Applied Optoelectronics: Panic Selling Won't Help

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) just announced its Q3 preliminary results. In a rather short conference call, its management announced that Q3 revenue would be around $88-89 million instead of the previously guided $107-$115 million. This drastic guidance miss is attributable to lower sales to its largest customer (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) which represented only 10% of Opto’s overall revenue as opposed to 47% in the preceding quarter. Consequently, shares of Applied Optoelectronics crashed by as much as 17% yesterday. But amidst this phase of panic selling and rigorous shorting, investors might be overlooking some of the positives of this latest announcement. Let’s break down the results into Good and Bad to have a clearer understanding of it all.

The Good

Let me start by giving credit where it’s due. It’s become a regular practice for companies to take a poison pill and release all the bad news in one go, so that bearish market sentiment surrounding the company is minimized to the greatest extent. But Applied Optoelectronics pre-released its earnings in shareholders’ best interest, so that investors aren’t caught off guard when the company hosts its Q3 earnings call on November 7. In my personal opinion, this is a sign of an honest, bold and courageous management.

Coming back to its financial performance, there’s seemingly no evidence to suggest that the reported decline in its Q3 is permanent, or that it occurred because of a loss of market share. The issue seems to be industry wide as companies across the segment appear to be struggling, with transition from 40G to 100G taking its sweet time. In fact, management clearly reiterated during its 15-minute conference call that it did not lose Amazon as a customer, and its market share is intact. I’ve attached a quote below for your reference.

“We don’t believe the disruption in the order flow is related to anything AOI specific, and its related to an ongoing transition from 40G to 100G.” – CEO of Applied Optoelectronics, at the conference call on October 12.

The transition from 40G shipments to 100G is coming along slower than expected. It doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all. It only means the ramp in 100G shipments will come in a quarter or two late. But the business should eventually come to Applied Optoelectronics as there hasn’t been any reported loss in its market share.

But apart from that, there’s one glaring fact that most investors and market commentators seem to be missing. Applied Optoelectronics may have recorded drastically lower revenues from Amazon during the third quarter, but its non-Amazon revenues appear to be reaching record highs. I went through the past several quarterly conference call transcripts, hosted on Seeking Alpha, to come up with the chart below.

I find this chart to be particularly encouraging for long-side investments. It illustrates how Applied Optoelectronics is gradually diversifying its revenue mix and reducing its dependence on Amazon. Sure, the optical components provider isn’t there yet, but a few more quarters of further diversification like this would vastly improve its financial positioning. The chart also leads us to suggest that:

The revenue decline in Applied Optoelectronics was primarily due to just Amazon deferring its 100G purchases, Applied Opto’s non-Amazon customers are ramping up their purchases, in spite of intensifying competition (Fabrinet/Macom?). Maybe Amazon will ramp up its purchases for AWS going forward to prevent Azure from closing-in on its lead?

Until there’s an announcement which clearly states that Amazon is reducing its dependence on Applied Optoelectronics for its optical component supplies, I don’t see any reason to indulge in panic selling.

“We also do not expect inventory stock to be impaired because forecasts indicate that this inventory will be consumed over time.” CEO of Applied Optoelectronics, during the conference call on October 12.

Besides that, its unsold inventory will eventually get picked up by customers. I’d like to also mention that its seemingly “horrible” revenue figure for the third quarter is still around 26% higher than last year’s comparable third quarter. Would you still call it horrible?

The Bad

Now let’s touch base on some of the issues with these preliminary results. Its Q3 revenue figure is expected to come in around $88 million which is significantly lower than its guidance of $107-$115 million, and street’s consensus of $111 million, forecasted for the quarter. This massive 28%-plus guidance miss goes to show that Applied Optoelectronics has very little vision regarding Amazon’s purchase trends.

This leads us to the second issue. Without proper clarity about Amazon’s purchase orders, it would be very difficult for Applied’s management to forecast exactly when will its shipments for 100G parts overtake 40G. Sure, this is something that is bound to happen sometime in the future, but predicting an exact timeline could be a dicey affair. The longer Amazon takes to ramp up its 100G purchases from Applied Opto, the more time it would have on its hands to potentially consider other alternatives in the market.

This quarter also breaks Applied Optoelectronics’ record of consistently meeting or beating the analyst consensus for the past several quarters straight. A chart highlighting just that is attached below for your reference. However, do note that the final Q3 results are yet to be added to the chart.

Lastly, the guidance miss goes to show the side effects of Applied Opto’s excessive reliance on Amazon. The optical components maker needs to further diversify its revenue and client base to avoid another quarter like this. It would greatly help in minimizing the cyclical nature of its financial results and stock performance.

What’s your takeaway?

From the statements made by Applied Opto’s management during the conference call, I believe the revenue decline is a temporary issue. It’s seemingly a transition or consolidation phase before its revenue growth rate picks up again, mostly due to a ramp in 100G orders from its top-ten customers.

Also, the scrip had a huge build up of short interest, approximately 77% of its floating shares shorted as per the latest data. With a sharp decline in the company’s stock price yesterday, I suspect a lot of these shorts would consider covering their positions and lock-in gains over the next few trading sessions. Therefore, I wouldn’t advise panic selling at this point in time.

The company is scheduled to host its conference call on November 7. I would recommend holding the company until then. It would be prudent for long-term investors to make an informed investing decision after hearing detailed commentary from Applied Opto’s management, and its fourth quarter guidance, next month.

Author's Note: If you like the article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thanks!