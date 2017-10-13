Goldman Gone Crazy? Boosts 12-Month Netflix Target By 17.5%

Goldman now the most optimistic among analysts concerning Netflix over the next year.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Goldman Sachs has garnered a lot of attention after upwardly revising its outlook for Netflix (NFLX) over the next 12 months by 17.5 percent to $235 per share, easily the highest rating for the streaming company among analysts.

Goldman said the following in a note to clients:

We believe consensus subscriber estimates for Netflix ahead of Monday's earnings remain too low. While we are considerably above consensus (13.9 million net subscriber adds in the second half of 2017 vs. FactSet consensus of 10.8 million) and don't expect management to guide to our forecast, we do believe management is likely to exceed those forecasts.

On average, 45 analysts Bloomberg follows have an average price target of $200.85 on Netflix. It'll be interesting to see if there is now a race by analysts to boost their outlook for Netflix after the announcement of Goldman.

One thing to consider outside of the bullish outlook by Goldman concerning subscribers, is the fact Netflix recently announced it was going to raise prices on a couple of its plans in several markets, including the U.S.

More than the outlook for subscriber growth, that has generated a more bullish outlook for Netflix. If an increasing number of analysts believe subscribers will grow at a quicker pace than anticipated in the recent past, it would suggest their need to upwardly revise their price targets as well, when taking into consideration higher prices for certain plans offered by the streaming giant.

Pricing power and churn

As usual, the issue with Netflix is how its customer base will respond to the increase in prices, and what the expected churn rate will be. Based upon past responses, it shouldn't have a negative impact on the performance of the company.

Analyst Todd Juenger said the following in a note after Netflix announced it was raising prices in several markets:

For anyone who still questions whether Netflix has pricing power, consider this: since 2014, the U.S. price of Netflix's standard plan has increased at a 10% CAGR (for new subs), and during that time frame, Netflix U.S. subs have grown at a 12% CAGR, from 34mm to 50mm. How many businesses can you name that have done that?

Those are impressive numbers, but what hasn't happened yet, and will give a real test of the pricing power of Netflix is when the next recession hits. Having the ability to raise prices in a decent economy is one thing, it's something totally different when the average consumer starts to count pennies and decide where they're going to allocate their diminishing financial resources.

Since I don't see a recession happening over the next year, I think analysts in general are safe in their bullish outlook for Netflix. It should be able to maintain momentum, and if churn doesn't exceed past responses from users, the added revenue and earnings will be a strong impetus to the share price.

In the short term this won't be relevant to its performance, as the majority of users won't be affected until November. In reality, the full impact won't be known until after the first quarter of 2018 because that will be the first full quarter the new prices will be in effect.

Competition

One thing to seriously consider is how the competition could respond to the increase in Netflix's prices. We already know how competitor Hulu responded: It cut its subscription pricing in an apparent move to attract the low-hanging fruit that churn will create.

This space is getting increasingly crowded, with major competition ramping up from Disney, Amazon, CBS and Apple, among others. The significance of that isn't in streaming legacy content, but in the production of new content that helps each company differentiate from the others. That's also where some of the challenge for Netflix will come from beyond the obvious, as a number of consumers subscribe to more than one service in order to be able to watch their favorite shows.

The increase in price from Netflix isn't just about a dollar or two, it's about having to choose between subscriptions if the combined prices start to significantly stretch their budgets. For Netflix, I think it's trying to position itself as the premium brand of streaming services in order to find support when the economy does finally move into recession.

The most likely way consumers will determine which subscriptions to keep will be based upon must-see content. If Netflix is positioned at the top of the hill, it probably will get away with increasing prices, even during more difficult economic times.

Conclusion

The streaming business has fought against becoming a commodity business that competes only on price, and Netflix, at least for now, is more than simply a conduit to watch TV shows you can see anywhere else.

It continues to spend on original content, and will have to do so in the future in order to justify higher prices when consumers start to evaluate spending decisions. That said, it's not enough to produce new content, but the content must be compelling to viewers.

So far Netflix has done well in that regard, but it does reveal it is susceptible to underperforming if its content pipeline doesn't deliver as it has in the past. If it requires premium prices, it has to deliver premium content to justify it. Consumers will determine whether or not the content is considered to be premium, not Netflix.

As for Goldman's projection, it's as good as any I suppose. It's not likely that the economy will slow down to the point of pressuring consumers to make subscription decisions concerning their favorite streaming content, so that shouldn't be a factor.

Under that scenario Netflix will probably continue to grow over the next twelve months, and the additional revenue from the increase in earnings and free cash flow should allow it to increase capex for original content.

If it can continue to produce compelling shows, I don't see it having trouble continuing to generate meaningful subscription growth under the current economy. The question of churn will be more relevant when economic growth slows down and consumers are forced to make streaming subscription decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.