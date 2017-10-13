Del Frisco's Restaurant's (DFRG) CEO Norman Abdallah on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 13, 2017 08:30 ET

Neil Thomson - Chief Financial Officer

Norman Abdallah - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Farmer - Wells Fargo

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Jason Westwood - Credit Suisse

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Neil Thomson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Neil Thomson

Thank you, Alan. Good morning, everyone and thank you for your time and interest in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group. I am joined today by Norman Abdallah, our Chief Executive Officer who will provide some commentary on our business once I complete the financial review. Afterwards, we will be happy to take your questions.

Our third quarter 2017 earnings press release maybe found at our corporate website, www.dfrg.com under the Investor Relations section as well as on numerous financial websites. But first, let me read our Safe Harbor statements. As part of our discussion today, we will include forward-looking statements. Please be advised that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer you to today’s earnings press release and our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition. In addition, we will be referring to restaurant-level EBITDA and adjusted net loss or income this morning which are both non-GAAP measures. We have therefore provided a reconciliation of these measures in the earnings press release tables to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Consolidated revenues for our 12-week third quarter ended September 5 increased 2.7% to $73.3 million from $71.4 million in the year ago period. Top line growth reflects the net 23 additional operating weeks, partially offset by a blended 4% decrease in comparable restaurant sales. The decrease consisted of 2.2% decline in traffic counts and 1.8% decline in average check. The overall comp base was negatively impacted by 25 basis points due to Hurricane Harvey and another 50 basis points due to the elimination of lunch at seven Sullivan’s locations. Excluding these factors, the overall comp would have declined 3.2%. In addition, it’s worth noting that based on data reported by TDn2K’s Black Box Intelligence comparable traffic at all three brands outperformed the market during the third quarter.

Turning to our cost line items, total cost of sales as a percentage of revenues rose by 120 basis points to 29.5% and 28.3% in the year ago period. This was due to higher beef and seafood costs and a mix shift to higher percentage cost of sales menu items offset by benefits of supply chain management project. Our commodity outlook for Q4 is more favorable than previously forecast, increased market supply and a higher percentage of cattle grading as prime has led to lower prices on our major beef products. As our beef products are all fresh, we have been able to take advantage of these market movements and build stocks ensuring supply pricing beyond Thanksgiving on key products. We currently anticipate our net position of all commodities being neutral for Q4 2017 compared to Q4 2016.

Restaurant operating expenses as a percentage of revenues increased by 180 basis points to 53.8% from 52% in the year ago period. This was due to higher labor cost because of wage inflation and higher occupancy cost, because of base rents, property tax increases and the closure of our regional Dallas Double Eagle that was an owned property. We also experienced sales de-leverage in addition to these factors. We continued rolling out the HotSchedules Time and Attendance Module during Q3 and have now just completed the full implementation, including real space schedule setting. The module is assisting us in optimizing our labor costs and managing the pressure we are experiencing in tip credit space along with minimum wage increases. In our first test restaurants, we are just being rolled out for the past few months. We are seeing labor cost improvements in the range of 100 to 300 basis points as our operators are becoming more adept at flexing labor up and down based upon expectations of the guest counts.

Marketing and advertising expenses were favorable by $255,000 and as a percentage of revenues by 40 basis points to 2.1%. Our spending was limited during the third quarter as we prepared for our new brand campaigns and menu launches during Q4 that Norman will discuss shortly. For all the reasons just stated, restaurant level EBITDA fell by $1.5 million to $10.7 million in Q3 from $12.2 million in the year ago period, while margins increased 250 basis points to 14.6% versus 17.1% in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses rose to $6.6 million from $5.4 million in the year ago period and as a percentage of revenues increased 140 basis points to 9% from 7.6%. Contained within this line item was $0.4 million for non-recurring legal settlements, which we are treating as an add-back item. We also had $0.6 million unfavorable item due to bonus accrual reversal in Q3 2016. Additionally, we continue to make investments to strengthen our restaurant support center team and onboard new talent. We are treating $0.8 million in donations for Hurricane Harvey, $0.2 million in consulting project costs and $0.4 million in reorganization severance, which will be given separate line items as non-recurring add-back items in addition to the aforementioned, $0.4 million in legal settlement costs for a total of $1.7 million.

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to $5.2 million from $4.3 million in the year ago period and as a percentage of revenues increased 110 basis points to 7.1% from 6% due to sales deleverage and higher depreciation rates in new assets compared to assets that have been in service for years.

