionally, people from all over the world now broadcast live content on Twitter through a variety of our different products, leveraging our APIs and new formats such as 360-degree video powered by Periscope. We couldn't be more excited by the progress we've made in live, and in the last six months, we've really delivered not only in the product but also in the content and conversation offering that we have provided. Specifically, we've seen strong global momentum in partnerships across sports, news, politics, entertainment and e-sports. The breadth and diversity of our content continues to meet the passionate interest of our audiences and also offers a competitive advantage in our conversations with advertisers.

Management goes on to discuss specific figures regarding its video streaming platform:

"In Q1, which is only our second full quarter of live streaming premium video content, we streamed more than 800 hours of live premium video content across more than 450 events, reaching 45 million unique viewers worldwide. We continue to provide significant value to our live premium content partners, helping them extend their reach globally, with approximately 60% of our unique viewers being outside the United States, and allowing them to reach a younger audience, with approximately 55% of our unique viewers under the age of 25.”

If Twitter can continue to grow its content, and add valuable partners, mobile video could be a major revenue generator in the future as well.

The Trade

Although there are reasons to be optimistic regarding Twitter, caution is still advised. Twitter has yet to break out of its consolidation pattern near historic lows, amid its turnaround efforts. A way to gain long exposure, while still hedging your bet is through a longer-dated bull call spread using options. The specific trade I am looking at is the January 2019 20/25 bull call spread. This trade initially costs around $1.35, to make $3.65, or 270% return on investment if Twitter’s share price is above $25 by expiration. Should the trade go against you, and Twitter fails to live up to management’s hype, then you won’t lose much. If however, this is a true bottom, the position should be in the money, allowing you to either hold until expiration, sell out early for a profit and roll the position forward, or sell the options, and buy the underlying stock. At the end of the day the strategy is flexible, and allows you to gain exposure to an interesting opportunity, while limiting your risk.

Conclusion

Twitter is still in the early phase of its turnaround efforts, but things are looking promising. The company’s share price is consolidating near record lows, with buying support building. Moreover, Twitter’s growing daily active users and expansion into video could lead to increasing revenue growth in coming years. While there are reasons to be optimistic, caution is still advised as price reversals can be a volatile process. Due to this potential volatility, using a bull call spread may be the best way to limit risk, while also gaining long exposure to Twitter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Call Spread