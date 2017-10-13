Game Over For Airbus A330neo?

The Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A330neo is the successor of the successful Airbus A330ceo and Airbus is hoping to replace many of the Airbus A330ceo aircraft in service with the new Airbus A330neo. Simultaneously, the Airbus A330neo aims to put pricing pressure on the Boeing (BA) 787 by offering airlines an alternative that is possibly cheaper on the mid sector flight.

Recently, several customers have alluded to swap their existing Airbus A330neo orders for other models and even have considered canceling their orders in favor of orders for Boeing jets.

Airbus A330neo orderbook

To date, Airbus has received 216 orders for the Airbus A330neo. The family consists of two members: the 257-seat -800 and the 287-seat -900. Out of the 216 orders, only six orders are for the Airbus A330-800. The A330-800 used to have 10 orders, but a customer for four, Transasia Airways, ceased operations last year leaving Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA) as the sole customer for the type.

The Airbus A330neo has strong backing from lessors Avolon, Air Lease Corporation (AL) and CIT Group that account for roughly 25% of the backlog, while legacy carriers account for 40% of the backlog and roughly 35% for low-cost carriers and charter airlines.

So, there most certainly is a nice mix of customers for the Airbus A330-900, but for the Airbus A330-800… not so much. For the sole customer for the Airbus A330-800 this is enough reason to overthink their commitment to the smallest member of the Airbus A330-800. The only bright spot for the -800 is an order intention from Iranian Zagros Airlines, but any order for Iran currently is in doubt.

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines initially ordered the Airbus A350-800, but since the European jet maker has no intentions to develop the aircraft Hawaiian Airlines swapped its order to the Airbus A330-800neo, which benefits from a lower sales price to compete with the Boeing 787.

However, with Hawaiian Airlines being the sole customer for the -800neo at present, the prospects for the Airbus A330-800 aren’t bright and this might give some problems to acquire the aircraft at attractive terms. In the case of leasing or financing the aircraft with a loan, much of the benefits of the cheaper airframe fade. The reason is that with no other customers, the aircraft has no strong backing and appeal of the aircraft is low. In case of leasing it will be a challenge for lessors to find airlines prepared to operate the aircraft in a second lease phase and just having a few aircraft of a particular type available for lease does nothing good to the chances of sealing a deal with airlines. This means that there will be higher lease rates to partly compensate for the risk the lessor is taking and there will be a pressure on value retention for the aircraft.

In the case of getting loans to finance the aircraft, there is a similar risk. If an airline defaults on loan payment, the loan provider will be stuck with an aircraft that it cannot easily sell to other airlines.

So, for Hawaiian it makes a lot of sense to consider aircraft that have more appeal in the market and in that case you would end up with the Boeing 787-9 or the Airbus A350. These aircraft are a relatively low-risk investment for lessors and lower risk for loan providers, which leads to lower costs to either finance or lease the aircraft. Hawaiian Airlines currently operates two dozen Airbus A330s, but it also does operate the Boeing 767-300ER so the possibility to switch the order to Boeing is certainly there.

Does this mean that the Airbus A330-800 is dead on arrival? No. Things really depend on how flexible Airbus is in negotiations. If it does not offer any flexibility, an order for the Airbus A350-900 or Boeing 787 might be a preferred route for Hawaiian. Hawaiian Airlines is wisely using the weak position of the Airbus A330-800neo to get the best deal, may it be for the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 or Airbus A330neo. Meanwhile, it is rumored that American Airlines (AAL) might be interested in the Airbus A330-800neo to replace some of its aircraft. So, the book certainly is not closed for the Airbus A330-800.

Air Asia X

A possible cancellation for the Airbus A330-800 only seems to be a relatively minor problem to me. It is inconvenient for Airbus, but the bigger challenge will arise when the biggest customer for the Airbus A330neo turns it back.

Air Asia X currently has 66 Airbus A330-900 aircraft on order and it also has the Airbus A350-900 on order. When the Asian low-cost carrier ordered the aircraft, it said that the A330neo would do pretty much the same job with comparable efficiency figures. Coupled with lower acquisition prices, this would make the Airbus A330-900 the preferred option.

Now for Air Asia X there likely are two challenges that have made them reconsider their commitment to the Airbus A350-900.

The first one is the fact that several lessors have already ordered the Airbus A330-900, which could potentially make it more difficult for Air Asia X to make sale-and-lease-back arrangements. A lot of carriers do order their aircraft in bulk to acquire additional discounts and then sell their aircraft to a lessor for a premium and lease the aircraft back. With lessors already accounting for 25% of the orders there might be some difficulties to arrange profitable sale-and-lease-back arrangements as lessors are looking to place the aircraft they have on order with airlines.

The second challenge might be the mission profile for the Airbus A330-900 or better said the limitations. Currently Air Asia is not eyeballing long-haul operations to Europe, but if it intends to do so in the high capacity configurations that they are used to, the range of the A330-900 might not be sufficient. So, the A330-900 might either put a capacity limitation or a network limitation for Air Asia and that is not preferred.

The Airbus A350-900, which Air Asia X also has on order, could be an outcome for the airline. The aircraft has a higher take off weight and a higher empty weight. Part of the costs for aircraft operations are based on the maximum weight of the aircraft, so that would seem like a disadvantage for the Airbus A350. But there is the possibility for airlines to have the engines of the aircraft de-rated to lower the maximum take off weight and subsequently lowering these weight related costs. If Air Asia X ever plans to go long haul with its wide body jets, the de-rate could be removed and the aircraft would be able to operate long haul flights.

Possible implications for Airbus A330neo

In a relative short timeframe, we are seeing two airlines reconsidering their commitment to the Airbus A330neo. Hawaiian Airlines has six aircraft on order and could swap that order for either Boeing or Airbus jets, if Airbus does not offer attractive terms. Air Asia X has the Airbus A350 on order and the Airbus A330neo, it seems to be planning on operating one but not both types. The company also is considering the Boeing 787, but I am not expecting Boeing to be able to seduce Air Asia X. If Air Asia X selects the A350-900, Airbus will lose 66 orders for the Airbus A330neo program. In combination with Hawaiian selecting another aircraft type, Airbus would lose 72 orders reducing the order book to 140 units.

Conclusion

For Airbus, losing the single customer for the Airbus A330-800neo would be painful but not insuperable. Losing the order from Air Asia X would pose a bigger problem for the Airbus A330neo program and Airbus has to make a decision there whether it wants to bag A350 orders at the expense of the A330neo or keep the A330neo orderbook strong.

For Boeing, I don’t think there is a whole lot to win with Air Asia, but with Hawaiian Airlines there certainly are possibilities. Important to note here is that both airlines are not in the process of canceling their Airbus A330neo orders, but are evaluating their possibilities and are likely trying to leverage the somewhat weak position of the A330neo relative to the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 programs to gain additional discounts.

So, for the moment it is not "game over" for the Airbus A330neo.

