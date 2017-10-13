American Eagle: Still The Best Pick In Retail Apparel

I’ve covered a wide berth of companies here on Seeking Alpha, and consumer retail has crossed my list many times. Forty-nine times out of fifty, I don’t see anything compeling enough to want me to dip my toe into the shark-infested waters of that sector. When I do buy in the space, my trigger finger remains poised over the sell button at anyting that gives me pause. Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) was a prime example; I advocated buying the firm at the bottom in December 2015, but cut it quickly once it reached my price target in February of 2016. Shares are down 34% since that point. I stick to my targets and move on, and I think it is important that investors not develop attachments to any of their positions, and I think that holds especially true here.

I’ve held American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) for several months now, and it is my sole holding in non-electronic retail. Despite the stubborness on the stock price, I’m always looking to poke holes in my prior due diligence, but the company still has that special appeal that keeps me interested. Since my last coverage here on Seeking Alpha, the company reported earnings, as well as the announcement of two new programs that are worth a mention. Finally, I wanted to highlight the company’s inventory management, which I think is another differentiating factor for the firm.

Q2 Earnings Results, Push to India and Online

By all accounts, Q2 earnings were excellent. Revenues of $845mm was up 3% versus the prior year, and comparable sales were up 2%. The comp sales number was big (analysts forecast a 0.4% drop), as well as Q3 comp guidance (flat to up low single digits). In this environment, investors are hard-pressed to find retail companies posting top-line growth and improving same store sales, particularly outside of fast fashion. Importantly, this hasn’t been promotion driven, with margins remaining relatively stable. Denim was a big driver of performance (likely contributing to improved mix), as American Eagle’s effort to improve fit and quality helped it win market share versus peers heading into the back to school season. Aerie continues to be a bright spot (26% y/y comps), as lingerie sales accelerated and the company moved into ancillary markets (swimwear). American Eagle opened nine new Aerie branded locations this quarter, with plans for another ten by the end of the year. The line continues to take market share from Pink (L Brands (LB)), the lingerie line directed towards younger women, with anylsts expecting negative sales growth from Pink into the next several quarters due to market share loss.

American Eagle store count continues to trend relatively flat, with the company on track to close 25 to 40 stores this year. Closures continue to be concentrated in the United States, with most store opening coming overseas via licenses. Late in September, American Eagle announced plans to enter India via licensed stores, via a licensing agreement with Aditya Birla Group, a large conglomerate. The first stores are expeced to open in Mumbai and Delhi in the Spring of next year. The average Indian is just 27 years old, compared to 38 years old here in the United States, and has the largest youth population anywhere in the world. Given the youth there have a strong inclination towards American brands, I expect American Eagle to do extremely well there, particularly within men’s apparel where the firm has had weakness in the Western world.

Capital expenditures are expected to be $165mm for the year, with half being directed towards e-commerce build-out, and the rest towards store remodels and new openings. Digital commerce investment has been paying off, as management has pinned digital sales at nearly 40% of revenue. This ties into the launch of AEO Connected, a new loyalty program. All current rewards members (16mm of them) have been converted over, with benefits stated as greater convenience, higher rewards, and an overall better user experience. Consumer reception has been overwhelmingly positive, and I believe this will be another feather in the cap for the firm that has, in my opinion, been one of the leaders in the move to online, as far as traditional retailers are concerned.

Inventory Management, Subsequent Valuation

Inventory management matters, and I always keep a close eye on how quickly a company can monetize its products . Over the past four quarters, American Eagle has posted a cash conversion cycle of just 34 days. As a refresher, the cash conversion cycle measures how fast a company can convert cash on hand into inventory, and then back into cash via sales. The lower the number, the better, and the measure is particularly pertinent in retail, as an inability to quickly convert cash to saleable inventory and back to cash can indicate issues with either management effectiveness or overall product demand.

Most competitors just don’t come close to American Eagle on this measure, with the exception of stand-out operations like L Brands (27 days). Urban Outfitters (URBN)? 43 days. The Gap (GPS)? 53 days. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)? 57 days. While American Eagle is, in general, a lower cost retailer compared to companies like L Brands or The Gap (tighter operating margins), I think the market continues to underestimate its potential. The company has tightened the margin gap significantly since its margins bottomed at the end of 2014, and it continues to strengthen its exposure to higher margin products (jeans, lingerie), particularly via continued strength in the female demographic.

American Eagle trades at a rough 18% discount compared to peers on next year’s earnings (11.7x versus 14.3x), and it continues to invest more heavily in its business with its sizeable free cash flow (~20% higher capex adjusted for size). This is despite positive same store sales comps as peers post low-to-mid single digit decreases. The company remains debt-free at a corporate level, with its only obligations being its operating lease payments ($1,656mm in obligations at the end of the last fiscal year). Overall, lease-adjusted leverage is in-line with peers, and total lease obligations are not out of touch with peers like Urban Outfitters ($1,990mm) or Abercrombie & Ftch ($1,556mm) with similar store footprints.

At the end of the day, I struggle to see the reason for the discount here. Sure, the retail sector is out of favor, and mall-exposed retailers have been beaten down, but American Eagle seems to have had its relative valuation dragged well below that of its competition. I still maintain that if you’re going to go long an apparel company, this is the one to choose.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.