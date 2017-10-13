How To Minimize Tesla's Cobalt Supply Chain Risk

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology requires that sales of NEVs should reach a threshold equivalent to 10 percent of their total in 2019 and 12 percent in 2020. Unveiled at the end of September, the new regulation is part of China’s broader effort to curb carbon emissions by reducing the use of fossil-fuel powered vehicles.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, a total of 507,000 fully electric and hybrid vehicles were sold in the country in 2016, of which 352,000 were new EVs. Sales of registered fully electric vehicles could reach around 555,000 units by the end of 2017.

It’s common knowledge that cobalt (Co) is a critical component of lithium ion batteries. With the boom in demand for electric vehicles, prices of Co have more than doubled in the past year, from $12.50 per pound to $27.00 per pound in the last 12 months. Pricing is a result of high demand, which is creating supply-demand constraints, as demand for Co is growing faster than supply. This demand is exasperated not only increasing because of increasing shipments of EVs, it is increasing because the Chinese battery manufacturers are moving from a cathode chemistry that doesn’t use cobalt (Lithium Iron Phosphate – LFP) to one that does (Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC).

One concern I have is the manipulation of Co supply by the Chinese. Planned acquisitions and contracts will result in China controlling 60% or more of cobalt production. I discussed this issue in an October 25, 2016, Seeking Alpha article entitled “China's EV Battery Industry Could Be A Repeat Of Solar And Rare Earth Dominance.” In this article, I pointed out that China owns the rare earth element (REE) and the solar panel markets. With REEs, China embargoed shipments of the metals causing prices to skyrocket overnight, while with the solar industry, non-Chinese solar manufacturers are virtually nonexistent. In both markets, the entire infrastructure of the industry and its supply chain outside China were eliminated.

Minimizing the risks

The fragile supply demand dynamics and possible Chinese manipulation of cobalt make it imperative that the EV industry moves away from cobalt (as well as lithium but that’s a different argument). My contention is that Co needs to be eliminated from lithium ion batteries in order to avoid any future manipulations by the Chinese.

The move by battery manufacturers to reduce the cobalt concentration of NMC batteries from NMC111 to NMC523 to NMC622 and eventually to NMC811 is small step, but the biggest advantage so far has only been to further the lead of Korean and Japanese suppliers because of rapid technological shifts in the transition. In 2016, the Chinese government passed legislation that requires EV cells to achieve at least an energy density of 200 Wh/kg. Current Chinese made LFP batteries can’t meet that energy density, so this regulation will be a catalyst for expedited development of third generation EV batteries by the Chinese.

I posed this issue to John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and now in the process of developing a solid state battery. John Goodenough was my supervisor, thesis advisor, and inorganic chemistry department head at Oxford University when I was working on my doctorate, which coincided with the timeframe of his invention. We have kept in touch. His comment to me was “Bob, I believe we can do away with cobalt.”

And so my position is that the battery industry move quickly from a lithium-cobalt chemistry to a sodium-non-cobalt solid-state chemistry, which is being proposed by Goodenough.

There is a timeline from development work at university to full blown production, which clearly can take years. Perhaps discussions already are underway, I didn’t ask, but what needs to be done is for a company such as Tesla (TSLA), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), LG Chemical, or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to take Goodenough’s battery out of the University of Austin and into its development labs, thereby replacing a couple of professors and graduate students by dozens or hundreds of engineers with sophisticated equipment.

I’m not being a cheerleader specifically for this particular battery because any in development that eliminate cobalt and lithium would suffice for my argument. But I'm knowledgeable of Goodenough's lifetime achievements and hence I use this specific battery as an illustration.

For reasons I will present below, development work must begin on two fronts – lithium ion batteries for both mobile and EVs.

Cobalt consumption

Cobalt consumption for EVs in 2016 made up only 10% of total cobalt consumption and only 20% of all lithium ion batteries. The other 80% was used for batteries for smartphones, laptops, and other portable electronic devices. Table 1 shows the different types and applications.

Note that only LCO, NCA, and NMC batteries use cobalt. Of these, NCA and NCM are used in EVs, as well as some other applications such as energy storage systems (ESS) and power tools. LFP batteries are primarily used in Chinese EVs, but in 2016, the Chinese government passed legislation that requires EV cells to achieve at least an energy density of 200 Wh/kg. This energy density is not achievable with LFP, and Chinese companies are now moving to NMC batteries.

Table 1 – Types of Lithium Ion Batteries and Manufacturers Acronym Material components Chemical formula Uses Characteristics LCO Lithium Cobalt Oxide Li1-xCoO 2 Mobile phones, laptops Samsung, Panasonic, Sony (SNE) LMO Lithium Manganese Oxide Li1-xMnO 4 Power tools, medical Instruments Nissan/NEC NCA Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Li1-xNiCoAlO 2 Electric powertrains for vehicles, energy storage Panasonic NMC Nickel Manganese Cobalt Li1-x(NiMnCo)O 2 Electric powertrains for vehicles, power tools LG Chem, Samsung LFP Lithium Iron Phosphate Li1-xFePO 4 Electric powertrains for vehicles , eBikes BYD, Chinese Source : The Information Network

Figure 1 shows the percentage of cathode materials by type for 2016. According to The Information Network’s report entitled EV Batteries and Materials: Technology, Trends, and Market Forecasts,” LCO represented 35.8% of total cathode materials used in Lithium Ion Batteries.

Figure 1 – Cathode Materials Market Share by Type

But that’s not the problem. LCO batteries contain 60% of Co by weight, compared to 19% of NMC and 9% of NCA batteries used in EVs. Most importantly, Figure 2 shows that 80.0% of cobalt used in lithium ion batteries in 2016 was for LCO compared to 17.5% for NMC and 2.5% for NCA.





Figure 2 – Cobalt Material Use by Type 2016

There is conjecture that LCO batteries are being replace by NMC or NCA for non-EV applications, but the 80% consumption data show that if there is any transition is it minimal.

Investor takeaway

While China is giving EV growth the biggest push, it is far from being alone. The current tentative supply-demand dynamics presents a major risk to Tesla, which is already beset with production problems. A recent article in The Financial Times entitled “Lack of ethical cobalt undermines Tesla debt issue,” raises the specter of problems with Tesla’s debt because of cobalt supply.

Advances in battery technology have given EVs greater range while at the same time costs have fallen dramatically. These factors serve to accentuate EV sales, but at the same time increase the risks of a critical cobalt shortage.