GAAP net loss was $1.8 million or $0.08 per diluted share. This compares to the prior year GAAP net income of $0.8 million or $0.03 per diluted share. Excluding $1.7 million in one-time items, adjusted net loss was $0.6 million or $0.03 per diluted value compared to prior year adjusted net income of $0.9 million or $0.04 per diluted share. These results met our expectations for Q3 as expressed on our previous conference call. As you recall, we had anticipated the sales volatility and higher input costs for cost of sales and labor during our seasonally weakest 12-week period of the year would result in de-leveraging and a modest loss of an adjusted basis. These projections prove to be accurate. I should add that although we could not adjust out the impact of Hurricane Harvey on our quarterly results, we believe that our adjusted net loss would have been $0.02 per share, $0.01 higher if we had not lost 17 operating days across 3 restaurants. The effective tax rate in Q3 this year was 30.8%, while in the prior year it was minus 12.3%. This change was due to our tax credits remaining relatively consistent year-over-year, while the pre-tax income was reduced to a pre-tax loss position.

Turning to our liquidity and balance sheet, as of September 5, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.4 million and $40.2 million of outstanding debt under our credit facility. This represents less than 1x at trailing 12-month EBITDA. Now, let’s discuss our individual brand performances. At the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, revenues increased 8% to $34.7 million from $32.2 million in the year ago period. Top line growth was a function of sales contributions from our U.S. restaurants in uptown Dallas and Plano offset by lost operating days related to one closure, two remodels and Hurricane Harvey in addition to a decline in comparable restaurant sales.

In aggregate, we had 12 incremental operating weeks during Q3. Comparable restaurant sales fell 1.1% and consisted of a 0.1% increase in traffic that was offset by 1.2% decrease in average check. Our weakest location was in Philadelphia, where we left the democratic convention last year leading to double-digit negative comp sales. This was a drag of 1.4% on overall Double Eagle same-store sales growth for the quarter. There were 9 restaurants in the Double Eagle’s comparable base out of a total of 13 restaurants. This is too fewer than we could include it in the base during the second quarter as we removed the Double Eagle’s in Houston and Chicago for remodeling. The Double Eagle in Houston was put back in the comp base for Q4 as its project wrapped up at the very end of Q3. So the Double Eagle in Chicago will be excluded from the comp base for the entire Q4 with an expected project completion in December. For reference purposes, it’s our current policy to exclude any restaurants for the comp base for the entire quarter, if it is being remodeled during the quarter.

Del Frisco’s restaurant level EBITDA margin decreased 340 basis points to 20.3% due to higher cost of sales and restaurant operating expenses. Our Sullivan’s Steakhouse revenues decreased 16% to $12.7 million in Q3 from $15.2 million in the year ago period. Relative to the prior year, we have 24 fewer operating weeks, because of restaurant closings in Seattle and Houston. Comparable restaurant sales decreased to 7.7% consisting of a 6.7% decrease in traffic and 1% decrease in average check. Note that the elimination of lunch at seven select locations had a 2.5% adverse impact on the comp year-over-year. On an apples-to-apples basis, the 5.2% decline in comparable restaurant sales consisted of a 0.8% increase in traffic and 6% decrease in average check. All 16 open Sullivan’s Steakhouses were included in the comp base during Q3.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse restaurant level EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points to 9.8% as we benefited from having closed 2 underperforming locations as well as the elimination of lunch at seven restaurants. As a percentage of revenues, higher cost of sales was more than offset by lower labor, operating expenses and marketing costs although occupancy costs still rose. At Del Frisco’s Grille, revenues increased 7.4% to $25.9 million in Q3 from $24.1 million in the year ago period. This top line improvement was due to net 35 additional operating weeks offset by a decline in comparable restaurant sales. Comparable restaurant sales decreased 5.4% comprised of a 1.4% decrease in traffic and a 4% decrease in average check. There were 20 restaurants in the Grille comparable base during Q3, out of the total 24 restaurants. Del Frisco’s Grille’s restaurant level EBITDA margin decreased 370 basis points to 9.3% due primarily to sales de-leverage, higher cost of sales, labor and occupancy expenses partially offset by lower marketing costs.

Turning to our fiscal year 2017 outlook, we are reiterating our prior guidelines for the 52-week period ending December 26, 2017 for our underlying business, which excludes the hurricane impact that I will reference shortly. However, we now believe that lower end of our adjusted EPS range of $0.76 to $0.80 is more likely.

