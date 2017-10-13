Who To Follow: My Favorite Pseudonyms

Way back in 2011, when I was considering joining Seeking Alpha, one of the biggest concerns I had was the "anonymous author" issue that crept up in regular conversations. But when I sat down with Eli Hoffmann to discuss the position, I quickly saw that it wasn't a problem, but instead, it was an asset.

I learned that Seeking Alpha knew who these people were, which was nice. But more importantly, I learned that the inclusion of pseudonymous authors wasn't a ploy, but was core to the vision of crowd-sourced investment research. Social media rules at many large employers prohibit investors that have unique insights from using their real names anywhere. But as our goal is to build the conversation, we have to permit this, otherwise, we choke off the discussion. As Eli noted in his article from 2014:

Overwhelmingly, SA contributors are not journalists, they are investors. This is a key difference between Seeking Alpha and traditional equity research (also known as sell-side research) - and helps explain why our model is so disruptive.

And when I came on board I saw just how great these pseudonymous writers were. They offer some of the best insights on the site. So without further ado, let me introduce you to a few I'd highly recommend you follow.

First up is one of the first pseudonyms I followed when I joined the site. Ploutos offers a great variety of insights. His portfolio strategy work is consistently informative; he offers keen insights on the bond market; and he lays out in clear, concise fashion lessons he's learned and insights investors need.

Next up is the inimitable DoctoRx. His incredible work in the biotech sector initially caught my eye, but as his profile shows you, his experience provides him with a keen eye for opportunities in a number of sectors.

My third choice is Arbitrage Trader, and I'll confess that my recommendation here is due to a personal bias toward arb. It's a strategy that requires diligence, attention to detail, and a level of research that appeals to the way my mind works. A well-articulated arb strategy is simply something I like to read, and this author does it well.

Another favorite that would be on the list, if not for the author's time away for training, is Alpha Company. This author's focus is magnanimous, trying to guide young investors who serve in the military. And lastly, I'd be remiss not to note the well-followed Regarded Solutions, who is a great star in the DGI world and a generally nice guy to boot.

Some may note that I did not include any that are short-oriented writers. That's because Daniel Shvartsman recommended some shorts already at that link, and I think the value my group provides underscores the fact that there's not always something negative about the man (or woman) behind the mask.

So there's my list of pseudonyms to follow. Who did I miss? Chime in below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.