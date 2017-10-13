Daily Pain - Knowing When The Trend Is Your Friend, Lessons From Soros

Pain Capital goes on to explain why the oil market's trend is now in the bull's favor, and why the market is set-up perfectly.

(Note: This Daily Pain was first published to HFI Research subscribers on Sept. 28, 2017. For readers that found this article insightful, we know you will find our premium service to be more valuable to you. You can sign-up here.)

By: Pain Capital

George Soros is one of the greatest speculators in the world. As Stan Druckenmiller, his pupil and legendary hedge fund manager, once said of Soros:

I’ve learned many things from [George Soros], but perhaps the most significant is that it’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong. The few times that Soros has ever criticized me was when I was really right on a market and didn’t maximize the opportunity.

You might know George Soros for his famous "break the bank of England" trade, but that was just a lesson in positioning yourself for asymmetric upside. When the crowd tilts too one sided, it pays to bet the other side even if you turn out to be wrong.

I'm here today to talk to you about the other great Soros trade, and the beauty of what he did is why he is one of the greatest ever.

Betting Against the USD

In the book, "More Money Than God." It describes a situation Soros was in back in 1985. It perfectly captures just how he solidified himself as one of the greats of all-time.

Soros replaced the signals from his aching back with a more cerebral process. Starting in August 1985, he kept a diary of his investment thinking, hoping that the discipline of recording his thoughts would sharpen his judgments. The resulting “real-time experiment” is dense, repetitive, and filled with complex ruminations about scenarios that never in the end materialize. But because it is free of the biases that afflict retrospective explanations of success, it is a true portrait of the speculator at work. Moreover, Soros’s journal happened to capture one of his greatest triumphs—a bet against the dollar that he described as “the killing of a lifetime.” Soros had come out of the stock-picking culture of Wall Street. But his preoccupation with reflexive feedback loops led him to think broadly about opportunities. Like Michael Marcus of Commodities Corporation, who abandoned his seat on the floor of the cotton exchange to become a generalist trader, Soros saw no point in knowing everything about a few stocks in the hope of anticipating small moves; the game was to know a little about a lot of things, so that you could spot the places where the big wave might be coming. By the 1980s, the post–Bretton Woods system of floating currencies had emerged as a natural playground. The value of the dollar was based on traders’ perceptions, which Soros naturally believed were flawed. And since these perceptions could reverse at any time, the dollar could move dramatically. This was not the conventional view of the way currency markets functioned. In the 1970s and into the 1980s, most economists believed that currency markets, like equity markets, tended toward an efficient equilibrium. If the dollar was overvalued, U.S. exports would be hurt and imports would be boosted. The resulting trade deficit would mean that foreigners did not need as many dollars to buy American goods as Americans needed other currencies to buy foreign goods; the relatively low demand for the dollar would drive its value down, cutting the trade deficit until the system reached equilibrium. In the traditional view, moreover, speculators were in no position to disrupt this process. If they anticipated the currency’s future path correctly, they merely accelerated its arrival at the equilibrium point. If they judged wrong, they would slow its correction—but the delay would not persist because the speculators would lose money. Soros could see that equilibrium theory failed to explain how currencies actually behaved in practice. Between 1982 and 1985, for example, the United States had run a growing trade deficit, implying a weak demand for dollars; but over this period, the dollar had strengthened. The reason was that speculative flows of capital had pushed the dollar up; and these speculative flows tended to be self-reinforcing. When hot capital flowed into the United States, the dollar rose; the rising dollar drew in yet more speculators, driving the exchange rate away from equilibrium. If speculators were the real force determining exchange rates, it followed that currencies would exhibit a perpetual boom-bust sequence. In the first stage of the sequence, speculators would develop a prevailing bias, and this bias would reinforce itself, driving the exchange rate further and further from the level needed to achieve trade equilibrium. The more out of line the exchange rate got, the more the speculators would feel themselves confirmed, and the more the imbalance in trade would keep growing. Eventually, the pressure of enormous trade imbalances would overwhelm the speculators’ bias. A reversal would occur, the speculators would swivel 180 degrees, and a new trend would take off in the opposite direction. In the summer of 1985, the challenge that preoccupied Soros was how to judge the timing of the dollar’s reversal. When he began keeping his diary, on August 16, he suspected that the moment might be close at hand. President Reagan had reshuffled his administration at the start of his second term, and the new team appeared determined to bring the dollar down in order to reduce the U.S. trade deficit. The fundamentals, insofar as they were relevant, pointed the same way. Interest rates were falling, making it unrewarding for speculators to hold dollars. If the combination of political action and low interest rates could persuade even a few speculators to abandon the greenback, the upward trend in the currency could suddenly reverse. In the mature phase of a cycle, all the speculators who want to ride the dollar have already climbed aboard. There are hardly any buyers left, so it takes only a few sellers to make the market perform a U-turn.

