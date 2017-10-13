Real Estate Rallies, Led By Surging Retail REITs

The Goldilocks economic environment of solid growth and low inflation has continued despite limited legislative action related to taxes and healthcare. Behind-the-scenes deregulation, however, seems to be having positive economic effects.

So much for the Amazon-is-killing-retail narrative. Retail sales data were stronger-than-expected, despite continued deceleration in the e-commerce category. Most retail categories are reporting solid YoY growth.

REITs rallied more than 2%, climbing higher for the third straight week. The beaten-down mall and shopping center sectors surged more than 3% and hotel REITs rose more than 4%.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week higher by 2.0%, the third consecutive week of gains. The S&P 500 again climbed to a record weekly closing high. The beaten-down retail REIT sectors led the way this week, surging more than 3% each. Hotel REITs also climbed more than 4%. The 10-year yield retreated below 2.3% after cooler-than-expected inflation data, which lowered expected odds of further Fed rate hikes this year.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Homebuilders (XHB) rose 0.3% and Mortgage REITs (REM) rose 1.0%. International real estate (VNQI and RWX) rose 1.7%. Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 2.8% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 5% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Retail Sales: Strong September Recovery, Brick and Mortar Solid

September retail sales were stronger than expected as core retail sales climbed 4.6% YoY and 0.5% MoM. While higher gasoline prices boosted the headline number, there was a continuation of strength in many of the retail categories. E-Commerce growth has continued to slow through 2017 while brick and mortar sales have been solid above 2% YoY. We continue to point out that, while online sales growth continues to take incremental market share away from traditional retail, the sentiment around brick and mortar retail appears to be far too negative given the data.

Our favorite chart below shows the “Amazon effect” or lack thereof in many of the retail categories. Restaurants, furniture stores, grocery stores, and building/home improvement retail sales continue to be strong. Even in the “retail losers” category, we’ve seen a recovery in the general merchandise and clothing categories in recent months, which are now in positive growth territory YoY. Only the electronics and sporting goods/books categories have seen negative YoY growth.

Diving even deeper into the data, we note a continuation of some hurricane-related oddities in the data. Gasoline stations reported a very strong 5.8% MoM print while grocery stores sales were also strong. Food service & drinking places had a very strong month, as did building materials and supplies.

E-commerce represents just over 10% of total retail sales but nearly 20% of “at-risk” categories (total retail minus auto, gas, and food). Where will the “at-risk” e-commerce market share top-out? Estimates vary widely, but we continue to believe it will be at the low-end of the estimates for the next decade, evidenced by the already slowing rate of e-commerce growth. This has significant implications for retail real estate: if the state of brick and mortar retail is not really as dire as the valuations and narrative suggest, there may be strong investment opportunities in the space.

Inflation: Despite Hurricane, Low Inflation Persists

CPI, PCE, and PPI inflation continue to trend down despite the upward pressure from the strong hurricane season. Core CPI came in at just 1.7% YoY in September, near the lowest rate since late 2015. Core PPI was slightly hotter than expected, rising 2.2% YoY. Low inflation data should keep down the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates.

Shelter inflation accounts for nearly 30% of CPI, and the robust growth in rents since 2013 explained most of the modest spike in inflation seen in 2015 and early 2016. Right now, shelter inflation is one of the few components keeping inflation in positive territory. We track the rent growth spread over core inflation below. Real rent growth has seen steady acceleration since 2012 and remains around the 2% level. After pausing in early 2017, the inflation data suggest that real rent growth has accelerated in the second half of 2017. Elevated levels of new apartment deliveries, though, should keep a lid on further upward pressure on that metric. Core CPI ex-shelter is higher by less than 1%, near the lowest rate in 13 years.

Combined with lower oil prices and the potential for lower healthcare costs, we see more long-term downside pressure on inflation than upside pressure from tight labor markets. These three components (rents, energy, healthcare) are primary drivers of inflation. Lower inflation would be positive for fixed income securities and keep interest rates lower for longer.

Third Quarter Winners and Losers

3Q17 earnings season beings next week headlined by Prologis (PLD), Equity Lifestyle (ELS), Crown Castle (CCI), Eastgroup (EGP), LaSalle Hotels (LHO), and Brandywine (BDN). We look at the stock performance since the beginning of last earnings season below. Net lease, industrial, data centers, cell towers, and storage REITs were the winners, all gaining more than 3%. Malls, student housing, and healthcare were the losers. Homebuilders rose more than 8% during this time, even as housing data significantly disappointed to the downside.

The best-performing REITs of the quarter included RLJ Lodging (RLJ), LifeStorage (LSI), Spirit Realty (SRC), Store Capital (STOR), CubeSmart (CUBE), Coresite (COR), and Prologis (PLD), Camden (CPT), and MAA (MAA). The worst-performing names included HCP (HCP), GGP (GGP), Sabra Health (SBRA), Ventas (VTR), and Welltower (HCN).

For further analysis on each sector, be sure to check out our REIT Rankings quarterly updates: Apartments, Malls, Self-Storage, Data Center, Healthcare, Net Lease, Student Housing, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, Cell Towers, and Office, and Shopping Centers, and International.

Bottom Line: Strong Week for REITs and Retail

REITs rallied more than 2%, climbing higher for the third straight week. The beaten-down mall and shopping center sectors surged more than 3% and hotel REITs rose more than 4%. Despite upward pressure from the strong hurricane season, inflation continues to remain persistently low. Core CPI was lower than expectations but core PPI was slightly hotter than expected. Shelter inflation is essentially the only component preventing full-blown deflation. Inflation excluding shelter rose less than 1%, among the lowest readings on record. Real rent growth continues to be strong.

So much for the Amazon-is-killing-retail narrative. Retail sales data were stronger-than-expected, despite a continued deceleration in the e-commerce category. Most retail categories are reporting solid YoY growth. The Goldilocks economic environment of solid growth and low inflation has continued despite limited legislative action related to taxes and healthcare. Behind-the-scenes deregulation, however, seems to be having positive economic effects.

We recently published our construction update: “Grab a Hard Hat! Labor Shortage Holding Back Construction” where we discussed how construction activity has cooled over the past few months, dragged down by a significant pullback in multifamily construction, which had been the driving force behind the strength in prior years. The decline in rent growth from mid-2016 through early 2017 spooked many multifamily developers and lenders. There are signs, however, that rent growth may be stabilizing or re-accelerating. Developers are being hit by a wave of unfavorable conditions. Financing conditions have tightened, materials costs have increased considerably, and construction labor is in very short supply. The recent hurricanes will disrupt the recent trends and will produce winners and losers in the construction space. Builders will be competing for a limited supply of materials and labor.

With international real estate outperforming US real estate so far this year, last week we launched coverage on the international real estate sector in Ranking The Best International REIT ETFs. We discussed the three best options to gain exposure to the high-growth sector with offerings from Vanguard (VNQI), iShares (IFGL), and SPDR (RWX). Compared with US REITs, international REITs are less sensitive to US interest rates while still paying a healthy dividend yield. They can be viewed as classic “Growth REITs”. We recap the important differences below.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, CCP, OHI, PLD, GGP, TCO, PEI, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP, EQR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.