Bitcoin Shows Its Power, Rallies To All Time Highs

By Parke Shall

In the overnight session, bitcoin tore to new highs, breaking the $5800 level and at one point pushing even higher before retracing and landing in the $5600 range, where it is this morning. This run in the price all comes after several "showstoppers" that critics of BTC expected to wreak havoc on the digital currency in September.



First, several weeks ago, China banned bitcoin exchanges and started to shut down exchanges across the country. USA Today reported in mid September:

Regulators have ordered Chinese bitcoin exchanges to close, two business newspapers reported Thursday, after uncertainty about the digital currency's future in China caused its price to plunge.

Regulators in Shanghai, the country's financial center, gave verbal instructions to exchange operators to shut down, China Business News and 21st Century Economic Report said on their websites. They gave no other details.

The central bank has yet to respond to questions about bitcoin's future in China but earlier warned it was traded without regulatory oversight and might be linked to fraud. The bank banned initial offerings of new digital currencies last week.

In addition to that, new regulation has been advanced globally regarding initial coin offerings. Countries are starting to implement respective regulations regarding ICO's, prompted likely by the SEC's recent note this summer urging caution on ICO's.



This all came at the same time as J.P. Morgan's CEO Jamie Dimon came out critically against the cryptocurrency and called it a fraud at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference. CNBC reported in early September,

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took a shot at bitcoin, saying the cryptocurrency "is a fraud."

"It's just not a real thing, eventually it will be closed," Dimon said Tuesday at the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

Dimon joked that even his daughter bought some bitcoin, looking to cash in on a trend that has seen it soar more than 300 percent this year.

"I'm not saying 'go short bitcoin and sell $100,000 of bitcoin before it goes down," he said. "This is not advice of what to do. My daughter bought bitcoin, it went up and now she thinks she's a genius."

In an appearance at a separate conference earlier in the day, Dimon said bitcoin mania is reminiscent of the tulip bulb craze in the 17th century.

"It's worse than tulip bulbs. It won't end well. Someone is going to get killed," Dimon said at a banking industry conference organized by Barclays. "Currencies have legal support. It will blow up."

This sequence of events caused bitcoin to fall as low as $3000 once again before eventually doing a 180 and pushing much higher to the levels where it stands today. Here is a chart of what the dip and ensuing rally look like from the summer until now,



Several events took place that led up to the rally we are currently experiencing. Almost immediately, Morgan Stanley came out and contradicted Jamie Dimon's comments, showing interest in the future of bitcoin and stating its "more than a fad". Bloomberg reported,

Not every Wall Street bank chief is bearish on bitcoin.

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman takes a more measured view on the cryptocurrency than crosstown rival Jamie Dimon, the JPMorgan Chase & Co. head who earlier this month called it “a fraud” that’s in a speculative bubble worse than tulip bulbs.

Bitcoin is “certainly something more than just a fad,” Gorman said Wednesday at an event held by the Wall Street Journal. “The concept of anonymous currency is a very interesting concept -- interesting for the privacy protections it gives people, interesting because what it says to the central banking system about controlling that.”

The digital currency has soared in recent months, spurred by greater acceptance of the blockchain technology that underpins exchange and optimism that faster transaction times will encourage broader use. Prices have climbed more than four-fold this year -- a run that has drawn debate over whether that’s a bubble.

In addition to that, overnight, US Exchange Coinbase announced that its users would now be able to instantly purchase cryptocurrency instead of having to wait the prerequisite three days, which was usually how long it took for purchases to consummate on the exchange. Both of these pieces of news seemed to help catalyze an overnight buying frenzy, which now sees bitcoin only up about 3% for the session but once saw it legitimately approaching $6000. CNBC reported,

As bitcoin surged to all-time highs Friday, a key announcement from a major U.S.-based digital currency exchange could be a driving factor.

Coinbase said Thursday it is rolling out instant bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin purchases of up to $25,000 from U.S. bank accounts. Previously, customers using their bank accounts to buy the digital currencies had to wait several days to receive them.

"One of the biggest pieces of feedback we get on Coinbase is 'why does it take so long!'" Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said in a Thursday tweet. "Rolling out instant buys."

The rebound and the move higher does not surprise us at all. After all, we wrote just weeks ago, in the midst of the Dimon and China controversy that bitcoin was specifically designed to persevere in circumstances where regulators want to try to intervene. The decentralized and peer to peer nature of the currency is going to make that very difficult, regardless of what government sanctions are lodged upon it. It is for these reasons, and also because of its appeal as a hedge against the system, that we have been long bitcoin since the low $1000 level. We have written a series of articles advocating for our position, which is speculative and measured in nature.



While the digital currency is likely going to have some more bumps in the road ahead of it, including some more forks that may deter demand from the original bitcoin, we continue to believe that the finite nature of the supply, combined with the growing public annoyance with the Federal Reserve, will propel Bitcoin higher over time. While recent advocates for the digital currency have estimated a $10,000 price target in the near-term, we don’t think that one can put a target on the price because we are witnessing an unprecedented event that may wind up with immeasurable steam behind it. Put simply, we are still holding our position in bitcoin and we added slightly yesterday. We do believe bitcoin will be a five figure product sooner rather than later.

It is important to remember, however, that bitcoin's one main caveat is that it needs a medium to be transacted upon. It is reliant on infrastructure and without that it is relatively impossible to transact or use. We continue to point out this weakness in all of our articles as we believe it is the one major area for concern and the one thing that gold has on a bitcoin. This is why, in most articles, we advocate for having a position in both gold and bitcoin, with gold outweighing bitcoin by a measure of at least 4 to 1.



But the events over the last couple of weeks simply go to once again prove the resilience of the digital currency. And we can’t say we are surprised by the rally and we can’t say that we won’t be surprised if the rally continues. Bitcoin was designed to evade bumps in the road, as we have stated, and so far has fared splendidly in doing so. We have no reason to believe this rally is in jeopardy in the short term and we remain long bitcoin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.