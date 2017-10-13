Comparing And Contrasting Convertible Preferred Performance

One of my vocal and loyal followers, Be Here, suggested I do a study of the performance of convertible preferreds issued by such companies: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH), EPR Properties (EPR), and RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) initially. When I said yes, he got greedy and added the preferreds of Alexandria RE Equities (ARE), Welltower (HCN), and Wells Fargo (WFC). Thanks, Be Here.

Because I have neither the time or inclination to complete this monumental task as an individual review of each company and its preferreds separately, I figure the best way to tackle their convertible preferreds is as a group regardless of the sector each company inhabits. Because the question concerned convertible preferreds, that's what I'll concentrate on and hopefully arrive at some meaningful conclusions.

Therefore the preferreds in question are LXP-C, ANH-B, EPR-C & E, RLJ-A, ARE-D, HCN-I, AND WFC-L.

I immediately eliminated LXP because it offers no other preferred for comparison; WFC-L because I don't deal with non-cumulatives that offer such a small return priced so far above par at $1,310 currently; Quantum shows no preferred for RLJ; ARE has only one remaining preferred, which is the D, therefore, nothing to compare it to; HCN also has only the I, therefore it too has nothing to compare it to; and all of EPR's remaining preferreds are convertible under certain circumstances, which leaves only ANH. And as best as I can tell both its B and C have conversion rights, but the A does not. Therefore ANH preferreds will be the subject of this study. Thanks again, Be Here, that's an hour of my life I'll never recover.

However, I last reported about ANH this January and it does fit the parameters for a review of how its convertible preferreds B & C performed in relation to its A, so here goes.

To begin the last review, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor: An Update might be worth a peek, although it's really not necessary for this comparison article because all three preferreds will be equally affected, therefore, the company's fortunes are irrelevant in this instance.

ANH Preferreds 10-6-16

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best ANH-A 2.15625 25.46 2.15625/25.46 8.47% ANH-B 1.5625 24.44 1.5625/22.44 6.39% ANH-C 1.90625 24.65 1.90625/24.65 7.73% Best

ANH Preferreds 1-5-16

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best ANH-A 2.15625 25.32 2.15625/25.32 8.52% Best ANH-B 1.5625 26.04 1.5625/26.04 6.00% ANH-C 1.90625 24.85 1.90625/24.85 7.67%

Currently, 10/13/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield% Best ANH-A 11/5/09 2.15625 26.60 2.15625/26.60 8.11 ANH-B 1/25/12 1.5625 29.60 1.5625/29.60 5.28 ANH-C 1/27/20 1.90625 25.15 1.90625/25.15 7.58 Best

To determine which is best I have to look at the Quantum review of the convertible option because the above prices make little sense.

Sorry, but I chose The C as the best buy, not because of its conversion clause but because I never want to hold common shares and it is only priced a few pennies above par and will not be callable until 1/27/20. For you math whizzes, I laid the conversion statistics at your feet for you to discuss at length in the following comment section. And, Be Here, I expect a lot from you.