In reaching that conclusion, please consider the following. We are still seeing volatility in our sales trends ahead of the full brand and menu launches, which are also coming a little later than we have earlier anticipated. The full adoption of the labor scheduling module will also have less of an impact than we had foreseen due to full implementation only partway through Q4. In addition, Hurricane Harvey already cost us $0.01 in diluted adjusted EPS during Q3 and continues to have an impact in the early weeks of Q4. Hurricane Irma impacted our two Florida locations in Q4, the Double Eagle in Orlando and the Grille in Tampa. Whilst all restaurants impacted by the two hurricanes have now rebounded strongly and returns to close to previous sales levels, we estimate an overall impact of $0.02 to $0.03 to our full year adjusted EPS.

Please refer to the details of our annual guidance in today’s earnings press release. One final note, before I turn the call over to Norman. We announced this morning that we would change our reporting calendar beginning with the upcoming fiscal year to four equal 13-week quarters. This realignment conforms to most other restaurant companies reporting calendar and should make it easier for us to forecast that business on a quarterly basis. Historically, approximately, 40% of our total earnings for the year are generated within the 16-week fourth quarter. This change will help us smooth out earnings between quarters. Please be aware that the change will not impact the year end date of any fiscal year. Fiscal year 2018 is similarly a 52-week period that will end on December 25, 2018 and our next 53-week fiscal year will be in 2019.

Now, I would like to hand over to Norman Abdallah, our CEO to provide some additional comments.

Norman Abdallah

Well, thank you Neil and good morning to everyone. I have a few topics that I would like to address before we take your questions. I want to begin by expressing how proud I am of our team members and our guests who came together to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, raising money to provide food and other essentials and volunteering to assist those in need. From August 31 through September 4, we collected 20% of sales at all 53 of our restaurants in support of the Houston community, which enable us to donate $805,000 to the Houston Food Bank.

We also helped our own team members through our FEED Employee Support Fund in which our team made donations to support fellow employees affected by Hurricane Harvey. These donations were then matched 100% by the company over the same timeframe. This storm really hit home for all of us at Del Frisco and I could not be more pleased that how we pitched in to help our fellow team members and citizens when they needed it the most. It is a testament to our great culture of hospitality and a fine example of how we can rise above great challenges.

Turning to our business, we have been gearing up to launch new marketing campaigns and menus ahead of the holiday season based on three key points that will drive our success going forward. First, our new branding incorporates and puts into action the consumer insights we gained through our research projects and our new menus have been rigorously tested at various restaurants since June with learnings built into our national rollout. Second, we are approaching marketing in a smarter way than we have ever before, with intelligent campaign targeting, optimize spend and new marketing tools. We are now leveraging current guest data to target look-alike guest, using geo-targeting to target guest based on current location and past behaviors targeting based on high-frequency guest, web browsing histories and app behaviors increasing our social media dollar spend and launching influencer campaigns to drive conversations across social media.

Third, we are also spending more marketing dollars than ever before in a single quarter. Our approach is 70% digital and 30% outdoor making the importance of converting online users into reservations paramount. This means that our dollars will go further with less waste. Our campaigns will be more effective at driving visitation. We are getting the right message to the right people at the right time and we are increasing our relevance on social media. Our menu and beverage programs are designed to build stronger connectivity with our guest by elevating their dining experience, our dry aged and bone and steaks and enhanced wine and cocktail selections will facilitate mix shifts that drive higher revenues and higher penny profits.

At Del Frisco Double Eagle, the menu went live on September 27, while the campaign went live on October 5. We are encouraged so far by initial guest reaction and mid single-digit positive comp store sales trends although obviously we have limited data. The marketing identifies occasions and guests that will enable intelligent growth and strengthen the brand’s position as a more artistic and modern than traditional steakhouses.

Double Eagle customers appreciate the finer things in life and are accustomed to high-level of attention to detail and quality. Our messaging therefore touts how our dining experience is unparalleled and that our new dry-aged collection is a sensory masterpiece. At Sullivan's, the enhanced menu featuring seven bone-in selections and brand campaign will both go live on October 18. Sullivan's is being positioned as your neighborhood steakhouse, with prime flavor in local flare. We know that Sullivan's guest on a lively local experience that brings music and personal service to the forefront.

The new Sullivan’s branding leverages the look and the feel of the great Gatsby era to create a sense of big band liveliness. The branding is rooted in classic steakhouses, but provides the twist for which Sullivan’s is known for. In our test restaurants, we saw an improvement in sales of 200 to 300 basis points driven by an increase in average check in steak mix resulting in a $1.50 increase to average check. At Del Frisco’s Grille, both the menu and brand campaign will go live on October 18. In that, consumer research led to a better understanding of target occasions and audiences. Social seamsters do create fun social experience and like to explore new products and experienced spenders who will want consistent experience where they are treated well. We are touting our new menu as the conversation piece for this audience that is also worth savoring.

