3 Reasons To Buy Bitcoin Near Its $5856 High

You may be hesitant to buy Bitcoin (COIN) near a $5856 high after it had a blistering year. There are three good reasons to do so anyway. Crackdowns on ICOs are helping Bitcoin. If Bitcoin becomes a reserve currency it can still turn into a hundredbagger from here and IMF research suggests leading cryptocurrencies are the best bet to reach the tipping point where currency adoption progresses in exponential fashion.

Crackdowns are good for Bitcoin

The chart below shows Bitcoin's share as the total market of all cryptocurrencies. You can clearly see how it was falling rapidly until the China crackdown. After that, the trend reversed and Bitcoin became a safe haven of sorts. I've written about this potential effect in China Creates Bitcoin Buying Opportunity.

It is only natural to shrink as it started out as the sole Cryptocurrency and viable alternatives have entered the market over time. Some will likely take more share over time. However in the short term it makes sense Bitcoin will regain some of its former dominance at least against the "Other" category.

China is effectively putting a stop on future competition. Something which in my opinion only accelerates a process that would take place anyway; that of the market getting rid of the bad apples and incorporated for profit endeavours only being able to raise money through lawful means.

Value in the early stages

It's true that Bitcoin went on a tear in 2017. I'll be the first to admit it could go to zero if it doesn't work out. However, I'm not in it to sell it to a greater fool but to see it become something like an independent reserve currency to the world. Currently, the U.S. dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the M2 money supply illustrates how much value it represents. Bitcoin could come to represent a similar amount. Because there can never be more than 21 million Bitcoin the unavoidable consequence of Bitcoin becoming a reserve currency is for each unit to represent a much greater value. As the chart below demonstrates at its current value of $5672 it could still become a hundred bagger.

IMF research

Christine Lagarde of the IMF recently read a speech to the Bank of England where she talked extensively about cryptocurrency. The entire speech can be read on the site of the IMF. One thing that jumped out at me as a new piece of information on currency adoption:

IMF experience shows that there is a tipping point beyond which coordination around a new currency is exponential. In the Seychelles, for example, dollarization jumped from 20 percent in 2006 to 60 percent in 2008.

This means there is a legitimate case to be made for betting primarily on the frontrunners in the cryptocurrency race. The currency to first hit a tipping point may experience exponential growth after that.

Conclusion

The Chinese, and other governments, cracking down on ICOs may be driving people back to Bitcoin. If Bitcoin were to function as a reserve currency it still has quite a way to appreciate. Then there's a tipping point where currency adoption happens at an exponential rate.

Given these circumstances Bitcoin is very well positioned to appreciate further over the coming years. A new high does not deter me in the least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.