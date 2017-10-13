Bonds: Inflation Still Nowhere In Sight

A defining characteristic of the 8-year U.S. economic recovery has been the persistence of low inflation. At times, it even bordered on deflation as commodity prices and interest rates dropped to multi-decade lows while wage growth remained subdued. Yet through it all, the economy kept trudging forward and making progress even as some countries experienced deflation. Now that America’s economy has gained enough momentum to make inflation, however slight, a real possibility in the coming year, it’s time to examine the financial markets for signs that inflation might be on the horizon.

The two markets that arguably provide the best insight into investors’ inflation expectations are Treasuries and gold. Treasuries in particular provide strong clues as to how much inflation the market expects, while gold is an excellent reflection not only of inflation/deflation pressures but also of investors’ confidence in the economy. To simplify, a rising gold price along with rising Treasury prices (and falling yields) is a sign that investors aren’t feeling very confident and their inflation expectations are very low.

If the economy were poised for a significant dose of inflation, it would surely be discounted by rising bond yields. Yet we see that yields are relatively subdued, while government bond prices are stuck in the middle of a lateral three-year trading range. This sends an emphatic message that the market expects no significant inflation in the foreseeable future.

The graph below shows the dual price lines for the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), a proxy for gold, and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), a T-bond proxy. What stands out in this chart is the close correlation between gold and T-bond prices in recent years. Since 2015, the lack of forward progress in both asset prices is telegraphing the message that inflation expectations are still low and the market isn’t anticipating any major problems for the U.S. economy anytime soon. The reading of this chart is conducive of a low inflation, steady growth environment for U.S. businesses.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The fact that inflation is still nowhere in sight continues to baffle monetary policymakers, who can’t seem to fathom why inflation remains subdued in a low unemployment environment. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard made reference to a “material” decline in the U.S. inflation trend, which has remained under the Fed’s 2% annual target since 2012 even as the unemployment rate has fallen from 8% to just over 4%. Her comments were made during a discussion at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Brainard said she didn’t think low inflation is the result of global factors, although many of her Fed colleagues disagree.

Dr. Ed Yardeni has made the case that low inflation is actually what he terms “structural disinflation” and is the combined result of globalization, technological innovation, and demographic changes, as well as the influence of online retailers like Amazon. All these factors, he asserts, have subdued inflation and will continue to do so.

Turning our attention to the short-term Treasury bond outlook, the Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is now two days in succession above its 15-day moving average, the first time it has accomplished this feat since August. Readers of my commentaries know of the importance I attach to this trend line since it has done a consistently good job of identifying the dominant immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. This confirms an immediate-term bottom for TLT, which provides an entry signal for short-term traders.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Given the profundity of negative investor sentiment on T-bonds right now, I believe that the latest breakout above the 15-day moving average will be followed by a tradable short-covering rally. The following chart exhibit shows the bullish consensus of trading advisers on Treasuries. As can be see here, Market Vane bond market sentiment has fallen well below 60%, which is a sign that advisers are becoming unusually reticent on bonds if not outright bearish. Historically, whenever the bullish consensus falls below 60% after a decline in T-bond prices, it implies the Treasury market is on the cusp of a short-term bottom and relief rally.

Source: www.MarketVane.net

A rally in T-bond prices will not only provide some relief for a technically and psychologically “oversold” bond market, it would also serve as further confirmation that inflation is still not an issue for the economy.

There are two takeaways of this analysis for bond investors. The first is that the years of the unmitigated rising trend in Treasury prices is over. Yet it’s also too early to sell off long-term bond positions. T-bond investors can continue to collect yields as bond prices remain relatively stable in the coming year. The bond bull has shown a marked decline in vigor as he approaches his final end, but the bond bear hasn’t made his appearance yet, either.

In summary, until T-bond prices drop under the 2015 lows (see TLT/GLD chart above), any discussion of inflation’s return is unwarranted. Current conditions of the gold and bond markets are instead favorable for continued disinflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.