In our test restaurants, we experienced same-store sales improvements of 500 to 900 basis points driven by a mix shift from lower menu price items to stakes, which are featured more prominently on our menu and an increase in our wine mix as we better leverage Del Frisco’s expertise in wine programs. These mix shifts and sales increases did result in an increase to cost of sales percentage, but overall penny profit improved by 500 to 700 basis points.

Turning to development, in June, we opened a two-storey Del Frisco’s Grille in downtown Manhattan at Brookfield Place, which complements our midtown location at Rockefeller Center. This is our final new restaurant opening of the year. As we announced earlier, we are increasing our 2018 openings forecast to 5 to 7 new restaurants due to the strength of our real estate pipeline. This will consist of at least 3 Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses and 2 Del Frisco’s Grille.

Our development plans for 2018 equate to at least 10% in unit growth making us among the fastest growing companies within the upscale dining industry. Recall that we are targeting projects with 30 plus cash on cash returns and that the Double Eagle will serve as our primary growth engine over the next several years. Our new Double Eagle in Boston will be located on the ground floor of the Prudential Center in the Back Bay. The 17,000 square foot restaurant fronts Boston with connectivity to the Hynes Convention Center and Copley Place that will offer interior seating for 450 guests and patio seating for 32 guests. Our team has already established Del Frisco’s Double Eagle as the premier steakhouse on the Boston Seaport and our new Back Bay location gives us the opportunity to share our exceptional service, award winning wine list and premium stakes with an entirely new area of the city.

Our first Double Eagle in Atlanta will feature the same big and bold design of our current Double Eagle’s, but in a smaller, more efficient footprint. This restaurant will be located in the new park center mixed use development in Dunwoody. The 10,000 square foot restaurant will offer interior seating for 300 guests and patio seating for 144 guests including two private dining rooms. I am delighted to announce that we have also reached an agreement with the national developer to open two flagship Double Eagle’s in California. Together with our opportunities that we are working on, we have the pipeline and capability to potentially open 3 to 4 Double Eagle’s in 2018. The 2018 Del Frisco’s Grille class will begin with a restaurant in Westwood, Massachusetts that will open in the first quarter. We will follow this opening with a grille in downtown Philadelphia that will be the perfect complement to our existing Double Eagle. Our Philly Grille will be located in the new mixed use building anchored by the Cambria Suites hotel in City Center. The 7,200 square foot space occupies a prime position at the corner of Broad and Locust and it’s conveniently located near the convention center, the Kimmel Center for Performing Arts and the city’s best hotels and retail shops. The restaurant will offer seating for 230 guests in the main dining area with a private dining room to accommodate special occasions and celebrations for up to 35 guests as well as patio seating for 30.

Based on our current real state pipeline, we expect to open 2 to 3 grilles in 2018. We are now utilizing the learnings from our major consulting projects to better target our future location opportunities. In addition, we are also working with the third-party spatial analytics company to create a better predictive sales model for all of our brands. We believe that this work significantly enhances our capability to make better and more profitable location-based decisions.

Finally, we are negotiating lease for Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Dallas that should open in 2019. This restaurant will feature a new more efficient prototype design that pays homage to brand’s roots and showcases Sullivan’s as part of our re-franchise program targeting small to medium tier markets. This program is expected to launch sometime in 2018 once we complete the necessary disclosure documents and standardize systems and processes. We will also remodel another Sullivan’s next year utilizing the dine element of the new prototype.

As you can see, Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group is clearly a growth company with a significant opportunity to expand its Double Eagle and Grille brands organically while approaching Sullivan’s potential through a capital-light model. However, we would also consider making acquisitions within the upscale casual to fine dining categories that complements our existing brand portfolio. Our criteria would be small to emerging brands that share our vision of celebrating life in restaurants through great food and superior hospitality and where we could also leverage our core competencies in beef and wine. We do not have anything definitive to announce today, but want to share our thinking as to how we may look to accelerate company growth over time due to the strength of our balance sheet.

Let me add that we would approach any acquisition opportunity with same discipline used to open new restaurants by ensuring that we are effective stewards of capital it can generate industry leading returns. Finally, you may have also read that next month we are moving our restaurant support center to a 31,000 square foot facility in the Cypress Waters development in Irving, Texas. This building formerly served as Cheddar’s headquarters and contains a large test kitchen making it ideally suited to house our growing company. If you ever plan on being in, in the area, please let us know as we would be delighted to host you and give you a tour.

