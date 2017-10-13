Is Tanger Factory Outlet Ripe For Picking? Signal Vs. Noise

The goal is to share with readers toolsets useful in evaluating a REIT's valuation. In summary, data-driven decision making will help you earn instead of burn.

We also review comps for Tanger Outlet with other retail REITs, and in the process reflect on some common REIT valuation metrics.

Background

REIT holdings can provide an important income stream for the dividend investor. Today, REIT investors can choose across many industries, from those focusing on healthcare offices to those leasing to retailers. Many REITs are trading near 52-week lows, partly in reaction to a growing threat of e-commerce. For example, Realty Income (O), a well-known monthly dividend income company with tenants like Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and CVS (NYSE:CVS), closed at $53.01 per share on July 10, 2017 (its adjusted closing price as of October 10 was $56.61/share), which was near a 52-week low. By comparison, Realty Income's July 11, 2017, adjusted closing price was $66.93/share.

The picture is even worse for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). Tanger is one of the largest owners and operators of outlet centers in the US and Canada and is trading at multi-year lows. Tanger's recent trading range of $24 - $25 per share has not been seen since the year 2011. Below is a normalized 5-year chart against S&P 500, generated using Yahoo! Finance.

Source: Yahoo! Finance chart. S&P 500 vs. Tanger Factory Outlet 5-years.

The Macro-trend

We wanted to better understand the macro drivers at play using data from the Federal Reserve's Economic Database, a.k.a. FRED. To make an apples-to-apples comparison, we selected only 'Retail Trade' data, by sub-sectors. The graph is indexed to 1999 = 100. As you can see below, Clothing and Clothing Accessory Stores trade sales indeed fell during the Great Recession (gray bar), but sales have not fallen off the cliff. Instead, sales have increased steadily between 2010 and 2016. (Recall that Tanger shares are trading near 2011 price levels.) One can see that in 2016-2017, the Clothing sales have flattened, and that is a point of concern, but that the overall trend is one of growth.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data. Retail Trade.

In the above chart, one can also see that grocery stores sales are quite immune to recessions (the green line). Yet, during 2017 grocers like Kroger Company (KR) and Target Corporation (TGT) took quite the beating when Amazon announced it would purchase Whole Foods (the acquisition closed on August 28, 2017).

Building on that thought, let's take a look at the e-commerce trends in recent years. The graph below shows the growth of e-commerce as % of total sales. During the first dot-com bubble (circa 2001), e-commerce accounted for a mere 1% of all sales. Today, that figure is closer to 10%. For one, that's a staggering rate of compounded growth. For another, that leaves a lot of room for growth. So, concern over e-commerce is valid.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data e-commerce retail sales.

Valuation: Price to FFO

Beyond the general macro trends, it would be prudent to compare Tanger to some other operators in the retail REIT space. Below, you'll find a table capturing relative price to FFO (and other) metrics across several REITs, including Federal Realty (FRT) and Whitestone REIT (WSR). Author's source workbook: comps_workbook_dk.xlsx

FFO, or funds from operations, is a supplemental non-GAAP measure commonly used to measure performance. Plainly put, it is a "yardstick" to tell you how much cash flows a REIT generates. It is an indicator of how much dividend a business can pay. Often, the amount of dividend available to be paid out to common shareholders exceeds GAAP net income. For example, real estate companies have a large amount of non-cash depreciation expense. A non-cash expense can be paid out as dividends. (Also, consider the fact that a well-made property investment should appreciate, not depreciate.)

Some patterns emerge. One can see that Federal Realty and Realty Income trade at price to FFO in excess of 20. Meanwhile, Tanger Factory Outlet trade under price / FFO ratio around 10. What might account for this divergence? Is Tanger Outlet under-valued?

Clearly, some of this "discount" could be attributed to market's reaction to the impact of e-commerce. Tanger operates outdoor malls, and its largest tenants include the likes of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) brand companies and Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) companies (with brands like Ann Taylor and Loft); see table below (per Tanger Factory 10-K). Tanger is clothing heavy. Its other top 10 tenants include Nike (NKE), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL).

It's not surprising to think that many investors believe that such legacy retailers are increasingly obsolete, and that would translate to lost rental revenues for operators like Tanger. It's a neat narrative that appeals to the human logic. But is such a view warranted?

Other Attributes

Let's go back to the peer comparison. We noted that Federal Realty and Realty Income trade at much higher price to FFO ratios. On the surface, that should not be surprising considering that both companies are practically REIT royalties. As a matter of fact, Federal Realty joined the ranks of Dividend Kings in July 2017 (FRT company press release). As for Realty Income, the company's largest tenant is Walgreens, accounting for 7% of its rental revenues in 2016 (Realty Income 2016 Annual Report, page 63, "Tenant Diversification."). Realty also rents to CVS Pharmacy and Rite-Aid.

For Tanger Outlet, given the moderate growth in the clothing retail categories since 2010, including clothing, the market may be over-reacting to the decline in the base potential of Tanger's core tenants. Consider that Tanger could always begin renting to a different kind of business, say rock-climbing centers or gyms or beauty parlors. Tanger is a REIT, not a clothing brand. That said, evidence points to Tanger doing quite well with its clothing-heavy retail tenants (Tanger 10-K):

Tanger's outlet centers are spread across 22 states as of February 2017 (page 20 of the 2016 annual report).

Occupancy rates were 98% in 2016. Occupancy rates were 97% or higher for the prior five years through 2015 (page 23 of the 2016 annual report). Such high occupancy rates are comparable to Realty Income's occupancy rates.

Average annual base rent per square foot was $26.10 in 2016. The average base rent rose every year since 2012. This base rent is high relative to peers. Whitestone REIT 2016 base rent was $15.45/sqft. Realty Income had 2016 base rent of $13.64/sqft. (Information can be found in respective companies' 2016 annual reports.)

Summary: Putting It Together

In conclusion, REIT valuations can vary for many reasons. Some of it is due to macro-trends, like threats from new competitors or changes in customer behavior. But a key driver of a business's valuation is the quality of the underlying business and the cash it generates. And what the numbers suggest is that Tanger is very discounted relative to similar businesses. In fact, Tanger's quality of earnings (say, as measured in rent per square feet) may be higher than its quality peers. In my opinion, Tanger Factory Outlet is a bargain waiting to be picked up off the rack.

By reviewing financial metrics against peers, you can gain a better sense of premium or discount at which the business is trading relative to its intrinsic quality. Further, readily available market data (e.g. from the Fed) can help guide your decision about the extent to which concerns over e-commerce are warranted. Such data-driven decision making should help you avoid making blind decisions and avoid getting burned. You may reach a very different conclusion from me reviewing the same data, but at least you won't be making a decision out of thin air.

Finally, I have attached an Excel comps worksheet for you to be able to review some of the metrics I reviewed. Please note that this is not intended to be a 100% accurate. Instead, the worksheet is a tool for further research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, O, WSR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.