Roche And Allergan: Approaches To Alzheimer's

Some hope has been eliminated while research is being pursued.

There has been a lot in the press during the past year that pertains to Alzheimer’s disease. While Hillary Clinton’s second presidential campaign made it an issue, new data that is not supportive of formerly viable hypotheses are important. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has spent a lot of money attempting to treat Alzheimer’s, since well before Clinton’s candidacy. Similar to other firms, most of Lilly’s effort has been directed at a misfolded protein known as amyloid plaque (Aβ). The effort also is continuously directed at tau protein, but efficacy data have not been encouraging.

Biogen Idec (BIIB), a $70 billion firm, has a particularly high proportion of its pipeline dedicated to Alzheimer’s and the bulk of it that is beyond the earliest stages of clinical evaluation aims at amyloid. After Phase 3 failure, Merck & Co. (MRK) continues to list a clinical Alzheimer’s product known as verubecesat, and it targets amyloid. Genentech, a division of Switzerland’s Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY), owns, or has rights to, three pipeline products for Alzheimer’s, two of which target Aβ.

Still, several firms are taking aim at another protein, tau. The spread of tau appears to be timed more closely to the onset of symptoms than Aβ, which accumulates years prior. However, persistent struggles of Taurx with its tau aggregation inhibitor, LMTX, including Phase 3 results made public in December, could cast doubt.

AbbVie’s (ABBV) Phase 2 evaluation of an anti-tau antibody for early stage patients could merit attention. Biogen has recently licensed a product that is described as “Phase 2-ready.” Lilly owns a phase 1 monoclonal antibody aimed at tau. Switzerland’s Ac Immune has several pipeline products for the disease, some of which target tau rather than amyloid. The furthest advanced would be ACI-35, in phase 1b, and partnered with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen. After that is RG6100, a Phase 1 molecule being developed through a partnership between Ac Immune and Genentech. Merck has recently licensed a preclinical product.

Allergen and Heptares

Despite setbacks, continuous effort has been leveled at amyloid and tau. There is still another aspiring player that is attempting to take a different approach. Ireland’s Allergan (AGN) is using a notable proportion of its resources toward Alzheimer’s.

As of November 22, it has announced the acquisition of Chase Pharmaceuticals which has a late stage product candidate that is intended to improve dosage delivery of the current standard of care. The purchase price of $125 million seems low for a viable product. Of course, any success would be wonderful.

Perhaps even more interesting about Allergen’s research is its recent partnership with Heptares, based in the United Kingdom, but owned by a Japanese entity. A Heptares founder is actually a 2017 Nobel laureate in chemistry. Heptares specializes in G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCR) which can present promising, but elusive, drug targets for a wide range of conditions.

Brain receptors known as muscarinic M 1 and M 4 belong to a family or subfamily of GPCRs.

The sometimes-despondent healthcare blogger Derek Lowe has an informative write-up that describes past investigation into muscarinic M 1 , which is part of what Allergen has bought into. His piece discusses Allergen’s partnership and concludes that “Leaps of faith are all we’ve got in Alzheimer’s.” It may provide context for the present. Heptares own descriptions of its M 1 technology can be found here, here and here.

The deal with Allergan also contemplates M 4 , which is interesting:

…M4 selective compounds may provide a novel approach to treat the neurobehavioral symptoms (psychoses) associated with Alzheimer’s disease and related neurological disorders, through a different mechanism of action than available antipsychotics. Combined, dual M 1 /M 4 agonists may be able to treat both cognitive impairment and neurobehavioral symptoms.

Heptares has recently begun Phase 1 dosing of its M 4 agonist.

Roche Holding

Perhaps Allergan can find success where it has been lacking. However, if you are not attempting to be charitable, but back researching that might even pay off, RHHBY could be a better stock. The company is actually a $175 billion pharmaceutical giant, and pays a once-yearly dividend, with a net yield of 2.7% on American Depository Receipts (ADR) currently.

Jefferies rates Roche a Buy, with a CHF275 ($34.50 RHHBY) price target on Swiss shares. Some informative research on the firm is contained in a September industry report. An important cancer readout is anticipated:

There also should be near term biosimilar activity:

In comparison to other corporations, Roche may have favorable upside:

There is no mention of Alzheimer’s research by Jefferies.

There has been frustration and disappointment with products that target amyloid plaque. Tau continues to be assessed, though alternatives are lacking. There is perhaps a chance that the early stage Genentech partnership can pay off in the distant future. In fact, barring encouraging new information pertaining to muscarinic M 4 , Roche’s positioning could actually underscore investor opportunity that is supportive of research in a field where there has been little progress. The Swiss firm could be worth monitoring through its upcoming cancer readout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RHHBY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.