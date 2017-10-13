Avoid Snap, Inc. At All Costs! Cost Problem Explained In 7 Pictures

The company will continue to destroy investor money for the foreseeable future, just as management stated.

Snapchat is a popular app famous for its self-deleting video chats and ghost logo. Snap, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAP), Snapchat’s parent company, is equally popular in the investment community. Its claim to fame was the IPO pitch “We lost money, expect to lose more, and we may never make any money”. Were management and their investment bankers just being modest? Or is Snapchat really a black hole of VC (and now public investor) money?

The only things I love about Snap Inc. are Snapchat and its logo.

I will attempt to assess Snap’s situation in 7 pictures.

1. User growth is strong and not slowing down

Source: Piper Jaffray via emarketer.com

There is no arguing that Snapchat is an addicting product, especially popular amongst teens. In Piper Jaffray’s most recent survey of more than 6,000 teens, almost half the respondents prefer Snapchat over other forms of social media.

2. Snap is successfully growing revenue per user

In tech, one of the most important metrics to monitor is how much revenue an average generates for the company (ARPU). Looking at this metric alone gives investors a sense of security, as it appears to show that Snap’s profitability is trending up.

3. Cost of revenue is growing just as fast as revenue

However, revenue is just one side of the picture. Snap does incur costs for each snap and for running the back-end engines that power the video-sharing-and-deleting operation. Average cost per user had been growing hand-in-hand with revenue per user.

4. Gross Profit is Still Elusive

Despite strong user and revenue growth, consistent gross profit (before incurring any corporate level costs) remains elusive. Snap, Inc simply has not successfully monetized its user base.

5. Fixed costs are not quite “fixed”

It is normal for mass-market tech products to incur losses initially due to high fixed costs. Platform building is a time and capital-intensive undertaking, but the expectation is that these businesses (Amazon, Uber) will reach profitability once their user bases grow to a certain size. Snapchat does not have the same path to profitability, however. Aside from the fact that each additional user “costs” Snap, Inc. money, even if we can magically wipe out all the cost of revenue, the company’s revenues cannot even cover its corporate expenses! Most Snap, Inc. longs expect ARPU to continue to increase, Average Cost per User will eventually stabilize, and eventually, the company will start making money. But the reality is that corporate expenses – which are considered “fixed costs” – have been growing at an alarming rate. In fact, “other costs” grew at a 29% quarterly rate, much faster than the 5% rate that Daily Average Users are growing at.

Conclusion

Unlike other platform-type tech businesses, which incur high initial fixed costs but will eventually turn profitable once they reach a critical volume, Snap’s core Snapchat business does not seem to have a path to profitability. Besides the much discussed “Snap loses money on each snap” narrative, the company’s supposed “platform-type” operating costs are still growing 29% QoQ and showing no signs of slowing down.

With 2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities and current burn rate of 200 million per quarter Snap Inc. can survive for at least another 3 years if the cost problem persists, but the current picture does not look pretty.

Until Snap, inc. starts showing signs of cost containment and ability to generate consistent gross profit, investors are strongly advised to avoid SNAP at all cost. Enjoy disappearing snaps, not disappearing money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SNAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.