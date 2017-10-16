Omega Healthcare: Like Clockwork

High short interest could lead to some share price gains over the next two weeks as short sellers would be forced to pay the hefty quarterly dividend.

The REIT has powerful tailwinds working in its favor and will likely be able to lower its interest expenses over the next couple of years.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a strong income holding, underlined by the fact that the REIT just increased its dividend by another cent. Investors could see share price appreciation in the following weeks as well, as Omega Healthcare Investors' shares are inexpensively priced and due to the fact that the rather high level of shorts could be covering their positions ahead of the next dividend date.

Omega Healthcare Investors' outlook is solid in the short term and pretty good in the long run, due to several contributing factors: In the short term, the REIT's guidance for this year's AFFO per share is in line with what Omega Healthcare produced in the past year -- no growth isn't a very strong showing, but not too bad either, as that means that Omega Healthcare Investors' dividend remains well protected whilst the REIT is making the right moves to position itself for future growth.

In 2017 Omega Healthcare Investors is guiding for funds from operations of $3.40 per share, but due to investments into its operations as well as due to capital optimization that amount is poised to grow in the long run.

One factor for growth is the increasing demand for skilled nursing facilities, driven by the enormous demographic changes we will see over the coming years (and decades):

Before 2025 the current existing capacity will have reached its limit, and even before that healthcare REITs such as Omega Healthcare will benefit from rising occupancy rates in their assets. Higher average occupancy means that in some regions and locations the occupation rate will have reached its limit well before 2025, which will drive the prices the operators can demand, and at the same time the SNF operators will benefit from stronger margins due to higher occupancy rates (due to fixed cost digression).

That means that the operators Omega Healthcare is renting its assets to will very likely become more profitable as occupancy rates increase, which will allow Omega Healthcare to increase the rents it demands further (and at the same time this would result in more secure rent payments to Omega Healthcare, which should make its AFFOs more foreseeable).

Another factor that spells positive for Omega Healthcare Investors' results is the fact that it will be able to lower its cost of capital over the coming years. That sounds counterintuitive at first, after all we are in a rising rates environment right now, but it is true:

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

Even if the Fed raises its rates back to a 2.5% to 3.5% level, rates will still be vastly lower than they were at the beginning of the current century, and thus debt that was taken on a couple of years ago can likely be refinanced at lower rates going forward:

morningstar.com reports that the yields to maturity of Omega Healthcare Investors' bonds are currently substantially lower than the yield those bonds were originally issued at. If those bonds expired right now, Omega Healthcare could refinance them at a lower rate, saving millions in annual interest expenses -- those savings would directly drop down to the REIT's bottom line, substantially increasing its net earnings as well as its cash flows.

Investors thus don't have to worry about the Fed's course too much right now, as Omega Healthcare is currently in a position where it can access debt markets at lower rates than it could a couple of years ago.

Income investment

Last Thursday Seeking Alpha reported that Omega Healthcare Investors has announced its next dividend payment, raising the payout to $0.65 per share per quarter -- a 2% increase that brings its dividend yield to a whopping 8.2%.

OHI Dividend Yield (ttm) data by YCharts

Over the last couple of years Omega Healthcare Investors' trailing dividend yield has been in a range of roughly 4.5% to 8.0%, which indicates that the current price is rather attractive for income focused investors: Compared to how the REIT was valued in the past, they get a high initial dividend yield when they buy right here.

Since the new payout of $2.60 annually is still substantially lower than Omega Healthcare Investors' AFFO target of $3.40 for the current year (the payout ratio is 76%), the dividend looks sufficiently safe, I believe.

Short interest and short covering

finviz.com reports that the short interest for Omega Healthcare Investors is 16.2% right now, which means that 32 million of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are currently lent and shorted.

Investors (or speculators) who borrow shares to sell them in order to buy them back later at a lower price (and to give them back to whoever they have been borrowing the shares from) are speculating on a dropping share price, but in order to do so they have to pay the dividends the stock has been paying.

For many companies' shares that is not a very big amount, such this fact is not very relevant, but in Omega Healthcare Investors' case one quarterly dividend payment is equal to a little bit more than two percent of the current share price.

Since the next ex-dividend date is October 31, short sellers (of which there are many, as 16% of the float is shorted right now) have thus a rather big incentive to exit their short position as they otherwise have to pay the rather big dividend payment that will be coming in a couple of weeks.

Short covering has the potential to increase a company's (or in this case, a REIT's) share price temporarily, as additional demand (from short sellers that want to exit their short position and need to buy shares to do so) coincides with a rather low supply of shares (as investors do not wish to exit their holdings just before the ex-dividend date as they would miss out on Omega Healthcare Investors' quarterly dividend payment).

I thus believe that Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have some short term upside over the next couple of weeks (in addition to the long term upside driven by industry tailwinds and a hefty dividend payout), especially since Omega Healthcare Investors' shares are close to the bottom of their trading range:

source: finviz.com

We see that Omega Healthcare Investors' shares have bounced from the $31 level repeatedly over the last year, thus downside seems limited and an increase to the $33 level seems quite possible.

Bottom line

Omega Healthcare Investors has just raised its dividend again, and it looks like the REIT will be able to do so in the next couple of years as well, as the SNF industry will benefit from steadily rising demand which should lead to higher profits for operators and to higher rents for Omega Healthcare.

The current dividend payout is quite attractive all by itself, and looks sufficiently secure going forward, and due to the ex-dividend date being close, short sellers might be exiting their positions over the next two weeks, which should result in share price gains for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.