When Will You Stop Trying To Time The Market?

About three weeks ago, a chronic dispute reemerged on SA, namely the dispute between the advocates of market timing and the advocates of the buy-and-hold strategy. While there are many points of dispute on SA, I believe that this one is the most critical for investors, as the choice between these two strategies will dramatically affect the long-term performance of their portfolios. Therefore, in this article, I will analyze why investors should not attempt to time the market.

First of all, market timers claim that they can significantly outperform the market by temporarily selling their shares and then repurchasing them, at lower prices. Indeed, while the long-term returns of S&P (SPY) are great, it is always tempting to enhance them by timing the market. However, experience has proved that no-one can time the market on a regular basis. This is particularly true in the long run.

To be sure, a recent study reported that 99% of active funds, both domestic and international, failed to outperform their benchmark since 2006. Another study showed that 92% of large-cap funds underperformed S&P during the last 15 years. Moreover, the most competent investors in history, Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch, have repeatedly admitted that they cannot time the market and hence they never attempt to do so. Whenever they pinpoint a promising stock at an attractive price, they purchase it without wondering what the market will do. When the most competent professionals admit that they cannot time the market, individual investors should certainly pay attention and refrain from the temptation to time it.

A critical point that some ambitious market timers miss is the fact that their strategy requires successful timing twice for each trade. Even if some investors manage to exit their positions at the right moment, before they fall, they should repurchase them at the right moment. Unfortunately for them, when the market falls, it usually rebounds steeply, without providing much time to investors to react. Therefore, those who remain on the sidelines to repurchase their shares usually wait for the market sentiment to improve but that improvement tends to come too late; when the sentiment improves, the market has rallied higher than it was when the shares were sold. As a result, most investors end up selling low and buying high, which greatly harms long-term returns, particularly if one adds the transaction costs. And while most investors tend to ignore commissions and fees, the truth is that they accumulate really fast and hence they significantly reduce the performance of a portfolio in the long run.

It is also remarkable that numerous “experts” have been calling the top of the ongoing bull market since its very beginning, only to miss the second-longest bull market in history. Moreover, they have missed the approximate 17% dividends (about 2% per year) that S&P has distributed during the current bull market. The forgone dividends constitute a major reason that market timing has such low chances of being profitable. While investors remain on the sidelines, they forgo the dividend payments and thus need an even greater plunge of the market in order to make a profit.

Of course no-one doubts that a bear market will eventually show up. However, no-one knows when it will occur and no-one can predict from which level the downtrend will begin. It is a shame to miss the 2-year rally of S&P from 1850 to 2550 waiting for a correction, only to see the market fall to 2000 at some point in the future. Not only will investors miss a portion of the rally, from 1850 to 2000, but they will also miss the dividends. And those who underestimate the long-term significance of dividends should think about the following; 10 years of forgone dividends, even if the dividends are only 2% per year, can cause retirees to enter their retirement phase with $800,000 instead of $1,000,000. Therefore, these forgone dividends can make the difference between a luxurious and a stressful retirement.

Investors should also keep in mind that the market spends much more time in an uptrend than in a downtrend. To be sure, bull markets last on average about 5 times longer than bear markets, as the former have an average duration of 97 months while the latter have an average duration of 18 months. It is also worth noting that the global GDP is in an almost uninterrupted uptrend, growing by approximately 3% per year on average. Even in the Great Recession, which caused the collapse of the global markets, the global GDP decreased just 1.7%, only to rebound by 4.3% in the following year. Therefore, the odds are really in favor of remaining invested with a long-term perspective.

As S&P has historically returned 8.6% per year, investors should pursue this great return and make sure they do not underestimate the market. If my recommendation is not enough to convince some investors, Buffett has repeatedly advised them to remain invested in S&P without trying to time the market. He even placed a bet against the best professional investors in the market exactly 10 years ago, predicting that all the fund managers would dramatically underperform S&P in a decade. The bet expired a few days ago and Buffett proved correct; all the fund managers severely underperformed S&P.

To sum up, numerous investors are obsessed about predicting the onset of the next bear market or continuously try to time the market. No matter how great the long-term returns of S&P are, human nature is always greedy for even better returns. However, investors should learn their lesson from the dramatic long-term underperformance of professional investors vs. S&P and the bet of Buffett, which expired a few days ago. Those who have remained on the sidelines to slightly enhance their returns have missed one of the best bull markets in history and have thus missed an almost generational opportunity. On the contrary, investors who remain always invested in S&P are well positioned to enjoy excellent returns throughout their lifetime.

