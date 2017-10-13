Fox: Buy The Dip

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) shares on Wednesday dropped by 2.5% with high volume after the U.S. men's soccer team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since the 1986, and the shares have remained under pressure in the following two days:

What I find very interesting is that FOXA already had underperformed major stock market indices by 20% to more than 30% in the year-to-date period:

Worries Are Overblown

According to reports, the broadcaster had paid $425 million for the U.S. rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup from 2015-2022, whereas a 2.5% drop in the company's market capitalization amounts to more than $1.2 billion.

This is despite the fact that many people in the United States will watch the games regardless of whether the United States is in the tournament or not, and the company will still economically benefit from the deal during the next World Cup in 2022.

Fox Has A Diverse Business Model

Twenty-First Century Fox commands a valuable portfolio of cable, broadcast, film, pay TV and satellite assets spanning six continents across the globe. Reaching more than 1.8 billion subscribers in approximately 50 local languages every day, Twenty-First Century Fox is home to a global portfolio of cable and broadcasting networks and properties, including FOX, FX, FXX, FXM, FS1, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FOX Sports, Fox Sports Network, National Geographic, STAR India, 28 local television stations in the U.S. and more than 350 international channels; film studio Twentieth Century Fox Film; and television production studios Twentieth Century Fox Television and a 50% ownership interest in Endemol Shine Group. The company also holds a 39.1% ownership interest in Sky, which serves 22 million customers across five countries in Europe.

The following table from the company's latest Form 10-K presents its revenue by segment information:



Readers should note that, even though the Cable Network Programming segment comprises slightly more than half of the company's total revenue, the other two segments also are very valuable to shareholders, and the Cable Network Programming segment also is very diversified across channels, types of programming, and countries.

Balance Sheet

The following graph illustrates how the company's debt-to-asset ratio has trended in the last five years:

Readers should note that, although the company's debt-to-asset ratio has increased by more than 10% in the last five years, less than 40% ratio still represents a fairly conservative balance sheet for a company that continues to enjoy relatively stable and diverse revenue streams.

Valuation Is Low

The company's trailing twelve-month ("TTM") price-to-earnings ("P/E") ratio of 16x is lower than those of Disney's (DIS) at more than 17x, Time Warner's (TWX) at nearly 19x, and matches CBS's (CBS) at 16x.

The company's TTM P/E ratio is also lower than that of the S&P 500 index at more than 25x.

Bottom Line

This week's dip following the U.S. men's soccer team's mishap has created a good opportunity for long-term investors. The company's relatively stable and diverse revenue and profitability streams, combined with its low valuation metrics, leads me to rate the company a BUY.