Thank you for listening in this morning. Please know they are working hard everyday to do right for all our stakeholders in the pursuit of long-term shareholder value. We will take your questions now. Operator, I will turn it to you.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Will Slabaugh with Stephens.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks guys. This is actually Drew on for Will. So, my first question has to do with the new menu rollout specifically at the Double Eagle and where you all are kind of guiding people to on that menu and what the biggest takeaway you found so far, I know it’s just recently rolled out, but what’s the most exciting thing you have all seen from this rollout?

Norman Abdallah

Yes, sure. So, as discussed, we launched a new dry-aged program, Drew, in the Double Eagle and we are seeing, obviously very beginning which is more than what we saw in the test restaurants we are seeing an 8% mix coming out of the dry-aged category which is a higher check for us and a higher pending profit area and really is a phenomenal product at the same time. We are also seeing about a $5 check increase from our control group since we have launched September 27 as well. So, those are the two most encouraging things that we are seeing. The other thing that we launched as we launched the fresh fish program, where we have two fresh fishes a day that were flying in to all of our Double Eagle’s to offer to the guest as well as it’s very simply prepared with a Himalayan sea salt and a little bit of olive oil. So, it’s a phenomenal option for somebody that’s trying to eat light when the rest of the group is coming in to share some of our prime and dry-aged beef.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys. That’s certainly encouraging to hear. And then just one more if I may, in terms of labor inflation how has that been trending for you all and then just any further color you all can give into the scheduling model that would be helpful?

Norman Abdallah

Sure. So, we have been experiencing, I would say, 5% to 6% wage inflation through the course of this year. And as we look out as well into 2018, I think we are going to see that abating and we see similar levels in inflation risk in 2018. So, the HotSchedules model is the – is critical for us. We started testing it a few months ago. Actually, our Sullivan’s brand is a little bit further along than our other brands as they started testing earlier. And as I mentioned, we are seeing about 100 to 300 basis points improvement in our cost of labor line in those test restaurants, which is extremely encouraging, because that basically more than offsets the labor inflation that we are seeing. We have just literally at the start of October fully rolled the system out meaning that it’s now live in all stores and we have also basically switched on the rules by which sales of forecast and by way how the schedule is put together. So, we are really starting to optimize the full capability of the system. I would say as well as HotSchedules we do have other initiatives on the labor line as well, but we are working on making sure we have the right management complementing each store and it’s geared to the sales levels of those stores as well as some other initiatives like cross-training, which is helping us out too. So, we think we have more than enough going on that will actually lead just to be able to offset and actually more than offset the labor inflation that we are seeing going through Q4 and into 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys. That’s helpful.

And we will take our next question from Jeff Farmer with Wells Fargo.

Jeff Farmer

Thank you. I think I heard you point to a 500 to 900 basis point check lift in the Grille restaurants that were testing the new menu. I am just curious if that lift has been seen consistently across all those test restaurants and how quickly does that lift materialize once you introduced the new menu?

Norman Abdallah

Yes. So, once we introduced the new menu, we saw that lift really come out of the chute and do that and that check lift is in 3 of the 4 test restaurants that we had. We had one of our test restaurants impacted by heavy construction at the same time that we launched new menu where they closed the streets all the way around the restaurants. So, it’s hard for us to engage that we had spikes in that one individual restaurant of positive comps, but it’s been very choppy due to construction and road closures around the restaurant. So as we – it took about a week to see that happen in the restaurants. The menu will go live in all the grilles, October 18. We brought all the general managers and executive chefs in for the first time ever to go through 3-day training process not only on the menu and that were rolling out, but also how to elevate the service and the focus on wine that we are bringing as well. We are launching a wine book in our new wine book and wine program in our restaurants and we have seen a 200 bps increase in our wine sale in the test restaurants as well. So, if that is one. So we are feeling very bullish about what we are seeing out of very first work in first phase of the launch after we have done our consumer research to make sure that we target the proper guest on the go forward basis.

Jeff Farmer

Okay. And then just two quick follow-ups on same-store sales, I am just curious does the 1% to 2% full year same-store sales guidance capture the hurricane headwinds that you have seen?

Norman Abdallah

The guidance is just minus 1% to minus 2%.

Jeff Farmer

I am sorry, but down 1% to 2%?

Norman Abdallah

No, that does not capture. So, our guidance was put out at the end of Q2 prior to knowing that the hurricanes [indiscernible]. So you should take all of those guidance numbers and then adjust on top of it for the hurricane impact.

Jeff Farmer

Okay. And then last one for me, you called out continued same-store sales volatility quarter-to-date, but can you just provide a little bit more color on what you guys are seeing?

