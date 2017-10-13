Advantage Tesla: GigaFactory

I've read many articles about Tesla on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere and find they fall into two camps, the Bulls and the Bears. Amazingly there doesn't seem to be much of a middle ground. I'm a Bull, though I have zero investments and no intention to invest any time soon. But I do have an opinion and will share it here.

I've helped numerous companies including myself develop an idea, then prototype that concept into a working model, and begin manufacturing the product for sale. The steps one must always go through are similar to the steps Tesla is going through today.

The winner is most often the company that got into the arena first and, on that count, Tesla clearly wins. But in the automotive arena, there are numerous companies and many of them are much larger than Tesla. By that I mean that many of the other automakers are capable of manufacturing many more cars per year than can Tesla. From this, one can easily and quickly extrapolate that Tesla is about to be squashed by the Big Boys.

But there's a catch. None of the Big Boys have a big battery plant. Without batteries, a huge company could churn out tens of millions of EV's........without batteries. But without batteries to make them work, all those cars would be worthless shells sitting in a parking lot awaiting arrival of their "hearts". Without batteries, EV's don't move, period.

And Tesla has the largest battery production facility for cars, in the world. True, China is building huge facilities and so is another facility going up in Scandanavia no doubt for Volvo. But China is entering explosive growth in EV sales at home so it's not clear they will over build to sell to foreign car makers. Why would they do that when if they just keep the batteries for themselves and their own car makers, then Chinese car makers will dominate world EV sales.

The game, in my opinion, has nothing to do with being able to build cars. It has to do with the question, "Which companies have access to the most batteries?"

The answer in the US is simple: Tesla.

So that's why, in spite of the myriad articles by the shorts about how, why, and when Tesla will fall on it's face, it's clear to me that in the end, they will sort out the manufacturing details for the Model 3 and trounce all over the rest of the automakers that have failed to build big battery plants.

Not only has Tesla put it's money where the necessary infrastructure is, but Tesla is the only company talking about launching 4 more GigaFactories, knowing that 1 is not enough.

Of course there is nothing barring other carmakers from building their own battery plants. China, in fact is doing just that. And some entrepreneurs are working with Volvo to do the same. But the scale outside of China is so far a fraction of what Tesla is already building.

Tesla will not need to be worried until we read about someone directing $10B toward a new, huge, battery production plant. But that news has not yet arrived and it will be years before such a plant is up and running. However, no automaker has orders to justify such a plant.

If we have EVs and Batteries, or chicken's and eggs, are the EVs claimed to be going into production the chickens or the eggs? Is Chevrolet really going to place an order for a billion dollars worth of batteries if they can't sell more than a couple thousand cars a month? Who's going to build a battery plant when the car companies are making bold claims, but failing to come out with cars let alone orders for those cars?

So the problem is not that other car companies couldn't compete with Tesla. The problem is that they aren't competing with Tesla. They aren't coming out with products the public wants. And part of that is because, the minute they assert that EVs are better, they are in the same instant killing their ICE sales. They can't make the switch fast enough.

When 3M purchased Symbex back in 1984, what they really wanted was Chabin, the high speed teflon multi signal cable. Symbex was a lower quality variant and 3M couldn't promote, "Gee, you could purchase our 3M top of the line cables, or, save money on our cheaper 3M off brand. Likewise, GM can't promote EVs as superior to ICE vehicles without killing their bread and butter.

However, that is exactly what Volvo did. Volvo saw the writing on the walls, bit the bullet, and has jumped in head first into the new EV market space and will flip it's entire line over as quickly as possible. It will make itself just like Tesla as quickly as possible.

The companies that fail to cut bait on their ICE cars fast enough will go down with them.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to project what is going to happen as people with nice, fairly new, ICE cars get rid of them to buy a new EV. The new ICE car makers are going to increasingly be competing with really nice, barely used, ICE cars. New ICE car sales will suffer unexpectedly, and quickly (well, it shouldn't be unexpected as I learned this from someone else and it makes sense).

If all of a sudden, people cease purchasing ICE cars, then any ICE car maker that hasn't made the transition will die a rapid death. At that point, EV car makers will rocket skyward and everyone will claim they had seen it coming from the start. History however, will have recorded a different story.

The game is FAR from over. And Tesla has not by a long shot won. But Tesla is so far the only company that has all of the puzzle pieces falling into place. Tesla is the only company with a large battery production facility under construction to make it larger, and, already producing batteries. Tesla is the only car maker with a large number of orders on the books. Tesla has the best EVs on the market. Tesla has the only long range charging network where it needs to be, on the Interstates and not in towns.

So I say, today, advantage Tesla.

Additional disclosure: I don't have any stock investments but if I did, I would invest for the long term in Tesla. I expect the volatility is a result of Tesla being at the beginning of a big increase in production capacity and all the tooling required to pull that off. I find the logic on short articles lacking in common sense, based on my engineering understanding of what it takes to ramp up a new product.