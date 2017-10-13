JPMorgan: Another Quarter, Another Beat

Loan growth will likely compare favorably to the overall sector, and management has several opportunities to gain more business in retail and commercial lending in the coming years

The idea of “core” earnings can seem a little wobbly when it comes to large banks, but JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has been executing well relative to expectations for almost three years now. Not only has JPMorgan maintained a strong position in areas like trading and credit cards, it has shown that it can grow share in retail banking, commercial banking, and commercial services. With that, JPMorgan shares have done quite well over that same time period – handily beating Citigroup (C), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC), and outperforming Bank of America (BAC) and PNC (PNC) too, although just barely in the case of PNC.

Although the shares no longer look like a clear-cut bargain, that’s a common issue across the banking sector (if not the market as a whole). It does still look as though the shares are priced for mid-to-high single-digit returns, so I wouldn’t be in a big hurry to sell – particularly as I believe JPMorgan still has opportunities to drive worthwhile revenue and earnings growth in the coming years.

Not Many Surprises In The Quarter

Although JPMorgan did come in ahead of expectations (by around $0.10 depending on how you might calculate those “core” earnings), there weren’t many surprises in the earnings report. Rather, it was more a case of better than expected spread income and a few incremental positives here and there, without any real areas of trouble.

Revenue rose 3% from last year, with 6% growth in the large Consumer and Community Banking business (which contributes close to half of total revenue), 15% growth in Commercial Banking, 6% growth in Asset and Wealth Management, and 9% contraction in Corporate and Investment Banking. Net interest income grew 10% on a 13bp improvement in net interest margin (and 4% growth in earning assets), while fee income shrank about 4%. Although fee-generating businesses outside of CIB were fine (Treasury was up 15%), trading revenue fell 21% on a 27% decline in FICC trading and investment banking revenue declined 2%. Expenses shrank slightly, boosting the efficiency ratio and driving mid-single-digit growth in adjusted pre-provision income.

Loan growth was somewhere between mediocre and okay. Data from the Fed had already indicated that lending growth was not strong across the sector, and a quick survey of other large bank earnings reports suggests that the 3% year-over-year growth in end-of-period loans (and 7% growth in core average loans) at JPMorgan was a pretty respectable result. PNC Financial saw a little better reported year-over-year growth (5%), and Bank of America’s adjusted loan growth was around 6%, while Citi’s was a little worse (up 2% yoy) and Wells Fargo (WFC) saw its loan balances contract slightly.

Credit quality remains stable at a good level. Non-performing loan balances declined more than 20% and the NPA ratio improved slightly to 0.66%, while the charge-off ratio increased slightly to 0.56%. Loan loss provisions were up 20% in the quarter, though, as the company is reserving more for cards – a byproduct of both business growth and increasing caution.

A Quick Spin Around The Neighborhood

I haven’t had time to do more than a surface-level look at the reports of JPMorgan’s peers/competitors, but it looks like a generally good quarter for the banking sector.



Citi beat expectations and showed progress in reducing expenses, but net interest income and loan growth were both modest; Citi did do better than JPMorgan in its trading/i-banking operations, with double-digit yoy growth in i-banking. PNC’s outperformance relative to expectations was less impressive, but double-digit net interest income growth on a 23bp yoy improvement in margin was nice to see, as was the good loan growth (especially the 7% commercial loan growth). Wells Fargo, though, had a pretty unimpressive quarter and I have to wonder how much the drawn-out scandal is impacting the business.

Looking Ahead

The current run of economic expansion in the U.S. is getting a little old relative to past cycles, and there are a few areas of concern in terms of credit quality and loan growth. Sell-side analysts are seemingly always worried about credit cards and it’s worth noting that recent delinquency rates really can’t get much better. Not only is credit likely to worsen, more and more banks are trying to grow their card businesses, so JPMorgan is likely looking at a more challenging environment.

Auto lending, too, has been getting plenty of concerned attention. Auto lending isn’t a huge part of the loan book at JPMorgan, and it has only a small exposure to subprime, but JPMorgan is still the third-largest auto lender in the country (with around 5% share). Ally Financial (ALLY) is still the market leader with close to 6% share, and Wells Fargo is close behind with high 5% share and is trying to drive more business with larger dealers. For JPMorgan’s part, direct to consumer lending is a small part of the business, while partnerships with OEMs (Subaru, Mazda, etc.) are a bigger part of the business and an area that could still support growth. JPMorgan could probably afford to do a little more sub-prime lending, but I’d also note that JPMorgan is a portfolio lender here and likes its clean balance sheet.

So, what else can drive the business? Wider spreads will continue to help the business, and the Fed seems to leaning more toward additional rate increases than the opposite. We already have seen this quarter what wider spreads can/will do for banks like JPMorgan and PNC, so incremental rate increases should be a meaningful driver (although keep an eye on those deposit betas).

I’m also looking for market share growth. JPMorgan has shown that it can grow its retail banking business organically and management is backing up its talk of wanting a bigger commercial banking business – the bank still has further to go in targeting the top 50 MSAs, and expanded fee-generating services could follow close behind. At the same time, management is showing it can deliver on these growth targets without losing control of expenses.

There could also be incremental benefits from outside. The U.S. government may, or may not, pass legislation to lower corporate taxes and likewise may (or may not) ease up on regulations. Both would help JPMorgan’s profits, but neither are certain to materialize; I believe more liberal capital requirements would be a larger incremental positive for JPMorgan over the long term, but there are certainly questions has to how “long term” such changes would be if there’s meaningful turnover in the next election cycle.

The Bottom Line

Not much changes about my basic modeling assumptions; I’m still looking for low teens ROEs over time and earnings growth in the 4% to 7% range over the next five and 10 years. Between my discounted earnings approach and a ROTCE/TBV approach, I think a fair value in the low-to-mid $90’s is reasonable and I don’t think the assumptions factored into today’s price are that much different than my own.

JPMorgan doesn’t seem clearly undervalued to me, but I’m not opposed to buying the shares of good companies at reasonable prices, and especially when there aren’t a lot of compelling bargains in the peer group. With mid-to-high single digit return potential still in play, not to mention strong operational performance and opportunities to do better in the coming years, JPMorgan still looks like a reasonable hold today.