Norman Abdallah

In the Double Eagle, as we have gone into the menu launch, we have seen as I said mid single-digit positive sales, but again we are talking I think we are in our ninth day or tenth day of menu launch with the marketing as well. So, again we have very limited data to go off of and we have seen the same choppiness that we saw coming out of Q3 and the other two brands. So, with the menus launching, we will have more clarity by about few weeks into each menu launch on what they will do on the back end of our quarter. But as Neil stated, we are sticking to our guidance for EPS on the lower end, because we are seeing things that are happening in the system. We have talked about getting to Q4 and we have got to Q4, we had about 2-week delays on all three venues. So, that impacted a little bit of our initial thoughts. And then the HotSchedules is just to make sure that we did it right. We are running about 30 days behind just on the full training and making sure that our manager is fully adapted to it, which now has been done. So, everything that we are doing and we have we put in place we are seeing good results from it and we are feeling really good about as we get into the launch in the fourth quarter.

Jeff Farmer

Alright, thank you.

And we will take our next question from Brett Levy with Deutsche Bank.

Brett Levy

Good morning. What are you seeing in the macro that makes you believe now is the right time to step up your unit expansion? Two other questions. Can you give us a little bit more segmentation in how your Sullivan’s and Grille’s are doing in terms of the difference between your top quartile and your bottom quartile? And also any color on what kind of beef inflation you had in the quarter or expect for the fourth quarter you could quantify that? Thank you.

Norman Abdallah

Sure. I will take the macro question and development and again, it’s I will first start with the Double Eagle, because with the shift of the growth of Double Eagle industry leading cash on cash returns and unit level EBITDA, we continue to see that on the Double Eagle. If you look at our traffic for the quarter, we are flat 0.1 positive on track for the Double Eagle. We are seeing the business spender come back from the macro environment in the Double Eagle. If we look at our holiday bookings for period 11, we will exceed last year to the Double Eagle. P12 and P13 is still too early on to see what we are seeing, but we are getting bookings just a little bit earlier than we did last year, which is good to see. So, we are starting to see that business traffic come back to us on the macro environment. And in the fine dining casual steakhouse and you have had the information from Black Box. And in that report, there has been a little bit of pressure, but it’s starting to show some positive signs as well. So, we feel pretty good and we only have 13 Double Eagle’s and that’s why over the next 3 years, we feel good about them. We will be at 2% unit growth and a lot of that is being driven by the Double Eagle and the real state pipeline, that’s why we are already into 2020 working on real state for the pipeline in 2020, because they are a long lead time to make sure that we get the flagship locations to the best sites.

Neil Thomson

Okay. And then let me take the other two questions. So on the Grille and Sullivan’s, first on the grill, if we look at the quartile of the Grille’s, of all that brands the one with a largest spread between the sort of top and bottom performance. So, if you take a look at the top quartile, we would be performing at sort of $6.5 million to $7 million type AUVs and EBITDA margins well ahead of 20%. The picture is very different to the bottom quartile. We were closer to a zero EBITDA and sales levels more in the $4 million to $5 million range. So, really, it’s the fact that we have such a strong upper quartile that’s encouraging us to continue to sort of cautiously develop and grow the grille brands and make sure that we have future sites opening that are similar to those in the top quartile rather than those in the bottom quartile as Norman mentioned on the call earlier as well, we are using a spatial analytics company to help us make sure we are making those decisions with the right data too. In terms of Sullivan’s, the way we look at it as we have been thinking about franchising that business next year, we have 16 restaurants today. If we take out 3 of our underperformers for core of 13 restaurants that core performs strongly on sales and has an EBITDA margin around 20%, which enables us to put appropriate fees on that and still give a franchisee a strong return. And I think the final part of the question was about beef, a little bit more detail on beef inflation in Q4. So we are seeing some headwinds and tailwinds, I would say, on different items, that’s why I mentioned earlier, we see ourselves overall probably neutral. On our tenderloins, we are locked in through Thanksgiving. Price is lower than we experienced a year ago. Realized on the other hand, the market is still little bit ahead of where it was last year and that’s why with the puts and takes we see this position is being neutral, which is for us is actually an improvement to what we had in the forecast we were anticipating inflation of around 4% to 6% previously.