Up to this point, Soros sees the market drifting from equilibrium. There are fundamental signs that the Dollar shouldn't be climbing but the timing of the trade is difficult to capture. Speculators dominated the scene, and a "change in perception" was needed to catalyze the Dollar lower.

Interestingly, the USD situation has a lot of resemblance with the oil markets. The bearishness that has plagued oil has been half-truths. US shale did propel the market into oversupply, but was it really justified for prices below $60 for 2-years? Was the market really working towards an equilibrium, or did everyone just convinced themselves that that was the right price?

Let's see how the story unfolds:

Soros agonized about whether the turn was imminent. If U.S. growth accelerated, interest rates would rise, making a dollar reversal less likely. On the other hand, if banks entered a cycle of credit contraction, in which falling collateral values and reduced lending fed back on themselves, the trouble in the banking sector could slow the economy sharply and push interest rates downward. “Who am I to judge?” Soros wondered; but then he added, “The only competitive edge I have is the theory of reflexivity.” The theory led him to weight the risk of a self-reinforcing banking mess especially heavily and so inclined him to bet against the dollar; besides, certain technical indicators pointed in the same direction. Having digested arguments from the quasi science of economics, the quasi philosophy of reflexivity, and the quasi psychology of the charts, Soros arrived at an investment conclusion. It was time to short the dollar. Despite his inner doubts, Soros plunged decisively. As of August 16, Quantum owned $720 million worth of the main currencies against which the dollar would fall—yen, German marks, and sterling—an exposure that exceeded all the equity in the fund by a margin of $73 million. His appetite for risk was startling: “As a general rule, I try not to exceed 100 percent of the Fund’s equity capital in any one market,” he remarked breezily in his diary, “but I tend to adjust my definition of what constitutes a market to suit my current thinking.” The idea that a hedge fund should actually be hedged had been casually discarded. Three weeks later, on September 9, Soros’s second diary entry reported that his experiment had begun badly. The dollar had been buoyed by a batch of bullish U.S. economic indicators, and the currency bet had cost Quantum $20 million. Soros embarked on another bout of soul-searching. He continued to focus on the weak banking system, and the charts whispered that his luck might turn: The German mark appeared to be following a pattern that suggested a sharp rise might be coming. Then Soros brought a further dimension into his analysis. Putting himself in the shoes of the monetary authorities, he argued that interest rates were likely to stay low, even if the economy proved stronger than expected. The Federal Reserve would be reluctant to raise interest rates because of its responsibility as the regulator of the banks; the last thing that wobbly lenders need is more expensive capital. Moreover, the Fed would have room not to raise interest rates because Reagan’s reshuffled administration was determined to rein in the budget deficit, relieving inflationary pressure. Weighing his options that September, Soros resolved to stick with his losing bet against the dollar, but to abandon half of it if the market moved further against him. Soros’s investment decisions were often balanced on a knife edge. The truth is that markets are at least somewhat efficient, so most information is already in the price; the art of speculation is to develop one insight that others have overlooked and then trade big on that small advantage. Soros would often pick through the evidence, formulate a thesis, but then turn on a dime; a stray remark from a lunch guest could tip the balance of the argument, and Soros would leap up and instruct a trader to get out of his positions. Soros’s decision to hold on to his dollar shorts in that second week of September was one of those close calls. If he had blinked after his initial loss, his life story would have turned out differently. But Soros did not blink. Less than two weeks after his second diary entry, on September 22, 1985, Treasury secretary James Baker assembled his counterparts from France, West Germany, Japan, and Britain at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Together the five powers promised coordinated intervention in currency markets to push the dollar downward. The news of the Plaza accord delivered Soros an overnight profit of $30 million. The yen rose more than 7 percent against the dollar the next day, its largest one-day jump in history.

Let me stop here for a moment. Up to this point, you saw the thought process of how Soros thought through the trade. He saw speculators were getting overly confident, and fundamentals were pointing to his direction. He then put himself in the roles of central bankers and looked at what the incentives are.

But as I said in the start of this piece, the brilliance of Soros wasn't that he was short the Dollar before the Plaza accord meeting, it was what he did AFTER.

