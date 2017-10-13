Charles Schwab Earnings Preview: Cheap On GARP Basis, But Not Without Worries

Still have a couple of worries about the stock.

Schwab (SCHW) reports their calendar Q3 '17 results before the opening bell on Monday, October 16, 2017 ( unconfirmed according to Briefing.com). (Schwab's investor relations site is somewhat bizarre. To my knowledge they never formally announce an earnings data. Monday's date was confirmed on the Nasdaq site but there is nothing on the firm's website. Their I/R team is very low profile and and almost seems to want to stay out of the news, unlike so many other I/R teams.)

For Monday morning, Street consensus per the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates shows that the Street is looking for $0.41 per share and $2.18 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 21% and 14%.

Current 2018 consensus which is what I'm really looking at is expecting $1.97 in earnings per share on $9.8 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 22% and 14% respectively.

Here is how Schwab's numbers fall out:

Q3 '17 est Q2 '17 (actual) Q1 '17 Q4 '16 2019 est EPS $2.28 $2.22 $2.26 $2.30 2018 est EPS $1.97 $1.95 $1.95 $1.99 2017 est EPS $1.61 $1.62 $1.62 $1.63 2019 est EPS gro rt 16% 14% 16% 16% 2018 est EPS gro rt 22% 20% 20% 22% 2017 est EPS gro rt 23% 24% 24% 24% 2019 P.E 20x 19x 17x 18x 2018 P.E 23x 22x 19x 21x 2017 P.E 28x 26x 23x 25x 2019 rev est $11.00 $10.7 $10.94 $10.8 2018 rev est $9.84 $9.7 $9.7 $9.7 2017 rev est $8.64 $8.66 $8.63 $8.63 2019 est rev gro rt 12% 10% 13% 11% 2018 est rev gro rt 14% 12% 13% 13% 2017 est rev gro rt 16% 16% 15% 15%

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus estimates as of 10/13/17

To be clear for readers, the forward estimates for Q2 '17, Q1 '17 and Q4 '16 represent the estimates after the respective quarterly earnings report by Schwab. The Q3 '17 estimates are what the Street is looking for pre-earnings.

The estimate "trends" give the reader an idea of how the Street's expectations around revenue and earnings per share growth relate to valuation.

The first aspect to the Schwab numbers that jumps out at me is that Schwab is expecting an average 20% EPS and 14% revenue growth rate the next three years - it isn't easy to find those kind of growth rates in the Financial sector.

Schwab, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade have the best positioned business model for asset-gathering and "direct-to-investor" relationships, post the 2008 Financial Crisis in my opinion (and that is strictly a personal opinion).

Schwab valuation:

Valuation metric SCHW 3-yr "avg" exp EPS growth rate 20% 3-yr "avg" exp revenue growth rate 14% Price/book 3.85x Price to tang book 3.5x ROE (4 qtr trailing) 12.1% ROA (4qtr trailing) 0.96% Free-cash-flow yield (FCF) 2% Dividend yield 0.72% Payout ratio 18% - 21% Dividend as % of FCF 33% - 34% Mstar moat rating wide Mstar "fair value" valuation $46 Assets under mgmt $2.5 trillion

Source: valuation metrics from internal spreadsheet

Commentary: it is always more challenging to detail static valuation metrics for readers since the trends are not provided but Schwab's valuation metrics have gradually improved over the last few years (Return-on-equity, or ROE), ROA, ROIC, etc.) as the slow bull market in US stocks has brought the individual investor back into the market and has aided the advisor business (of which I am one).

For full and fair disclosure, all client assets are custodied at Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. It's a convenient, and lower-risk busines business model for an advisor and greatly simplifies compliance.

Chuck looks cheapest on a GARP (growth-at-a-reasonable-price) and looks pricier on a dividend yield and book value basis.

After Schwab maintained their annual dividend at $0.06 per quarter for 4 years, they have recently raised the dividend $0.01 per quarter for the last two years so the current dividend is $0.08 per quarter, but still very low in terms of the yield.

In my opinion Schwab could return more capital to shareholders in the form of either re-instituting share repurchases or continuing to increase the dividend, at a slightly faster rate.

Schwab has solid A/A2 credit ratings from the issuers and the highest commercial paper or short-term credit ratings so Chuck may be waiting to see how the CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review) unfold under the Trump Administration, before updating the Street on return of capital plans.

Technical analysis:

Source: Worden technical analysis software Just this week, Schwab closed above the early 2000 high tick of $44.78 and the stock now begins to see if it can trade above the May, 1999 high of $51.69.

Back in the late 1990's Schwab traded off of DART's (daily average revenue trades) and volume and the 80(X) to 100(X) valuation of the Tech bubble traded right into the hands of the public wanting to day-trade their accounts.

Today Schwab is much more about asset-gathering and lowering the cost of investing for retail clients. so the earnings and revenue streams are that much more stable.

Once the stock trades above this $44 - $52 area that represents the late 1999 peak((s)), like a lot of names from that time, there should be plenty of blue-sky ahead (from a technical analysis perspective).

Schwab is now overbought on the daily charts headed into Monday's expected earnings report.

Analysis/conclusion:

Mr. Schwab transitioned the company in the early 2000's into more of an asset gathering role after the collapse of the Tech bubble and the end to the 1980's and 1990s bull market and it was the right move to make.

Today Schwab is the cost-leader in individual and retail investing with the advisor network a substantial plus in terms of asset-gathering prowess.

Schwab is a classic growth stock, but i do think the valuation has been somewhat suppressed by both the regulation exiting 2008 and the rating agencies worries over the brokerage business, even though Schwab does not use the balance sheet for proprietary trading as Salomon, Goldman and all the big white-shoe brokers did in the last 30 years.

The management fee waivers are now gone, which has helped boost earnings for Schwab, with the higher fed funds rate and money market yields so revenue and earnings growth will be driven by net new organic asset growth and assets under management, which Schwab has grown at 4% - 6% the last few years.

Financials as a sector are now overbought, so if Schwab does sell off post earnings, I'd use the low $40's or the 200-day moving average as a lower-risk point to accumulate the stock.

What do I worry about regarding Schwab ?

1.) Every new client that has an existing Schwab account has margin on the account. I can only assume that this is being pushed to retail clients at the branch level when a client (without an advisor) opens a new Schwab account. Some clients have used the retail margin, some do not, but as an advisor the margin is usually paid down and it isn't employed in the regular course of business. There is some concern that this may be a way of inflating "net interest income" as one Seeking Alpha contributor explained to me.

I worry about this from a brand reputation perspective, an aspect that Schwab has handled quite well over their corporate life. Mr. Schwab has assiduously avoided any kind of reputational or brand impairment either personally or as a corporation.

2.) In March, 2009, Schwab had 1,156 fully diluted shares outstanding. Today, that number as of the June 30 '17 period end was 1,351 or a 17% increase in shares outstanding.

Schwab is diluting their shareholder base.

Again CCAR, the rating agencies, and whoever could be restricting capital return. Id like to see this dilution stop and some excess capital allocated to share repurchases.

Schwab is nearly a 5% position in client accounts and represents a "top 5" and has represented a Top 5 position for many years. The business model is well-positioned for the post 2008 world and its "low-cost leadership" position per Morningstar is a key sustainable, competitive, advantage.

A trade below $40 would have me worried.

Tax reform, a lower cap gains rate, and a stronger US stock market would likely be the catalyst to surpass the 1999, 2000 highs for Schwab.

Chuck is a growth stock at a "reasonable price" but play the longer game with a tough market.

At some point readers will see a nasty correction - its long overdue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.