Norman Abdallah

Yes. One other follow-up on the Grille development and you look at the top quartile, we have also besides focusing the strategy the major growth on Double Eagle because of what we are seeing out of it. As we move forward with the Grille, we are being very cautious. We have changed the model expectations for the Grille on a go forward basis. Previously, the company was – they were targeting $5 million, $5.5 million AUVs and trying to do a little bit cheaper on the capital side. One of the consumer research pieces that really stood out to us is the design and the uniqueness in each and every Grille that’s important to us. And as we look at our real estate pipeline, after Westwood and I want to make sure that caveat is heard, all of our locations that we are targeting the Grille using the spatial analytics and the comparison to our top quartile, we are targeting the $6 million to $7.5 million Grille volume. Philadelphia is a lot like – you think about it and you work a little bit on our second highest volume, Double Eagle is in Philadelphia. It has the same characteristics as the fact that we are doing as our Rockefeller Center in the Philadelphia area. It won’t do as much as Rockefeller Center, because just of pure density, but that’s how we are looking at it on a go forward basis in the real estate the 2 to 3 that we say we are open up next year. We already have 2 done, which is Philly and Westwood. The third we will have if it comes in to fruition, the third has a lot of the same characteristics as some of our other top quartile spaces well and that one will be at $6.4 million underwritten AUV as well. So, again it’s just changing the thought process behind the Grille how we develop, where we develop on a go forward basis and using the analytics that we do have now and the consumer research to make very smart decisions and make sure that we can on our Grille cash on cash returns, our underwriting is 25% to 30% cash on cash and the Double Eagle is 35% plus cash on cash returns and that’s how we look at our model.

Brett Levy

Very helpful. Thank you.

Norman Abdallah

You’re welcome.

And we will take our next question from Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James. And sir, your line is open. If your line is muted, please un-mute your phone line and proceed.

Brian Vaccaro

Sorry about that. Good morning and thank you. Neil, just a couple of cleanup questions if I could. But circling back to the hurricane impact, you said it was 25 basis points impact on the third quarter. Could you quantify how much of an impact you expect on blended top in the fourth quarter?

Neil Thomson

It’s just – so we obviously have excess in the – early in the fourth quarter and we had a little bit of the sales of Harvey as well. So, we don’t have the full impact, because we haven’t gone all the way through the quarter, but I am expecting it sort of around the 25 to 50 basis points impact for Q4 for the two hurricanes combined. As I mentioned earlier, there was 5 restaurants of ours were impacted, 3 in the Houston area and 2 in Florida. And the good news from our side is that we basically saw sales – obviously a pretty significant sales impact in week 1, when the hurricane hit. So, by about week 3 to week 4 all of those 5 restaurants have got back on track to previous sales levels. I think just that’s obviously impact on the sales. We have continued to pay our team members through the course of those hurricanes and obviously we have had impacts as well on things like some food wastage. So, a little bit more of an impact to the bottom line as well as the lost sales that we saw.

Norman Abdallah

Yes. And one other encouraging thing, Brian is in Houston itself, the Double Eagle remodel has finished after it is pretty clear we are able to remodel while working with happy with a close restaurant in a good, almost completed now that restaurant has been completed and that restaurant has turned deposits sales it’s been everybody could recall the last three years running negative double digit sales that’s good to see of our location right now.

Brian Vaccaro

Yes there is certainly encouraging okay thank you for that and do you expect back to the Hurricane just a lot you expect to recoup most of the losses the insurance and a few quarters?

Norman Abdallah

No there won’t be any recoveries on the insurance because the night hurricane the duck schools extremely high and we didn’t see any need so much damage to any of the restaurants will so much business interruption that we look at the duck level so basically the cost is going off the insurance claims but like.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And switching gears to the [indiscernible] I could so if I missed it what was your year on year you come overall basket inflation or beat inflation in the third quarter?

Norman Abdallah

That was in the pool to 6% range in Q3 [indiscernible] people yet in Q4.

Brian Vaccaro

Yes okay any early reads on the on where your overall basket inflation will be into ’18?

Norman Abdallah

No we will be going through our planning process and a little bit early because well to look out the 2018 we will be give more guidance on that on electrical.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. And then last one for me I noticed on the balance sheet and cash flow to continue drawing the revolver and back force stop in the third quarter just curious how you are thinking about your targeted leverage ratio are you looking at adjusted debt EBITDA you looking at debt to EBITDA and where your comfort range on those ratios is?

Norman Abdallah

Sure. So we are up to know about $40 million in our long term debt and essentially if you look at the share buyback program it done this year it’s just so I have $40 million wealth essentially good that’s been taken on to four a share buyback program we which we comes where we have which currently is a one times EBITDA we do look at the on an adjusted basis we said before and I think about opinion it still looks comfortable taking up to anywhere between one and two times EBITDA level based on that current operations and we see ourselves as a great company so we can continue to lean into the capital investments that we need to through organic growth this week mentioned on cool as well so I would the mindset of the appropriate acquisition opportunities as well.

