Gold Reconfirming Intermediate-Term Uptrend

In recent commentaries I’ve focused on the improvement in the internal condition for many individual gold mining stocks, as well as the breakout attempt above the three-week trend line for gold. Both developments are closely related, and a successful outcome for either one is likely to determine the trend for both gold and gold stocks in the next several weeks.

As it now stands, the price of gold and the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) have both confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom on a preliminary basis. Both have closed at least two days above the 15-day moving average, and in the case of the gold mining stocks there are additional technical signs that improvement is taking place under the market’s surface (which we’ll discuss in greater depth here). Before we do, let’s start with a basic overview of the latest action in the gold market.

On Thursday, gold prices held near two-week highs as investors turned their attention to the latest U.S inflation figures due on Friday. The inflation data are expected to provide additional clues on the timing of the Fed’s next interest rate increase. Following four consecutive days of gains, spot gold steadied at $1,291 on Oct. 12 after previously hitting $1,297. December gold futures rose 0.7 percent to close at $1,298. Spot silver meanwhile slipped 0.2 percent to $17.12 an ounce after reaching a three-week high.

In the immediate term, there are a couple of key factors which could provide the impetus for a rally in the precious metals. The first factor is the commencement of the latest U.S. corporate earnings season. If negative earnings surprises proliferate and create short-term equity market volatility, the natural reaction among investors will be to turn to the safe havens of gold and government Treasuries. The gold market is clearly looking for short-term direction, and the current earnings season could be just what gold needs to gain some traction as it attempts to rebound from its September decline.

The other factor which would likely provide gold with some additional upside impetus is geopolitical uncertainty. In the event that tensions increase between the U.S. and North Korea in the coming weeks, gold would almost certainly benefit. Earlier this week, President Trump declared that the North Korean crisis “is the one that matters” as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

On the currently front, the dollar rose on Thursday after U.S. data showed new applications for U.S. unemployment benefits last week fell to a more than one-month low after being boosted by two hurricanes. The dollar index (DXY) closed under its 15-day moving average on Oct. 11, though it remains above its important intermediate-term benchmark – the 30 60-day moving average. A weekly close under the 60-day MA, which is visible at the 93.00 level in the DXY chart below, would increase the chances of a gold rally since the yellow metal normally responds favorably to greenback weakness.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

As mentioned previously, the gold price has closed two days higher in succession above its 15-day moving average to confirm an immediate-term bottom/buy signal (per the rules of my mechanical trading discipline). The iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) is what I use as my preferred proxy for gold, and is shown below. IAU also is trying to re-establish support above the rising 60-day MA, which I use to identify the dominant intermediate-term trend. A weekly close above the 60-day trend line on Friday, Oct. 13, would be the first important step in repairing the interim uptrend which was established earlier this year.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

In an earlier commentary I also mentioned the internal improvement which is taking place below the surface of the actively traded gold and silver mining stocks. This is evident when examining the internal momentum indicators for the gold stock group, one of which is shown below.

The gold stock internal momentum indicators are used to measure the overall path of least resistance for the broad gold stock market (seniors, mid-tiers, and junior miners). These indicators are based on the new 10-week highs and lows for 50 of the most actively traded mining shares. Essentially this series of indicators shows the rate of change (momentum) of the new highs-new lows across various time frames. Since the new highs-new lows are considered by many traders to be one of the best measures of incremental demand for equities, it stands to reason that when the momentum of the new highs-new lows improves, it should lead to buoyant gold stock prices.

The dominant intermediate-term (120-day) internal momentum indicator for the gold stocks has shown significant improvement lately and has remained remarkably resilient since last month. Shown below, this indicator has established an impressive rising trend. What’s more, the rate of change for this indicator has been accelerating lately.

Chart created by Clif Droke

If this internal improvement continues – and my rate of change calculations suggests it will – it should provide enough upside pressure on gold stock prices to force the sellers to back down and encourage the bulls to regain control over the main interim trend in the coming weeks.