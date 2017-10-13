MVC's Innovation And The Future Of Closed-End Funds

I rarely write on business development corporations (BDCS), but I've been surprised to see no one has written publicly about MVC Capital's (MVC) recent plans to revamp their fee structure. While Nicholas Marshi has written for paid subscribers on the recent news in his Marketplace service, I wanted to shed a little light on this development and why I think it's a fundamentally important development for high yield assets, even beyond BDCs.

MVC's Historical Performance

Before I get to that, however, it's important to put the development in context. MVC is one of the smaller BDCs out there with a $218.1 million market cap although the firm is one of the older public BDCs out there, having been around since 2000. Perhaps the poor timing of its IPO is why its total returns have been lackluster for quite some time:

Additionally, looking at MVC's dividend history is also quite disheartening:

Perhaps investors could forgive MVC the income cuts if it were a high yielding BDC, but it's one of the lower yielding of the asset class that currently and throughout most of its history has yielded less than some dividend aristocrats like AT&T (T).

The poor performance may be a result of MVC's generalist investment approach-a strategy I tend to distrust, as I believe specialization is the key to market outperformance. According to MVC's website, their investments run the gamut from consumer products to specialty chemicals, with tech notably absent. Considering the low size of their AUM, hiring enough analysts to cover these different sectors competently is I imagine a serious challenge. The fact that MVC's cumulative writedowns were $19 million partly confirms the challenges this small firm has in managing its 28 holdings. Especially worrisome is the fact that three of these holdings-MVC Automotive Group, MVC Environmental, Inc., and MVC Private Equity Fund LP, suggest a lack of outside dealmaking and streamlined cost structure that I prefer to see in a diversified credit company, whether a BDC or a CEF.

The low yield, significant dividend cuts, and poor long-term performance have not been good for MVC shareholders, but I believe all of these problems are great for high yield investors, because they've driven MVC to an innovative new approach to charging fees

The Tied-to-NAV Fee Structure

On October 10th, MVC announced a new fee structure in which fees would vary based on the BDC's discount to NAV. The firm's investment advisor, Tokarz Group Advisers, agreed "to implement a management fee structure that ties fees to the NAV discount, conditioned upon the Company's ability to make new investments. The MVC Board believes this fee structure is unique in the BDC sector."

I would agree-this is extremely unique, and certainly compelling for the broader high yield industry despite a few challenges that will need to be addressed. The most significant is in calculating the NAV discount-how will MVC account for fluctuations in market price, how often will they mark-to-market holdings to adjust NAV, and will this be regimented so that MVC cannot account for fluctuations that boost fees? These questions haven't been fully answered to my satisfaction-at least not yet.

What we do know is that there will be several tiers of fees that can be summarized by the following:

Fees fall to 1.25% when NAV discount rises to more than 20%.

Fees rise to 1.5% when the NAV discount is between 10% and 20%.

Fees will be "re-examined" and could rise to 1.75% when the NAV discount is less than 10% or is eliminated.

Fees and the hurdle rate will be revisited in fiscal year 2018, while independent directors will reduce current compensation by 25% until the NAV discount falls to 10% or less.

The benefits to this fee structure for MVC shareholders are difficult to determine currently. While management has explained that "all NAV discount calculations are arrived at by taking the average daily NAV discount for the quarter based on the prior fiscal quarter's NAV per share," I would still like to know if this will in any way impact MVC's method of calculating its NAV and timing of mark-to-market decisions.

Implications for BDCs, CEFs and Beyond

What's much more important, in my opinion, is the concept. Tying management fees to fund discounts is not common practice among BDCs or CEFs; to my knowledge, establishing a tiered fee structure based on market discounts has never been implemented among CEFs.

Instead, CEFs use other mechanisms to limit NAV discounts, such as tender offerings, fund liquidations, and share buybacks. While these work to a certain extent, many CEFs rarely employ these mechanisms and have seen very long-term discounts to NAV that many investors and writers have lamented are unfair relative to the value of the fund and its long-term track record and future potential.

Most recently, CEF managers have responded to the discount issue by releasing fixed-term CEFs, which have a mandate to liquidate at a specific date and time. That, theoretically, should limit the discount to NAV over the life of the fund and cause discounts to approach 0% at the very least towards the end of the fund's lifetime.

Such an approach has been effective in limiting significant price discrepancies, but it has done little to motivate management to outperform their indexes. Having a fee structure that is tied to the market's pricing of the fund could, at least in theory, incentivize fund managers to outperform-especially since significantly growing AUM isn't really possible with existing CEFs.

I don't think MVC's recent move has made much waves in the corridors of Pimco, BlackRock, and Nuveen-but I hope they do. It may take a long time for MVC's fee structure to get noticed throughout the industry, and it may only get noticed if it succeeds in boosting MVC's performance and market share. For that reason, I'm rooting for MVC and hoping CEF managers take notice of this idea, if only as food for thought for another potentially useful tool in making the CEF universe more efficient.