Neil Thomson

As you know the fourth quarter is a big cash quarter for this company well 40% of our total earnings, and one quarter so you will see that come down towards the end of the year and up we have one other Apartment the board right now like that could lead to that deputy that we don’t break very strong balance sheet.

Brian Vaccaro

Alright, thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our next question from Jason Westwood with Credit Suisse.

Jason Westwood

Yes thanks. Just go back to comment on the Double Eagle in our new menu you saying that you see in mid-single-digit comps in those restaurants now that that is across that basin I guess that’s you are saying that’s occurred here as you launched the new menu in the last 10 days or so or that where you are running kind of quarter-to-date at that brand?

Norman Abdallah

Now as over the last 10 days. Just we launched the new menu we are seeing about a $5 increase in our average check in the double Eagle and the marketing kicked off product though the marketing started out but for 4 or 5 days ago.

Jason Westwood

Okay got it and remind me when does the new menu launch exactly of the other two brands is that happen yet?

Norman Abdallah

October 18.

Jason Westwood

October 18 Okay.

Norman Abdallah

Marketing for both those brands were launched November we want to give those brands the Double Eagle logo differently with got comfortable launching marketing we can get menu launched the other brands we want to give them 2 to 3 weeks to get your feet wet on the archaeological in November.

Jason Westwood

Okay, got it. And then going back to the quarter you note some pretty significant deleverage at the Double Eagle and the Grille and we can see the line items here, but I don’t quite understand why there’s so much deleveraging. Was any of the hurricane donations or the sales that you pulled out for that was any of that hitting the margins in the quarter and it seem like a pretty small number you talked about a penny from the hurricane wouldn’t be a big number on margins, but anything else going on there to cause 300, 400 basis points of margin erosion in those brand?

Norman Abdallah

Jason, really just the things we’ve mentioned that it was some food wastage, there was some additional labor cut costs per week, we carried without any sales coming in related to those 3 restaurants. We’re talking 17 operating days. So it’s not a biggest impact in the quarter and otherwise as we mentioned on the cost of sales, we saw commodity inflation during the quarter on the labor line, we saw continued wage inflation while a HotSchedules is project we are working on is really going to pull implementation only in Q4. So week didn’t have enough to offset the labor inflation during Q3 and then Double Eagle we rolled out simplification which we had to try in all 13 restaurants in Q3 as well, which was added to the labor increase in the Double Eagle brand.

Jason Westwood

So you said that training for what was within their?

Norman Abdallah

But the technology that we rolled out in the Double Eagle where we’re not handwriting tickets anymore. We’re trying to all – we’ve got in Q2 and then 11 in Q3 so we talk pressure on labor without training happening as well.

Jason Westwood

Okay, got it. And then last thing, you said the bottom quartile of your Del Frisco Grille units are EBITDA it sounded like what is the plan to kind of rollout the new menu there and then see if we can get that turned around are you start to think more seriously about closing some of those units?

Norman Abdallah

Yes, so with the new menu and the bank work that we’ve done it looking at the 500 to 900 basis points increase our test restaurants on top line, our typical flow-through at the Grille is about 50% as well as the penny profit increase per guest in the basically in the same type of range some of those will swing our time there is some particular sites, just because where they're located within a little bit more emphasis on steak we will not have a Double Eagle, but we have that Del Frisco’s name of the brand we expect those locations to move over time over the next 12 to 24 months as the consumers get use to pay hey I can go here and really have a great steak option it [Indiscernible] we never put Double Eagle in those cities, but there are a few sites a couple of sites had risk right now that we’re monitoring closely and really thinking through on the real estate choice that was made again we have a much different real estate strategy than previous and we’ll continue to work on the strategy on a go forward basis, but we’ll also make sure that we have Dragon of an individual asset we’ll make sure that we disclose asset in the proper way, that’s best for the company and shareholders.

Jason Westwood

Okay. Thank you.

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the conference back to management for any additional or closing remarks.

Norman Abdallah

Well, I like to thank everybody for their time today. And as you can see we’re in fourth quarter or so my voice is little bit peppy right now, because I’m starting to see their fruits of all the labor over the last 9 months start to payoff and show us that the North Star that we’ve been pointing to the next 5 years can be very bright for this company. So really appreciate your time this morning and I look forward to any follow-up conversations. Thank you.

Neil Thomson

Thank you.

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s conference. I’d like to thank everyone for their participation. You may now disconnect.

