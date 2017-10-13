Bank Of America: Continued Execution

While an 8% earnings yield looks appealing in this rate environment, I am not blindly buying the earnings yield story, as shares are largely fairly valued.

The company has done the right things, having clashed costs and improved the capital position, allowing it to reap the benefits now.

Bank of America (BAC) has undergone a real transformation under the leadership of Brian Moynihan. After a few difficult years coming out of the crisis, in which operational improvements were outdone by large multi-billion settlements, earnings power is very impressive as of now. The bank has furthermore been de-risked in a big way and settlements are a thing of the past. These multi-billion ¨one-time¨ charges cost the bank some $35 billion between 2011 and 2016 alone.

The progress is to be applauded and has worked well for investors who bought into the recovery, as the long term total return remains devastated by the dilution incurred during the crisis. This once more highlights the idiosyncratic risks to banking, and investing into banks, even as the sector is operating in a more prudent manner nowadays.

The Progress

Recently, Bank of America held a presentation which was focused on the recovery and lessons learned from the crisis. Key focus points include a strong balance sheet, focus on customer needs, need for diversity, preparedness for bad times and independent risk and audit committee.

Between 2009 and now the company has strengthened its capital position with tangible common equity ratios having increased 3 percentage points to 7%. The company furthermore improved liquidity a lot and reduced illiquid assets, the so-called ¨Level 3¨ assets. The financing structure has been improved dramatically as well as long term debt has been reduced in a big way as the bank has attracted larger deposits. The bank has furthermore extended the maturity of repurchase securities and eliminated the reliance on overnight financing.

The company has excellent diversification across business units including of course the retail business, global wealth management (Merrill Lynch & trust activities), global banking and global markets business. Diversification is also seen on the revenue side, with revenues being split equally between interest income and non-interest income.

Reduced Risk, Higher Profits

While reduced risk is welcomed, it has to be stressed that banks always include some idiosyncratic risks which are not replicated at many other sectors of the economy. Nonetheless, it is fair to say that the bank has gotten a lot more resilient.

The company posted a 1% increase in third-quarter revenues at $21.8 billion. Net interest income was actually up close to 10% to $11.2 billion. This was driven by a modest 13 basis point increase in the net interest margin, totalling 236 basis points. Gains in interest revenues were offset by high single digits declines in non-interest income. The company cut expenses (ex-provisions for credit losses) by 2.5%, boosting pre-tax earnings by more than half a billion to $7.9 billion. On the bottom line, a profit of $5.1 billion appeared, equivalent to $0.48 per share, as earnings trend at a rate close to $2 per share. The diluted share count comes in at 10.7 billion shares as Warren Buffet converted his preferred shares this summer. Excluding preferred stock dividends, quarterly earnings came in at $5.6 billion.

At current times, the business is earning close to $2 per share which works out to a respectable 8% earnings yield, as potential interest rate hikes could provide further upside. There are some small negative signs as well, including the fact that allowance for loan losses have dropped by a billion over the past year, but that is relative minor ¨artificial boost¨ to earnings when they run at +$20 billion a year. The balance sheet still looks relatively clean as shares trade at 1.0 times common book value, as investors are not willing to attach a premium for a bank which is not able to earn (substantially) more than its return on equity, due to the reduced risk profile.

While the company continues to benefit from operating leverage, as revenues have outperformed costs for 11 quarters in a row, this will end at some point in time as well. Further upside should be driven by higher interest margins from this point in time.

Capital Allocation Improves, Mistakes Are Painful

An earnings yield of 8% goes a long way to please investors in this interest rate environment. With earnings power of close to $20-$22 billion each year, investors can finally receive some real payouts again following approval of the Federal Reserve. The company hiked its dividend by 60% this past summer to $0.48 per share each year, equivalent to little over $5 billion, for a near 2% dividend yield.

Actual underlying growth is not that impressive. The company grew its balance sheet by $80 billion to $2.27 trillion, or by 3.6%, over the past twelve months. A 7% simple capital ratio learns that $5.6 billion in capital must be retained in order to keep leverage ratios flat. That still leaves about $10 billion for share repurchases, M&A or accelerated growth of the business. Buybacks is exactly what Bank of America is resorting too, having bought back $7.9 billion worth of stock in the first nine months of the year.

It is hard to imagine but the financial crisis has already occurred a decade ago, as mistakes in banking are very painful as a result of leverage. Bank of America is now bigger and far more profitable than 2007, yet the dilution incurred during the crisis was large and painful. The share count rose by almost 150% compared to 2007 at the worst point, which is not a real issue except that these shares were issued at very low levels.

As a result, share only trade at half the levels in 2007, although one can argue that some exuberance has been priced into the shares at that time, trading at >1.5 times book value, driven by a 5% dividend yield. That dividend yield is now far lower as a result of a lower payout ratio, imposed by regulators. The earnings multiple is already approaching 12-13 times again, at arguably a good point in time.

History Has Two Sides

It can easily be argued that we might be late in the economic cycle from the latest crisis. In fact, economic theory dictates that a recession could arrive soon this many years into the cyclical upswing. Yet the crisis and other economic developments, including central bank action, have amazed many and have re-written many traditional economic rules. If banks proceed with caution and the economy continues to improve, which boosts interest rates, I can easily envision earnings power of $2.50-$3.00 per share in the coming years. It goes without saying that shares could trade at much higher levels in such case.

On the other hand, other risks are plentiful including a late stage in the economic cycle and real other emerging threats including political developments, other worldwide events, pension funding or cyber attacks. In case such events might materialise, banking concerns could emerge again, and while the sector and especially Bank of America have learned their lesson, no bank is immune for economic tough times.

What I am trying to tell is that the bank is largely fairly valued in my opinion as the high earnings yield looks appealing, but can be explained by the structurally reduced earnings power of the industry as well as idiosyncratic risks, even as the bank has done a great job in recent years.

