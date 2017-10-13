Don't Believe The Hype - You Can Make Money With Prospect Capital

I recently explained my investment strategy with respect to business development company Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC). Nonetheless, I think it is useful to further discuss the importance of buying average or below-average business development companies at a sizable discount to their Net Asset Values. I continue to see Prospect Capital as a promising dividend vehicle, but only at the right price. Since investor sentiment has again turned bearish after the BDC slashed its monthly dividend, I actually think income investors with a high risk tolerance may want to consider Prospect Capital.



This article is largely a rebuttal to another article entitled ‘Prospect Capital: Time To Walk Away' published by PendragonY on SeekingAlpha a couple of days ago. In a nutshell, the author concluded that shareholders should get out of Prospect Capital and not open a new position due to the company's history of dividend cuts and underearning its dividend. I think this is misguided advice as investors can indeed benefit from a below-average BDC investment in the form of a sizable NAV discount.



Recent Dividend Cut Was A Blow To Investor Sentiment

Prospect Capital remains the most controversial (and hated) business development company in the sector. Prospect Capital slashed its dividend twice in the last two and a half years, and each time management cut the dividend by a high percentage. In 2015 management cut its payout by 25 percent from $0.11/share to $0.08333/share and just recently, in August, management again slashed its dividend to $0.06/share, reflecting a dividend cut of 28 percent.



Should one invest in an income vehicle whose management has hurt investors twice with steep dividend cuts? Whether you look at the dividend or Prospect Capital’s NAV over time, the trend is negative...

Prospect Capital's book value per-share over time.

Prospect Capital's dividend chart:

Obviously, shareholders can't rely on management to produce good results with trends like these, right?

The answer to this question is more complicated than just a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. Long term dividend investors that hold Prospect Capital’s shares in their income portfolios are probably not too fond of the company as Net Asset Value, share price and dividend payout have ALL declined in the last three years…and with a staggering consistency, too.

Here is Prospect Capital's 3-year share chart (notice that Prospect Capital is now widely oversold according to the Relative Strength Index at the top of the chart below).

I owned Prospect Capital for a little over two and a half years and collected the $0.08333/share monthly dividend for just about two years before deciding to sell my shares due to concerns over valuation and sentiment (Prospect Capital’s shares sold for a premium to book value earlier this year). However, the recent widening of the Net Asset Value discount that we have witnessed over the last several months makes an opportunistic purchase interesting, primarily from a ‘margin of safety point’ of view. And here is where I disagree with the author of the referenced article.



Buying A Dividend Dog Below Net Asset Value Can Be Key In Earning Attractive Returns



Let me make this 100% clear: I am fully aware that Prospect Capital is a dividend dog. A quick look at the company’s NAV and dividend trend depicted above reveals exactly what an investment in Prospect Capital has in store for income investors, long term. That said, though, buying Prospect Capital opportunistically can make sense for income investors IF the Net Asset Value discount is large enough because the BDC's share price has both fallen and risen over extended period of times.

A high NAV discount is NOT always a bad thing either...At least not if you know what you are getting into. Typically, a high Net Asset Value discount reflects fear or uncertainty, both of which opportunistic income investors can use to their advantage. In the case of Prospect Capital, the Net Asset Value discount sits at 33.3 percent at the time of writing, which is significant.



The last time Prospect Capital’s shares sold for this high a discount to NAV was more than a year and a half ago when business development companies took a beating as investors feared losses in their energy loan portfolios. I aggressively recommended Prospect Capital to income investors at the time because the BDC’s NAV discount approached a whopping 50 percent. As energy prices stabilized and investors became less emotional, however, Prospect Capital’s share price recovered profoundly.

Will Prospect Capital again trade at a 50 percent discount to NAV?…I don’t know. What I do know, though, is that the 30%+ NAV discount we see today in Prospect Capital’s shares is nothing to scoff at, and it implies a decent margin of safety. Considering that Prospect Capital just slashed its dividend and realigned its payout with Net Investment Income going forward, another dividend cut in the next 12 months is highly unlikely in my opinion.



Being able to buy a dividend dog like Prospect Capital at a wide NAV discount matters (just look at last year!), especially if investor sentiment is as bearish again as it is today. Instead of seeing Prospect Capital as a long term dividend play, it might be better to view Prospect Capital as an opportunistic ‘Buy’ only when the NAV discount gets irrationally large, and when the widening of the NAV discount coincides with a sharp turn in investor sentiment.

Is Prospect Capital a top dividend stock? No. Is Prospect Capital worthy of a long term investment? No. Will Prospect Capital suddenly start to grow its NAV intrinsically and grow its dividend? Probably not. Are Prospect Capital’s shares a ‘Buy’? Yes, provided income investors can capture a significant discount to intrinsic value at a time when investor sentiment is overly bearish and shares are oversold.



Your Takeaway



The basic investing principle of ‘buying low and selling high’ also applies to Prospect Capital. You simply won’t make any money if you sell into the current weakness. Instead, I think investors should be more opportunistic when it comes to Prospect Capital, and gobble up shares when they are deeply out-of-favor, like today.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with buying a dividend dog, in my view, provided income investors know what they are getting into. Prospect Capital’s trend in NAV, NII, and dividend are not encouraging, and it is highly unlikely that the company all of sudden morphs into an out-performer. However, buying Prospect Capital can make a lot of sense when shareholders only have to pay 0.67x book value.



I recommended to buy Prospect Capital at a ~50-60 percent discount to NAV in Q1-16 and to sell Prospect Capital in the high $8s when the share price approached book value earlier this year. On that same note, I now recommend to buy Prospect Capital as the NAV discount has widened sharply in a very short period of time, suggesting that a huge emotional element plays a big role in today’s low prices relative to NAV. Prospect Capital is highly unlikely to cut its dividend again in the next twelve months (provided there are no major loan losses), which makes an investment in this dividend dog even more appealing. Buy for income and capital appreciation as the stock is oversold and out-of-favor.



Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.