Netflix Hits $200: So What?

This is not the first time that the Netflix (NFLX) share price has hit $200. It did this before the last stock split (seven for one) which occurred back on July 1, 2015. After the split, the stock traded at $114.31 per share. It was on its way to $1,000 before that, having traded over $800 per share prior to the split. Netflix split it shares once before that (February 1, 2004), two for one, having traded as high as almost $80 before that split. An investor (I am sure there are a few around) who had the foresight to buy NFLX at the end of 2004 or during the first quarter of 2005 could have bought 100 shares for under $2,500. She/he would now own (assuming one had continued to hold the shares) a total of 1,400 shares worth a total of $277,200 in just about 13 years. That was then, this is now. Netflix is not likely to do that again over the next 14 years but, as a business, it is still growing.

Friedrich algorithm on Netflix

The Friedrich algorithm was not launched until May 2015, so we went back to analyze how it would have done in scoring NFLX all the way back to its IPO in 2002. This is what we found:

Friedrich first recommended NFLX in 2004 when the stock price ended the year at $24.64 ($1.76 split adjusted). It has never given us a sell signal since and still likes the future growth prospect of the company. The data file below exhibits the last ten years of ratios and shows great consistency throughout.

I know I will get some more complaints on how Friedrich defines FCF (free cash flow) because it ignores all the non-cash adjustments to net income. But the results that translate into the stock price are hard to dispute. The calculation is: net income + depreciation and amortization – capital spending.

Below is the Friedrich Legend that shows what we consider to be from excellent to bad for each ratio we use.

Now, you may wonder how Friedrich has done on a much broader range, not just on one stock. Below are the results of a back test performed recently going back to the 2008 in order to include the financial crisis.

Source: Friedrich Research

What this table shows is how each major U.S. Index fared in each year since 2008. At the top, the best index result of the year is shown. We compared four categories of scoring from within the Friedrich system: FF4 represents the Friedrich Final Four stocks (our highest rating; only six exist in the U.S. today), 6 represents the highest Super Six Score, 5 represents the next level down and so on. We included both large capitalization stocks and Mid-cap stocks to show how Friedrich has done in each category. Friedrich likes strong FCF so it is no surprise that it does best in choosing from the large cap stocks.

Friedrich Final Four stocks either tied or beat the best performing index in all but two years in the last nine years plus the TTM (trailing twelve months) period. In one of those “bad” years (2009), the FF4 stocks still turned in a 50% gain. FF4 stocks turned in an average annual return of 24%.

Our Six category stocks did nearly as well, clocking in with an average annual return of 21%. The amazing thing about this result is that it matches our longer back test results of 21% in our 60-year back test from 1950 to 2009 comparing Friedrich to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). The DJI returned a compound annual average return over that period of 6.77%.

Competition

My family and a few friends have tried out the HBO Now streaming service recently. It is okay but if we had to choose between HBO and Netflix, it would be Netflix. I got the same answer from everyone I asked. HBO costs $15 a month. Netflix has multiple service offerings to choose from ranging from $8 to $14 (after the recently announced increases). If most people are like us and those I know, then Netflix is going to keep growing no matter what the competition does.

We had more trouble with the HBO servers than we have ever had with Netflix. It is not as simple to maneuver in HBO as it is in Netflix. Netflix has more content that we like and it is easier to find. The pricing is lower than any other meaningful competitor. The proof is in the results:

Source: Business Insider

The real growth since 2012 has been coming from outside of the U.S. where the potential for additional growth is far greater. I wrote an earlier article about Netflix with more detail about my opinions about competitors, specifically Disney, which can be found here. The summary is that I think the lead Netflix has accumulated from its first mover position is not assailable. Many people will have more than one streaming service as they cut the cable cord but one will almost certainly be Netflix.

The Future for Netflix

One of the things that competition will do is try to justify higher prices to make new offerings profitable earlier. Established companies like Disney do not operate like start ups, burning through cash to add subscribers, and will require a return on investment quickly. That will require higher prices that will limit subscriber growth.

Netflix already has built up its subscribers to critical mass. Such efforts are expensive and can lose money for years. Even major companies with deep pockets may find competing with Netflix to be a losing endeavor and not worth the trouble and expense. We shall see how Disney fares in a couple of years.

In any event, I expect the subscriber base of Netflix to continue growing undeterred by new entrants. The younger generations are cutting the cord or never establishing a connection with cable services in the first place. Even baby boomers are getting tired of the constantly rising cost of cable and terrible customer service. Cable may have become a cash cow business but, like the wired telephone service, it is fast becoming obsolete by better, cheaper alternatives. Netflix stands out as the leader in this evolution and I expect it to reap the rewards that have been the purview of major networks and cable operators. We are witnessing destructive disruption at its best.

Conclusion

Is Netflix worth $1,000 per share? Not today. But I suspect that those investors savvy enough to hold for the long term will be amply rewarded. After all, if we back out the effects of the two stock splits, the shares would be trading at nearly $2,400 now. Follow the cash flow and it will usually lead to the desired result. The P/E (price to earnings ratio) is ridiculous but so is the growth.

