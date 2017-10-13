Why Dividend Growth Investors Should Consider GE

I think that's a mistake. When a company has a demonstrable moat and a commitment to rewarding shareholders via dividends, temporary blips can be forgiven.

General Electric (GE) is not a company I follow closely because, like many dividend investors, I renounce the dreaded dividend cut (2009) and it was therefore not on my radar as a dividend growth stock even though it raised the annual payout 5x since 2010. For many folks, a dividend cut is a cardinal sin akin to selling shares of Apple (AAPL). It’s never a good time to sell Apple stock and it’s never a great thing when a dividend gets slashed.

Or is it?

Lately I’ve read a proliferation of posts on GE and I noticed many analysts are opining about yet another potential dividend cut. General Electric previously cut its dividend in 2009 from $0.31 quarterly to $0.10. I believe the adage is: Fool Me Once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Again, as I mentioned for many dividend investors, a dividend cut is unforgivable and they simply move on to the next security wiping it from the universe of available investable securities.

But potentially 2 dividend cuts in 10 years? I’d have to be crazy to even consider initiating a long position. And yet that’s precisely what I did this week. Let me explain why:

3 Reasons to Partner with General Electric Long-Term

Commitment to Shareholders

General Electric is going through a turbulent period. However, long-term holders should consider partnering with the company despite its dividend cut((s)). Dividends have been paid for over 100 years. That’s a remarkable feat that demonstrates a commitment to shareholders and is a testament to the fortitude of the business. It’s easy to focus on recent missteps, but if you extend your vantage point or holding period (in my case forever), you will see that the past 10-years is not indicative of how long-term holders have fared.

Appliances People Need

The second reason is because General Electric manufactures products people need. While coordinating logistics for a GE dishwasher delivery, I took a step back to take note just how significant the GE footprint was in my household. My house is not particularly large, but I found I could not walk more than 15-20 feet without being in the vicinity of a GE appliance or accessory. That is important to me as an investor since I prefer to purchase stock of companies’ products I actually own and use. The moat and scale cultivated over the years is a key advantage over rivals.

For me personally, I can be a bit of a tightwad. Chances are if I purchased a product, then it speaks more to its ubiquity as a utility than any ephemeral trend or fad. As a long-term, buy and hold investor, I like to think of my companies as mostly immune to the discretionary tastes of the typical consumer. The products GE makes are integral, not disposable to our daily lives.

An Accumulators Dream – More Shares

Review the chart below to see how much $10k invested in GE 10 years ago is worth today with and without dividends reinvested:

Source: Dividend Channel

Pretty ugly, right? With dividends reinvested the total value decreased from $10,000 to $8,086.79. But I’m not sure that tells the whole story.

The way I see it, for the buy and hold investor, dividends are good for one of two things: 1) To be collected as cash for any number of reasons –some might use them as income 2) To reinvest and thereby build your stake in the company. If you are a buy and hold investor you are either taking the dividends as cash or automatically reinvesting shares through some form of DRIP.

For those of us in the accumulation phase, compound interest works best when we reinvest shares quarter after quarter, year after year eliminating all friction and brokerage fees. There is nothing as simple or easy as buying, holding and reinvesting. Eventually, I will take dividends as income for living expenses, but until then, the reinvestment phase is on autopilot.

During that 10 year timeframe, the total return was -19.12%. But take note of one thing that did increase: share count. The initial purchase 10 years ago procured 243 shares. Today, through dividend reinvestment alone and no further additions, the investor owns 350 shares or 107 more. That is fairly significant as the share count increased 44%. And for the accumulator, that is priority number one.

Since General Electric’s share price languished for years, the lumpy dividends paid were reinvested at a lower share price. In this sense, a lower share price in and of itself can actually benefit long term holders.

But to truly increase ownership in a company, you must own a larger percentage of shares outstanding than you did when you initially purchased. If a company is constantly diluting investors by issuing new shares, equity in the company will not increase. Let’s take a look at GE in this regard over the same timeframe:

GE retired over a billion shares over the past 10 years. So GE now has two of three elements for a best-case scenario for long-term holders:

A languishing share price - Yes Share buybacks - Yes Growing Dividend - No

If GE had increased its dividend each year, it would have attained the coveted triumvirate, however it is very likely that share price would’ve grown in tandem as has happened with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). AT&T (T) makes a compelling case for actually obtaining all three.

Conclusion:

I’m not going to sugarcoat a dividend cut and claim it’s great for everyone. It’s not. If you are taking dividends as cash or in a distribution phase of your life than I can understand the disappointment with GE’s recent underperformance. If you are dependent on the dividends for income, you just received a pay cut.

However, this is a company that’s been around since the late 1800’s. To dismiss the company entirely based on a small window (<10% of its existence) is not thinking truly long term. To dismiss them exclusively on the basis of a dividend cut is similarly provincial. For even after the Great Recession cut, GE quickly worked to raise the dividend once again:

With over $100B overseas and a President keen on reducing the tax burden on corporations, General Electric is poised to quickly recover from this blip as well.

They say past performance is not indicative of future results. There’s some truth to that statement but it cuts both ways. The overarching trend (100+ years) cannot be ignored and yet neither can the last 10 years. The question really is just how long term do you look when you purchase a stock?

I will buy and hold and reinvest. I don’t plan to ever sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.