Soros had been somewhat lucky. He had seen clearly ahead of time that the Reagan administration wanted to manage the dollar down, but he had no idea how this intention would play out and no foreknowledge of the Plaza meeting. What happened after Plaza, however, was nothing to do with luck—and everything to do with Soros’s emergence as a legend. Rather than cashing in his bet against the dollar and resting on his laurels, Soros piled on harder. The turn in the dollar had finally come. Everything he knew about reflexive feedback loops argued that the dollar’s initial fall was merely the beginning. The Plaza Hotel meeting ended on a Sunday in New York, but it was already Monday morning in Asia. Soros immediately called brokers in Hong Kong with orders to buy additional yen for his portfolio. The next day, when his firm’s own traders began taking profits in the small subportfolios they ran, Soros succumbed to a rare moment of fury. He charged out of his office, yelling at the traders to stop selling yen and telling them that he would assume their positions. The traders had wanted to throw their arms around success before it ran away. But as far as Soros was concerned, the top governments of the world had telegraphed that the dollar was headed down. Plaza had given the signal, so why shouldn’t he hog more yen positions? Over the next days, Soros continued buying. By the Friday after the Plaza meeting, he had added $209 million to his holdings of yen and German marks and had established an extra $107 million worth of short positions in the dollar. If there was a risk in this posture, it was that the Plaza communiqué would turn out to be a paper tiger; the declaration was suspiciously thin on actionable detail, and it depended on the uncertain commitment of governments to follow up with concrete measures. But more than any other New York fund manager, Soros had a web of political contacts in Washington, Tokyo, and Europe, and his network encouraged him to believe that Plaza was serious. By early December he had loaded up on another $500 million worth of yen and German marks, while adding almost $300 million to his short position in the dollar. “I have assumed maximum market exposure in all directions,” Soros recorded in his diary. In December 1985 Soros concluded the first phase of his real-time experiment. He looked back on a period that had begun with a hypothesis that the dollar was ripe for reversal and that had culminated with the theory’s confirmation. His repeated conjectures about a collapse in the banking system had turned out to be a red herring; “the outstanding feature of my predictions is that I keep on expecting developments that do not materialize,” he admitted. But the errors had been dwarfed by one central success. Soros had understood that nothing more substantial than slippery perceptions had driven up the dollar, and therefore that a trigger could set off a sudden reversal. Because he had grasped the system’s instability, he had understood the Plaza accord’s meaning faster than others. Plaza was the trigger, and it didn’t even matter that the details of the new policy had yet to be filled in. A political jolt had kick-started a new trend, which would now feed on itself and become self-sustaining. The rewards from the Plaza trade were astonishing. In the four months from August, Soros’s fund jumped by 35 percent, yielding a profit of $230 million.

Knowing when the trend is your friend

Perception is powerful. It dictates everything we do in life. Value is relative, and perception is half the equation to figuring out perceived value.

Reflexivity is a powerful theory, and I wholeheartedly believe it's alive and strong today in the energy markets. The power of the market to gravitate towards an easy to understand story and latch onto it should not be something we dismiss, but once that story falls apart, the bottom is unending.

What Soros did was amazing. He saw the start of a new-trend and he piled on when he got confirmation that the trend was turning.

Hindsight will always be 20/20, but the story of him being more convinced he was right AFTER he was right really is the point of this story. It's about the art of understanding when the trend is your friend.

Making this story relevant to what we are all doing today is the perceived perception that oil prices will remain in this "shale range" of $40 to $60. Whatever false confidence people are using to latch onto this, the beauty of it all is that when the perceived perception turns out to be nothing more than fairy dust, the swing to the upside will be beautiful.

I know some of you are probably wondering when it's smart to take profits, but if you have any sanity in this, I want you to look at this chart from HFI Research:

Oil is just as much driven by perception as fundamentals. Fundamentally, 2017 has been a stellar year.

Source: Giovanni Staunovo

Why is it then that WTI still trades at $52?

It's perception.

It has sadly nothing to do with fundamentals. Heck, if fundamentals had anything to do with this, people would've started pointing out how stupid everyone's estimates are for US shale growth. But it's perception of reality that dictates markets, not reality.

Rewinding this all back, the trend is now in our favor. After 2 dreadful years of being in the seat I've been in, I see the tunnel, the light, and it's calling out to me.

The market has never given us such a greater set-up in my life. Everything I see, it's set-up for perfection. Arrogance is everywhere, US shale will do incredible things they said. Ok, keep believing in that, because reality will slap you so hard, smart people are going to look like idiots after this.

I hope everyone is ready for the ride. It's going to be beautiful watching all that pain turn into gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.