Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week - Tight Balance

We currently see EOS at 3.801 Tcf.

If EIA does report a storage injection of 55 Bcf, it would be compared to +77 Bcf last year, and +78 Bcf for the five-year average.

EIA reported a +87 Bcf change yesterday, which was 1 Bcf lower than our forecast of +88 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of Oct. 6 storage report here.

For the week of Oct. 13, we expect an injection of +55 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

Source: HFI Research

Lower 48 production this week moved lower by ~1.8 Bcf/d. This was mostly caused by Hurricane Nate which resulted in shut-in production, but the decline also came in part from Northeast. Total supplies fell this week ~1.7 Bcf/d.

On the demand side, power burn moved materially higher clocking in +~2.8 Bcf/d w-o-w. Residential/commercial improved ~1.4 Bcf/d w-o-w. But the big story this week was US gas exports which reached an all-time high today. LNG exports moved materially higher to average ~2.8 Bcf/d this week with Mexico gas exports remaining strong as well. Total US gas exports hit ~7.5 Bcf/d today. See chart:

As a result, we expect this week to be considerably tighter than last week:

