Canadian National Railway: Buying Opportunity For Dividend Growth Investors

Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) (TSX: CNI) has performed extremely well since its IPO in 1995, growing its revenue, income, and EPS at double-digit rates. Management has shown itself able to consistently raise revenues during good economic conditions, and cut costs during downturns, ensuring stable income growth. A recent decrease in its share price makes the stock a reasonably valued choice for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

Canadian National Railway is Canada's largest rail operators and one of the largest in North America. The company focuses on the transportation of goods, mainly raw materials and resources, through its rail network, centered on Chicago. The company's network is over 20,000 miles long and has access to the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and the Gulf Coast. CN's operations includes other/overseas, with each region accounting for roughly a third of revenue.

(Source: Canadian National Railway Investor Presentation)

Besides its rail network, CN has other assets, operations, and modes of transport. Of special note is the Port of Prince Rupert, a Canadian port that serves as a hub for the transportation of Asian goods, which the company recently expanded. Asian goods arrive at the port and are usually transported to their final destination in North America by train or truck. CN is, therefore, in an ideal position to take advantage of the growing Asian markets, especially their demand for raw materials, as the company already has best in class infrastructure for this business line.

The company has grown its operations and income quite strongly during the recent quarter, with EPS growing at an 11.2% CAGR during the last five years, from both revenue increases and cost reductions. Financial performance started to lag in 2015, as low commodity prices reduced production/transportation of many raw materials, including oil, causing revenue to remain mostly flat from 2014-2016.

The company successfully reduced cost during the time period by letting go of drivers, increasing fuel efficiency and other smaller initiatives, and managed to increase its income under tough economic conditions.

(Source: Canadian National Railway Investor Presentation)

As of the second quarter of the year, revenues have picked up, growing 17% YoY, due to increased traffic volume, freight charges, and a weaker Canadian dollar.

(Source: Canadian National Railway 2Q2017 Presentation)

Growth Prospects

CN can be expected to grow at a rapid pace for the next year or two and is well poised to overcome tough industry conditions in the future, much more so than many of its competitors.

In the short term, management expects double-digit revenue, income, and EPS growth. I believe this is likely to occur, as rail traffic has increased across Canada and the United States so far this year, revenues are up for the company, and the Canadian economy continues to outperform expectations. Unless commodity prices slump again, the company will very likely perform significantly well. Traffic and revenue growth has, so far, slightly surpassed management expectations.

In the medium term, the industry, in general, is suffering, as rail traffic in the United States has been trending downwards for years, with little sign of stopping. Most of the decline has been due to fewer coal and oil shipments. As natural gas continues replacing coal as an energy source, and pipelines replace tank cars due to environmental concerns, traffic is likely to continue trending downwards. Other types of transportation, including intermodal traffic, have either remained flat or declined by smaller amounts, but in general traffic growth has been negative across most goods.

(Source: Association of American Railroads)

Although market conditions in the United States are challenging, I believe there are three key reasons CN is still very likely to continue growing its traffic and income.

First, the company generates a comparatively small portion of its revenues from petroleum (17%) and especially coal (4%), and as such reductions in traffic for these two goods will have a lesser effect on the company's performance.

Second, management showed itself capable of delivering increased income and EPS, even as revenue was flat, from 2014-2016. Even if traffic remains stagnant, the company is able to focus on cost savings to deliver growth.

Third, the company's highly geographically diverse operations ensure it can grow its traffic on higher-growth markets. Rail traffic in Canada is growing, and the company's transportation assets in the West Coast ensure it can supply goods to the growing Asian markets.

(Source: Association of American Railroads)

Besides the above, market/industry conditions ensure certain stability in the company's growth. As a company in an extremely capital-intensive industry, barriers to entry are significant enough that the company is unlikely to ever face intense competitive pressures to cut prices or see its market share reduced. The company's relatively diversified operations, by geography and type of good, ensure it will mostly grow alongside the overall economy, ensuring certain stability in the company's revenues and income, which was readily apparent during the last few years.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The company's current dividend yield of 1.64% is not incredibly attractive relative to other companies, although CN's share repurchasing program makes up for the relatively low dividend. The dividend has been increased every year since the company's IPO in 1995.

CN generally returns most of its income, around 90%, to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases. The company has grown both of these by double digits since its IPO in 1997, averaging around 17% CAGR for both. The dividend is very likely to grow significantly next year, as the company's dividend payout ratio, 32%, is currently below management's 35% desired rate.

(Source: Canadian National Railway Investor Presentation)

It is important to note that, as a Canadian company, non-residents face withholding taxes on any dividends. US residents face a 15% tax rate, although this can usually be offset against income tax, and certain qualified retirement accounts have the tax waived entirely.

Share Price Performance

Due to the company's extremely good performance throughout the years, its share price has grown rapidly, averaging 11.5% CAGR for the last decade. Although growth started to lag by 2015, due to the deteriorating economic/industry conditions mentioned previously, it picked up by mid-2016, growing by around 40% in a year. The stock is currently around 7% down from its mid-2017 all-time high.

(Source: The Globe and Mail)

The stock's current trailing PE ratio of 19.8 is slightly above the company's long-term average of 19, but the ratios will very likely as the CN's increased revenues are reflected in more quarters. Overall, the company seems reasonably priced based on its future growth and its historical share price.

Conclusion

Canadian National Railway's track-record clearly shows a company able to sustainably raise its income, even under tough market conditions. The company is well positioned to take advantage of Canada's improved economic performance and to withstand reductions in rail traffic in the United States. The company is currently reasonably valued. Investors looking for well-managed, diversified dividend growth companies should consider including Canadian National Railway in their portfolio.