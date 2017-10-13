Assessing The Pipeline For Alzheimer's Disease (Part I: Anti-Amyloid Antibodies)

Our understanding of Alzheimer’s Disease as a series of pathophysiological changes in the brain provides a framework for the evaluation of anti-Alzheimer’s drugs currently in development.

With millions of potential customers in the United States and the promise of billions of dollars in revenue, the market for drugs treating Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) represents an enormous opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry, especially considering that there are currently no FDA-approved therapies that slow or cure the condition. However, it is no secret that recent pipeline efforts have been marred by failure after failure - in fact, only one drug for AD was approved between 2002 and 2012, while 243 others failed in clinical trials (a whopping 99.6% failure rate).

Nonetheless, the pharmaceutical industry continues to march forward in its quest for the next Alzheimer’s drug. A September 2017 piece from the Alzheimer’s Association reports 105 therapeutics currently in the AD pipeline, and includes an excellent graphic organizing the different drug candidates. In this mini-series, I will assess and compare select late-stage therapeutics from the perspective of an academic who is actively involved in Alzheimer’s research.

For decades, it was widely believed that aggregation of the protein amyloid was the cause of Alzheimer’s Disease. Over the years, support for this hypothesis has somewhat waned, as extensive research revealed a number of complex mechanisms associated with the disease (e.g. neuroinflammation) and another protein of interest, tau. There is, however, little dissent to the idea that amyloid is in some way, shape, or form relevant to the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. This is has resulted in amyloid-related therapies dominating AD drug development efforts, even to this day. In fact, out of the eighteen disease-modifying therapeutics currently in phase III clinical trials, fifteen target amyloid-related pathways. Let’s first take a look at the monoclonal anti-amyloid antibodies, perhaps the most prevalent class of AD therapies currently in development.

The Candidates

Amyloid and Alzheimer’s Disease

A scientifically-oriented analysis of these therapies does require some background on Alzheimer’s Disease itself. The pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s Disease is extremely complex and not fully understood, but there are a couple of important ideas that I’d like to highlight:

Antibody Analyses

The two points I highlighted above provide plausible explanations as to why Lilly’s (LLY) once-highly anticipated solanezumab flopped in Phase III trials. Solanezumab targeted amyloid monomers, not the more toxic oligomers, likely contributing to the drug’s failure to improve clinical outcomes. In addition, Lilly used a lower baseline for diagnosing mild AD in comparison to the Biogen (BIIB) and Genentech/Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) studies (i.e. a patient could show more severe dementia and still be considered a mild case). Given that amyloid is already developed at the onset of clinical symptoms, the likeliness of therapeutic success is almost certainly contingent on conducting studies in patients with the mildest of cases.

Like solanezumab, gantenerumab has already failed a full round of clinical trials; thus, I would wager that the best hopes for an effective anti-amyloid immunotherapy currently lie in aducanumab and crenezumab. The two candidates are well-positioned, with both being effective against amyloid oligomers and enrolling mild AD patients in their studies. Like many, I was intrigued by the initial findings from aducanumab’s Phase 1b trial; however, it is important to take any improvements in cognitive decline with a grain of salt, given that the sample size for the trial was small and the purpose of the Phase I trial is to determine appropriate dosing, not the efficacy of the drug. I’d actually argue that the Phase I findings are more concerning than they are encouraging, as a 10 mg/kg dose led to a high incidence of ARIA-E, which involves the accumulation of fluid in the brain. The next highest dose, at 6 mg/kg, actually performed worse in regards to clinical outcomes than a lower 3 mg/kg dose while still causing a considerable amount of toxicity (37% of patients developed ARIA-E). Again, I’m going to take this with a grain of salt, but the future for aducanumab is certainly more unclear than everyone originally hoped it would be.

In short, aducanumab's Phase I data does not represent an independent reason for me to initiate a position in Biogen. There have been a number of failed Alzheimer's drugs which have been promising, even in late stage trials, and I don't have enough data to believe that aducanumab will fair otherwise. (I was mildly amused when Morgan Stanley cited Alzheimer’s treatments as their main reason for upgrading Biogen; at this point, speculating on any unapproved Alzheimer’s treatment is a huge risk, and aducanumab is not a novel therapy in regards to its mechanism of action.)

To me, crenezumab’s stronger safety profile represents a heavily overlooked measure of the drug’s potential. Crenezumab did not lead to ARIA-E in its Phase I trials, and appears safe to use at a 60 mg/kg dose, as it is designed to clear amyloid without inflammatory responses (unlike aducanumab). While crenezumab failed to meet its primary endpoints in its Phase II trials, the study was underpowered, with the highest concentration being 15 mg/kg. Higher doses generally correlate with greater responses, and with a 60 mg/kg dose that has the potential to show more activity in ongoing Phase III trials, I wouldn’t count crenezumab out just yet. Meanwhile, aducanumab’s Phase I trial appears to be overpowered, as the highest dose brought the best clinical results but also significant toxicity. I highly doubt that Biogen will conduct Phase III trials with anything higher than the 10 mg/kg dose, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the 6 mg/kg dose is the strongest used. While Biogen might currently have more momentum regarding its anti-amyloid immunotherapy, the lower toxicity profile and higher dosing of crenezumab could prove pivotal in slowing cognitive decline. There’s no guarantee of success for either drug, but in the current picture, I think aducanumab is overhyped while crenezumab’s potential is overlooked.

Amyloid: A Lost Cause?

My thoughts on aducanumab and crenezumab are written under the assumption that anti-amyloid therapies have the potential to be effective in the first place. I don’t think that anti-amyloid therapies are inherently doomed by the nature of their target, but based on our current understanding of AD, the window for treatment (if it exists at all) is extremely narrow. Remember that amyloid plaques are already prevalent throughout the brain at the onset of clinical symptoms (which are used to diagnose AD). These antibodies are effectively attempting to halt what may be the end of amyloid pathology, which significantly limits the extent to which the progression of the disease can be modified. Anti-amyloid treatments must target patients with the mildest of symptoms if they are to slow AD, and even then, I doubt the effects will be anything particularly groundbreaking. To the best of our knowledge, cognitive decline in AD appears to be mediated by the protein tau; as such, I would not be surprised by Phase III failures from aducanumab and crenezumab given that anti-amyloid antibodies could have limited effect once the disease has progressed to its symptomatic stage.

Anti-amyloid agents could theoretically be administered prior to the appearance of clinical symptoms (likely to greater effect, considering the early pathology of amyloid). However, a host of new challenges would need to be overcome; simply determining the patient population for a preventative treatment could be tricky. Limiting approval to those who are genetically predisposed to AD (e.g. ApoE4 homozygotes) eliminates a significant portion of the potential market for the drug, but would be a decent starting point. Considering that there are studies supporting the correlation between increased amyloid and the likelihood of developing AD, a broader approval might cover those who show increased amyloid; however, insurance companies currently do not cover the cost of the expensive PET scans ($3,000+) used to detect the protein. The opportunities for preemptive/preventative treatment are interesting (if not tantalizing), but are also completely irrelevant at this point in time. I think that preventative therapy for AD will ultimately be the most successful means for controlling the condition, and I’m excited to see what developments arise in the future.

Conclusions

All in all, I am skeptical about anti-amyloid therapies. These drugs are effective at clearing amyloid, so it does not appear that the lack of therapeutic success is a case of “too little, too late”; I’d say that these antibodies are just “too late,” given the development of amyloid prior to the appearance of clinical symptoms. That being said, the potential for clinical success does remain, and if anti-amyloid antibodies can be effective, I’d say that patient population targeted in current trials gives these drugs their best shot at producing significant results.

However, I think it is fair to argue that the mere uncertainty over the ability of anti-amyloid therapies to achieve clinical relevance jeopardizes Biogen’s position in the 2020’s. All of Biogen’s therapies currently in Phase III trials target amyloid, with aducanumab being the major near-term catalyst for the company. (The only other Biogen Phase III candidate is a BACE inhibitor being developed with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF), which I plan to discuss in a future post).

I don’t believe that the very tangible risk of failure is priced in to Biogen’s stock price, which currently looks to trend upward amidst strong bullish sentiment. It appears that many analysts are evaluating Biogen under the assumption that aducanumab will be approved when this is by no means a given. A flop in Phase III would hit Biogen stock hard, especially considering that an aducanumab failure could mean little to no new top line growth for the company throughout better part of the 2020’s. As an investor focused on developing a portfolio with strong growth prospects in the next decade and beyond, I will likely be avoiding Biogen, especially with the plethora of attractive (and frankly, less risky) alternatives in the pharmaceutical industry.

The next major marker in the narrative of the anti-amyloid antibodies should be the release of crenezumab Phase III data in the early 2020’s. In my opinion, positive crenezumab data bodes well for aducanumab as well, as it would definitively demonstrate that anti-amyloid immunotherapies can be effective in alleviating the cognitive decline associated with AD. On the flip side, I doubt there will be much surprise should crenezumab fail its Phase III trial, considering that unfortunate announcements have become the norm in the world of AD drug development. Roche will be far more immune to a potential failure than Biogen, as the company’s pipeline is more developed and is perhaps the most extensive in the industry. I’d expect any potential impact on RHHBY to be short-lived.

I sincerely hope that an effective therapy for Alzheimer’s Disease (anti-amyloid or not) is developed sooner rather than later, but for the time being, I won’t be holding my breath.

Stay tuned for future installments of this series, where I plan to assess the much smaller (although potentially more promising) pipeline for therapeutics targeting tau, as well as the BACE inhibitors.

