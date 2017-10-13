Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks: Priceline

Consumer discretionary stocks can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, the sector is home to many of the most innovative and profitable companies in the market. However, the risks also are considerable, as companies positioned on the wrong side of the main consumer trends can suffer major irrecoverable losses.

With this in mind, investors may want to pay close attention to each specific company when investing in consumer discretionary stocks, and a quantitative approach to investing decisions can be a smarter idea than focusing solely on opinions and subjectivity.

The Power Factors system is the main building block in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. The system basically ranks stocks in a particular universe based on three effective and time-proven return drivers. Those are:



Financial quality: This factor includes variables such as long-term growth expectations, profit margins on sales, and return on equity, among several others. The main rationale is quite clear, a stock is ultimately a share in an ownership of a business. If the business is doing well in terms of sales and earnings, this generally means that the stock will also do well over time.

Valuation: A superior business deserves an above-average valuation, that goes without saying. However, overpaying for high-quality stocks is a very common mistake, and even the best companies can turn out to be lousy investments when the price is too high. For this reason, the Power Factors system also includes valuation ratios such as price to earnings and price to free cash flow.

In the stock market, as in life in general, winners tend to keep on winning. This powerful force is called momentum, and the quantitative system capitalizes on momentum by looking for stocks that are outperforming the market and companies that are doing better than expected by Wall Street analysts.



The following backtesting picks the best-ranked 50 stocks in the consumer discretionary sector according to the Power Factors ranking system. The backtesting assumes that positions are weighted equally and the portfolio is rebalanced every four weeks.



The system has produced rock-solid returns over the years. The portfolio recommended by the system generated an average annual return of 17.76% since January of 1999. That’s more than double the 8.22% produced by the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) over the same period. In cumulative terms, the system produced a total return of 2,044.58% versus a much smaller 339.66% for the sector-tracking ETF.

Putting these numbers in perspective, a $100,000 investment in the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF in January of 199 would currently be worth around $439,700, while the same amount of money allocated to the portfolio recommended by the Power Factors system would have current market value around $2.15 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123, and the full list of companies selected by the Power Factors System is available to subscribers in The Data Driven Investor.

Case Study: Priceline

Priceline (PCLN) is a top player among online travel agencies, meaning the platforms that provide access to booking hotel rooms, flights, car rentals, and even restaurant reservations via web and mobile applications. The company operates in over 200 countries through six primary brands: Booking.com, priceline.com, KAYAK, agoda.com, rentalcars.com, and OpenTable.



Priceline basically matches customers with industry operators, making a commission on every transaction on its multiple platforms. This means that the company doesn’t need to worry about inventory risk or cost of merchandise, and the business model is exceptionally profitable.



The following chart compares profitability metrics for Priceline versus the average company in the industry, showing that Priceline is considerably above average in terms of operating profit margin, net profit margin, return on assets (ROA), and return on equity (ROE).



Priceline’s closest competitor in online travel services is Expedia (EXPE). While Expedia is the market leader in the U.S., Priceline is larger on a global scale due to its top presence in international markets. Global exposure means superior opportunities for expansion, and Priceline has substantially outperformed its main rival over the long term.

Priceline stock is not particularly cheap in comparison to the broad market. The company trades at a forward price to earnings ratio around 22.2 times earnings expectations for 2018. As a reference, the average company in the S&P 500 index carries a forward price to earnings ratio around 20.6 according to data from Morningstar.



Nevertheless, Priceline is considerably above average in terms of variables such as growth and profitability, so the company can easily justify a modest valuation premium versus the broad market. Price is what you pay and value is what you get. Considering the quality of the business, the price doesn’t seem excessive at all.



Priceline provided forward guidance numbers below expectations last quarter, so the stock took a hit after earnings, and it has remained basically flat over the last few months. On a longer timeframe, however, Priceline is materially outperforming the sector with a 32% return year to date versus a much smaller gain of 11.9% for the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF.

Even if the company offered unimpressive guidance numbers for the third quarter of 2017, Priceline’s management is usually quite conservative when it comes to guidance. The company tends to consistently under-promise and over-deliver. This means that guidance numbers from management should be taken with a grain of salt.

Wall Street analysts are well aware of this habit from management, and they are reacting accordingly. While earnings revisions for the third quarter of 2017 haven't changed much lately, earnings expectations for 2018 are moving upwards in the last month.

If the stock price remains flat while earnings expectations are rising, this means that the stock is getting cheaper on a forward-looking valuation basis. This discrepancy doesn't typically last for too long. Earnings expectations and stock prices generally move in the same direction over time.



From a technical perspective, the area in the range of $1750 - $1800 has been a critical support level for Priceline over the past several months. As long the stock remains above such level, price action is considered constructive for the bulls.