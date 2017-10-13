Bank Of America: Still My Favorite Big Bank Stock

With strength across nearly all segments (ex-secondary markets), Bank of America (BAC) reported strong 3Q17 results this Friday.

Credit: Arch Daily

A look at BofA's numbers

On revenues, $21.8 billion was not quite enough to meet expectations of $22.0 billion. The softness in global markets, a known trend in the industry, might be at the heart of the miss, as low market volatility pushed sales and trading down -13% over much healthier 3Q16 levels. But on the back of declining non-interest expense even as revenues were up YOY -- a very similar story to what had been told yesterday by Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan (JPM) -- EPS of $0.48 came in ahead of consensus by three cents. All major segments ex-market are now up double digits YTD in net income terms, as the chart below indicates.

Source: Company's earnings slides

Despite continued strength in global banking, the key driver of last quarter's all-around beat, consumer banking stole the show this time around, with slowly rising interest rates helping to propel interest income. Revenues on this side of the business were up +10% YOY, with net income up +15% on nearly flat non-interest expense. The efficiency ratio improvement of four percentage points to 51% more than offset a large increase in credit loss provisions of $269 million.

I have been cautious of credit quality deterioration particularly in the U.S., as record-high levels of household debt have been accompanied by an industry-wide increase in thirty-day delinquencies over the past couple of quarters, according to the Federal Reserve -- I discussed the topic in a bit more detail yesterday. In the case of Bank of America, the bump in consumer credit provisions have been justified, in part, by loan growth. In fact, average consumer loans and leases of $269 billion was up an encouraging +8% with noted strength in mortgage and auto, topping the growth levels that peers Citi and JPMorgan have recently delivered. But looking across the company, it seems like the overall asset quality of the bank continues to be solid, with net charge offs and provisions at the total company level trending in the right direction (see graphs below).

Source: Company's earnings slides

On Bank of America stock

Despite the decent results, BAC is trading flat early in the day, after closing yesterday's session in the red. The bearish reaction is mild, but consistent with how the Street welcomed Citigroup's and JPMorgan's 3Q17 reports.

BAC PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

With BAC stock having performed the best among the Big 4 U.S.-based banks over the past 12 months, shares could take a breather in the short term. But I continue to believe that Bank of America's fundamentals support the case for an investment in the stock, as I discussed in more detail a couple of weeks ago. The company continues to deliver while valuations (see graphs above), although above year-ago levels, remain within the realm of reason.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.