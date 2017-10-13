Wells Fargo Is A Disappointment, But I'll Keep My Shares

Investment Thesis

Wells Fargo (WFC) has been under lots of pressure this year. Frankly, I would not want its “head of communications” job these days. Wells Fargo has admitted to creating as many as $3.5 million false credit card and bank accounts, a number that was revised upward from $2.1 million previously.

“The past year has been a time of great disappointment and transition at Wells Fargo because we recognized too late the full scope and seriousness of the problems," Sloan said. “The past year has been humbling and challenging."

I’ve worked in the financial industry for over a decade. I’m not here to tell you that this is an acceptable measure - it is not. However, I can understand how all this happened and how this may not be coming from higher management levels.

The problem for a P&C bank like WFC is that its growth is directly linked to how many products its clients have. It can’t expect on a big whim on the stock market to drive its capital market or asset management division through the roof. The bulk of its business comes from “classic banking."

Therefore, each branch pushes forward to find other solutions to increase its profit. I once witnessed a “sales proposition” in my region where lower management convinced its junior advisors that their clients needed two credit cards from their institution. The first one should be used on a daily basis and the second one to act as a “protection” if the first one is ever cloned. Clients could easily transfer their limit to the second card in the event the first one is stolen or cancelled. While this isn’t illegal or completely bad advice, the main reason why it was pushed that way was that the branch was getting a fixed amount in the revenue column per card sold. What do you do when 70% of your clients already have your card? You sell another one.

All I'm saying here is that WFC did something wrong. But the pressure of performance sometimes brings the darkest side of people to the table. WFC always has been implicated in its community. Let’s put this issue aside and see if there is an investment opportunity now that the bank is showing disappointing results.

Understanding the Business

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified financial services company. It provides retail, corporate and commercial banking services through banking stores and offices, the internet and other distribution channels to individuals, businesses and institutions.

As opposed to many of WFC competitors, Wells Fargo isn’t heavily invested in the capital market. In fact, WFC is the largest residential mortgage lender where No. 2 (JPMorgan Chase (JPM)) shows a mortgage portfolio about 50% of WFC size.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

This nice graph is “before” we can now factor their litigation problems. After all, opening accounts like there is no tomorrow wasn’t the best idea to boost its revenue:

Source: WFC Q3 2017

I’ll get back to the EPS drop in a second, but it’s not related to the current scandal. However, we can see that WFC is posting disappointing results coming from its landing business.

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

Earnings have been severely hit this quarter and it’s not related to its most recent scandal. EPS went from $1.03 in 3Q16 to $0.84 this quarter. The dip in earnings came largely from a $1 billion accrual for a legal settlement over issues stemming from before the 2008-2009 financial crisis. As we know banks and how they report their mess, we could expect another “surprise” in Q4.

On a positive note, WFC shows increasing interest income and more deposits (!).

Source: WFC Q3 2017

This tells me that once management comes over this difficult period, chances are WFC will be back as a great bank again. As we expect additional interest rate hikes in 2018, WFC net interest income will continue to rise naturally. This alone could be enough to compensate for its legal issues.

Dividend Growth Perspective

After the 2008 crisis, Management went back on its feet and started to increase its payouts in 2011 again. The company shows seven consecutive years with a dividend increase. This makes it three years away from becoming part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone.

Source: Ycharts

WFC had to cut its dividend in 2009 following the impact of the financial crisis. While management rapidly jumped back on the dividend growth train, it was only in 2015 where investors could get a bigger check than in 2008. Following their “account-opening-gate,” management acted cautiously and increased its dividend modestly.

I expect further dividend growth to remain modest for the next two years and then, WFC will be in a better position to go back to a more generous dividend plan.

Potential Downsides

Nobody can really comment on how bad its latest legal issues will impact its image. After all, pretty much all banks were seen as monsters back in 2008-2009 and many of them survived and thrive these days. For example, Bank of America (BAC) just declared profit jump by 15%.

Still, when legal issues are involved, it’s like doing home renovation. You have a budget, you know when you start and then, you see both delays and unexpected bills pilling up. As a shareholder, I will currently hold still, but I’m not keeping these shares with a smile.

Valuation

Trying to figure out a fair value for a stock in a situation like this is quite a challenge. Daily news highly influence the stock price and, as you can see in the graph below, WFC paid the price in 2016:

Source: Ycharts

Over the past five years, WFC hasn’t been trading higher than a 15 PE ratio. The current PE doesn’t lead me to think there is an incredible opportunity.

In the light of the last two years, I also had to modify my dividend discount model to reflect the current dividend growth rate. I think WFC will get back on a strong dividend growth policy in 2-3 years and this is why I used a 5% growth rate for the first 10 years.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.56 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $90.94 $60.84 $45.78 10% Premium $83.36 $55.77 $41.96 Intrinsic Value $75.79 $50.70 $38.15 10% Discount $68.21 $45.63 $34.33 20% Discount $60.63 $40.56 $30.52

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Unfortunately, I don’t see any deal around WFC at the moment. In fact, the stock even seems a little overvalued right now. Maybe it is a wise decision to wait until the dust settles before entering a new position on this stock.

Final Thought

As a WFC shareholder, I’m not happy about how things are going right now. However, I understand where the problems are coming from and why they happen. I think the company has what it takes to turn around and show positive numbers in a near future. As a classic bank, WFC will benefit from a growing U.S. economy and rising interest rates.

Disclaimer: I do hold WFC in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

