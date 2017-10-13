2 Facts That Get In The Way Of The Bullish Economic Thesis

As the stock market mindlessly marches upward day after day, it really doesn't matter whether the news is good, bad, or something in between - all news is good news in the "bubblicious" phase of a bull market. Most investors have little interest in facts that may indicate anything other than an ideal investment backdrop, and last week's employment report was a perfect example.

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy lost 33,000 jobs, by its initial estimation, investors were quick to blame the first monthly loss of jobs in seven years on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. This is a logical and most assuredly accurate conclusion, considering that the leisure and hospitality sector was responsible for the loss of 111,000 jobs, many of which will come back as normalcy is gradually restored in those areas devastated by the hurricanes. Yet investors cheered the 0.5% monthly surge in average hourly earnings that was included in the employment report, leading to an expansion - high increase in annualized earnings growth of 2.9%, as though this had nothing to do with the hurricanes. You can't have it both ways.

Little attention was paid to the fact that average hourly wages rose so significantly because a very large number of low-wage jobs were temporarily eliminated from the equation, as can be seen below.

I suspect that when the leisure and hospitality jobs are restored, bolstering the headline employment number in the months ahead, little attention will be paid to the fact that these were jobs previously lost on a temporary basis. At the same time, the addition of these low-wage jobs will bring down the increase in average hourly earnings. Again, these details will get lost in the exuberance over the headline increase in payrolls.

Even with the 2.9% annualized gain in average hourly earnings for September, it might surprise most investors to learn that the rate of real earnings growth declined, approaching negative territory once again. Today's Consumer Price Index report revealed that annualized real weekly earnings growth declined for all employees from 1.0% in August to just 0.6% in September. It fell to just 0.2% for production and non-supervisory employees, as can be seen below.

Another employment statistic that should be a cause for concern is that July's initial payroll estimate of 209,000, which was applauded by markets when it was announced, was revised down for a second time by a total of 71,000 to just 138,000 jobs. I pay close attention to the second revision of each initial estimate, because I believe it reflects the strength of new business formation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics uses a model to estimate how many jobs are being created by new businesses that are too new to be included in its survey each month. It adds an estimated number of jobs to its survey results to account for this new business formation. As more data is collected in the two months following its initial estimate, it revises its numbers.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has been overestimating job growth with more frequency and by a larger number with every passing month. July was the largest downward revision between the initial estimate and the second revision since 2009. It also marked six downward revisions out of the seven months for which we have data this year. The downward revisions are averaging 20,000 per month, which is also a new high for a calendar year since the expansion began. This tells me that the rate of job growth is slowing demonstrably. It reflects an economy that is weakening rather than strengthening.

Few economists recognize the fact that job growth is a function of consumer spending growth and that consumer spending growth is a function of real income growth. Real income growth is the life's blood of a strengthening economy, and we don't have it today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.