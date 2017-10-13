The IEA's Real Take On Global Oil Markets

Recently, a headline came out on CNBC titled, “Three factors could crush hopes for a higher oil price, IEA says.” In the piece, the author presented what appeared to be a fair assessment of what the IEA (International Energy Agency) said in its latest report on the global oil market, but the title stoked a degree of pessimism in the market. This isn’t the only example of a pessimistic tone taken by market participants. Despite a slew of data that has been largely positive, a number of participants seem to have given up on the bullish argument for crude as of late. In what follows, I will dig into the IEA’s report, which I believe has not been given a fair shake by investors, and give my thoughts on why, despite some negativity, the data is still in favor of oil bulls.

A look at the big picture

According to the IEA’s estimates, the second quarter of this year was really booming. Based on their numbers, global oil demand averaged 2.2 million barrels per day above where it did in the same period last year. This actually echoes a prior argument made by the group that the demand side of the equation is, on the whole, quite positive. Sadly, though, not everything on the demand front was good.

If the EIA’s numbers are accurate, it’s believed that year-over-year demand growth in the third quarter was far weaker than in the second quarter, rising by 1.2 million barrels per day. In particular, the group said that data for July and August, for undisclosed reasons, was weak, and that September was negatively affected by hurricanes. Despite this pressure, though, the IEA reasserted their view that demand growth for all of 2017 will average 1.6 million barrels per day, while it should grow by around 1.4 million barrels per day in 2018, both the same as last month’s forecast.

Demand growth aside, which still appears to be in favor of oil bulls, the organization had some positive developments regarding inventory levels. If their estimates are accurate, total OECD oil stocks managed to fall by 14.2 million barrels in the month of August. This actually comes really close to what OPEC stated previously for the month. Also, like OPEC, the IEA stated that OECD stocks are now around 170 million barrels above the five-year average. OPEC’s estimate was 171 million barrels.

What’s really fascinating from all of this is that the inventory levels have fallen from a pretty high level on a five-year average mark. Based on the data provided, in January they stood at 318 million barrels above the level deemed acceptable. Now, it should be mentioned here that this is a moving average, so inventories have not fallen by the implied 148 million barrel difference. This also means that, while the numbers are undeniably bullish, a rise of the glut in 2014 and 2015 and 2016, combined with months from an earlier year when stocks were more “normal” that have now rolled off means that we could move closer to the five-year average even if stocks weren’t falling. In theory, if we stayed flat for a few more years, it’s even possible that current levels would be below the five-year average, but that wouldn’t mean we don’t have a glut.

For 2017 as a whole, the IEA believes that crude plus petroleum product inventories will fall to the tune of 0.3 million barrels per day. On the whole, this would imply a drop of around 109.5 million barrels this year, but we still have a ways to go before the market is truly balanced. That said, the group did say that they noticed major reductions that have taken place in floating storage, oil in transit, and in other areas.

This isn’t to say that everything is great

While I would love to sit here and tell you that the IEA’s report was all bullish and that the market “got it wrong” regarding their report, that would be a lie. There was, unfortunately, some negativity in the report. For instance, the group stated that, while they believe global supply and demand will be roughly balanced in the second, third, and fourth quarter of next year if OPEC’s output remains unchanged at around 32.7 million barrels per day, the first quarter will be rather difficult to contend with. You see, based on the numbers provided, it’s looking like we could see builds total around 0.8 million barrels per day during that quarter.

In all, this implies potential builds in that three month period of around 72 million barrels, undoing a sizable chunk of what progress we should see through the end of this year. It’s from this belief, I feel, that the market reacted the way it did to the IEA’s report. After all, this would mean that we still wouldn’t be where we need to be by the end of 2018 if oil bulls are to come out on the winning side of the oil debate. If anything, it would represent a year of malaise and a true recovery would have to wait until at least 2019.

This is rather disconcerting and can be chalked up, in part, to the belief from the IEA that oil supplies next year will rise by 1.5 million barrels per day, up from 0.7 million barrels per day this year. In the future, I plan on trying to dissect whether this is probable, but the number is far higher than the 0.94 million barrel rise from non-OPEC nations that OPEC is anticipating. In fact, the difference here would mean that, if OPEC is correct, we could swing from a net build next year to a decrease in stocks of around 132.4 million barrels.

Why I’m bullish

Truth be told, it can be difficult to remain optimistic during tough times, but I do believe that the market is looking better than it has in a very long time. In part, this is data-driven, but it’s also due to the fact that I believe OPEC has a vested interest in seeing to it that global oil markets rebalance. After all, even if they have to produce less than they would like, the end result of higher prices, even at the cost of market share, is more cash in the group’s pockets.

This seems to have finally dawned on market participants. After agreeing to cut production last year for this year and then extending those cuts through at least the first quarter of next year, the market has awoken to the fact that OPEC now believes that it’s best to do “whatever it takes” to rebalance markets. This is a point echoed by the IEA, with its language suggesting that further steps by the group should not be ruled out. In fact, many people and organizations (including myself and the IEA) believe that an extension of cuts through the first quarter of next year is a foregone conclusion. I believe that we may even see something more. Whether that’s a temporary increase to their cuts for the first quarter, or a deeper cut altogether, I cannot say. However, what’s important is that OPEC and some non-OPEC nations know that the more they cut (within reason), the more they will make at the end of the day.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though the oil market isn’t fully appreciating what is truly happening beneath the surface, beneath the headline news. Sure, things aren’t perfect, but they are better than where prices appear to be today. Given the recent reductions in the US oil rig count, I actually think it’s not unreasonable to expect that we could justify WTI prices of $60 per barrel, if not more, without seeing a significant increase in the amount of crude coming online.