Is Veritone Really An AI Company?

Veritone (VERI), a provider of media analytics and an AI platform, plummeted after comments from Andrew Left, the CEO of Citron Research. Chad Steelberg, the CEO of Veritone, begs to differ. Veritone is down more than 40% since the bearish comments of Citron.

Citron believes that the stock is grossly overvalued while Steelberg things that it’s still undervalued. However, the commentary of both the executives is prone to subjectivity. Left’s Citron profits from falling prices of stocks while increasing stock price is a favorable scenario for Steelberg. Let’s explore the matter in detail.

What Does Veritone Say About its Business?

Veritone is a technology company involved in the provision of AI services. The company provides cognitive engines that attempt to replicate human cognitive abilities in transcription, face-recognition and object recognition. Sentiment analysis can also be done using sentiment engine of Veritone. Other services include AV tagging, translations, geo-location, optical-character recognition and logo recognition. Veritone has 120 such engines covering 14 categories of analysis.

Veritone is also planning to make its platform, aiWare, available to other engine developers. The platform can act as a two sided market. The company primarily serves the media industry. It assists companies analyze, share and monitor their offerings. The company also serves legal and compliance, and Government agencies.

Is Veritone Actually an AI Company?

There are many ways to approach this question. We went the patent way. The company uses many words including orchestrated cognition, artificial intelligence and natural language processing in its press releases. However, we’re quite skeptic as there are not many AI or cognition related patents in the company’s portfolio.

Most of the patents owned by the company relate to marketing industry. The top ranked patent for Veritone on lens.org is “Web-based Marketplace for Product Placement and Brand Integration.” Some of other patents are as follows:

The company also didn’t file for any AI or cognition related patents recently. Lens.org search showed the following results for recently filed patents.

Only one of the five last patents filed relates somehow to natural language processing. See the selection in green above. Co-founders, Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg, have published the following patents recently.

In all of the above presented screenshots, you can see that the patents are leaning towards media marketing analysis, search engines and transcription. Cognition is limited to just transcription. The patent data shows that the company is looking to improve the search functionality and interface of its platform along with improving audio transcription engines.

Veritone owns around 14 patents that somehow relate to natural language processing, according to lens.org. To put things in perspective, International Business Machines and Microsoft own more than 5 thousand natural language processing patents. Moreover, lens.org brings up only one video search patent for Veritone. Google owns more than 420 patents for video search.

Veritone also uses machine learning jargon in publicly available information. However, lens.org database didn’t show any machine learning patents associated with Veritone.

All the algorithm patents of the company relate to audio delivery, user interface for search, search engine optimization and secure delivery of audio. Machine learning patents were not found in the patent database.

It seems like Veritone uses appealing AI jargon in its investor information. Patent search analysis shows that the company focuses on marketing insights primarily for media companies. However, the company might be unique in audio transcription, as it holds some patents in that area.

Categorizing Veritone as an AI company is misleading. It is a media analytics company that leverages audio and video search to present data in a convenient way for its clients. Note that CognitiveScale Inc, which also operates in intelligence and analytics market, holds more cognition and machine learning patents compared to Veritone. Consequently, valuing Veritone as an emerging disruptor can hurt investors.

Why Is The Market Assigning A Premium to Veritone?

The market is supporting the valuation of Veritone based on its exposure to cognition, artificial intelligence and machine learning analytics. These markets are set to witness some serious growth. IDC forecasts the spending on AI and cognitive systems to grow to $57.6 billion by 2021. It is also worth mentioning that the market for cognitive solutions will experience a CAGR of 55.1% during 2016-2020. Industries that are expected to invest more in cognitive systems during 2016-2020 include healthcare and discrete manufacturing. Moreover, cognitive and AI platforms are expected to witness a CAGR of 39% during 2017-2021, according to another IDC forecast.

The market is simply assigning the value to Veritone based on this highly positive sentiment around cognition and AI analytics.

Is The Premium Justified?

If the aforementioned forecasts hold true, the market might be right about Veritone. But, there are two big caveats.

First, the forecasts are based on the whole AI and machine learning analytics market. Revenue of search-based data analytics platform is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2020, a CAGR of 30% during 2015-2019. Content analytics tools and CRM analytic applications will see CAGRs of 18.5% and 10.4% respectively during 2016-2020 as companies expand their big data and analytic activities, according to IDC.

It can be seen that market for search-based machine learning and content analytics isn’t expected to grow as fast as the overall market. As a result, the growth of market as a whole can’t be assigned to Veritone.

Secondly, and more importantly, Veritone isn’t exactly a machine learning or cognition company as evident from its patent portfolio. The company doesn’t hold, or hasn’t yet disclosed, any key machine learning or cognition patents. One can wonder, how does the company offer AI, or machine learning, services?

Either the company hasn’t yet filed for patents, which is risky business, or it‘s outsourcing machine learning capabilities from others.

Note that IDC didn’t include Veritone in its worldwide cognitive and artificial intelligence software platform market shares, indicating immaterial presence of Veritone in cognition and machine learning arena.

We know two things now. One, Veritone doesn’t cover the whole AI and cognition analytics market. Therefore, it’s not right to value the company based on overall AI and cognition growth. Second, Veritone doesn’t hold key AI patents, and it seems that the company outsources AI services.

This makes high valuation of Veritone questionable. The point is that market perception is based on AI growth while Veritone isn’t actually an AI company. Henceforth, the premium stock price isn’t justified.

What About Financials?

Financials also look bleak. The company generated revenue of$7.2 million during the first half of 2017, an increase of 70% on a year-over-year basis. Most of this growth came from media agency revenues. The company is trading at a P/S of 42 based on annualized 2017 revenue. AI platform revenue makes up only around 8% of the total revenue, and all of that revenue comes from media customers.

The company’s exposure to AI is not enough to tout it as a cognition analytics, or machine learning company.

Source: Veritone, SEC Filings

Despite being an AI company, Veritone has capitalized software of only $225,000. Net assets stand at only $55.5 million while the market cap is more than $611.5 million.

Veritone isn’t the Google of Audio and Video Search

It is also important to note that Veritone doesn’t run the audio or video search on all publicly available indexed data; it’s not the Google of Audio and Video search. Users have to upload the metadata, or the data source, for processing. This limits the ability of the system to perform a general search on publicly available content as Veritone is not indexing audios and videos like Google does for its search engine.

Are There Any Pros?

Not everything is wrong with Veritone. The company can make strides in the two-sided market business. As the platform supports developers for creating new AI engines, the platform can serve as a marketplace from AI analytics. If successful, the network effect can increase the value of the company’s platform. But, much of this depends on the quality of AI engines on the platform. The point to mention this is that the company shouldn’t be treated as a pure play AI analytics company. It, rather, should be classified as a media analytics company with a platform that can support AI developers.

Final Thoughts

The current stock price premium isn’t justified amid lack of AI patents, limited market and bleak financials. Citron was right to call the stock overpriced at $65. However, the company can turn into a network for AI developers but it’s too early to predict the success given the lack of visibility on number of developers and quality of AI engines on the platforms. Overall, investors should stay away from Veritone for now amid lack of sufficient AI presence and technology at the company’s hand.

