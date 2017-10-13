Why I Sold Intelsat (Again)

For those who have been following me, they know Intelsat (I) has been on my buying list for a while now.

The reasons is, under certain conditions, Intelsat could produce above average returns, due to its speculative nature (please consider: Intelsat: A High Leveraged Play With Odds In Our Favor).

Please note Intelsat is a high leveraged company that everyone thought was going to end in bankruptcy (and many still do). However I told you many times that even though it was highly leveraged, the odds were in our favor.

And the odds were in our favor, because the company seemed to be able to tackle its high debt load and continue with its day-to-day operations. This does not mean that it did not have debt issues (it does), just that it was ironing them out.

In fact, when my leveraged play seemed to be in jeopardy, as a result of the SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and OneWeb deal, I sold because under these circumstances my price target of $12 would never have been reached (please consider: Why I Sold Intelsat).

And recently, the stock made a big pop on the back of the news that the FCC was entertaining a proposition from Intelsat and Intel (INTC), pertaining to a plan to clear midband spectrum bandwidth in metropolitan areas to accelerate the introduction of 5G services (please consider: Intelsat And Intel Join Forces To Change The Rules Of The Game).

Now as I said in that article, RBC noted that the spectrum could be worth as much as $14 a share to Intelsat.

So the question is, why did I sell?

First of all, my short-term targets were more than realized. While I had a price target of $12 a share, the timeframe was 12-18 months. So the market gave me the money I was expecting very soon and very fast. Over the years I have come to learn to take those profits, because many times the market takes them back very fast.

The second reason is, it is not a given that the FCC will accept this proposal. There are many other satellite providers that are against this proposal. Tom Choi, CEO of ABS, calls the proposal "Ludicrous and Ridiculous."

Andrew Jordan, CEO of AsiaSat, said: "On face value, this was a unilateral decision by Intelsat, without prior consultation with other satellite operators, and is very divisive." He was surprised by the move in conversations he had with other satellite operators.

Furthermore Jordan said:

We know that LTE and satellite cannot coexist in the 3.7 – 4.2 MHz band, so it is hard to see how carving out certain portions of this in cities can help the industry or our customers who depend on us for reliable and high quality service. The incompatibility of LTE/WiMax with satellite applications in the 3.7 – 4.2 MHz band has been demonstrated through numerous ITU studies and this view was also endorsed during the conclusion of the WRC-15. I’m also surprised because my understanding is that the frequencies do not belong to any individual operator or administrations, but rather a global resource administered by notifying authorities through the ITU.

Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLF), said (same link as above):

"We read with surprise the announcement by Intelsat and still need to analyze all the possible consequences. We believe there are potentially both positive and negative consequences. We don’t have a spontaneous positive or negative reaction. It is a complex situation that we need to analyze deeper to see whether we think the net balance is positive or negative. It is a complex situation with many elements — regulatory, strategic, partnerships, etc. So we need to fully understand the precedent created by the Intelsat announcement."

So while initially the proposal seemed straight forward to a novice like me, when I investigate the matter further, I found many voices of opposition.

I'm not involved in the politics of this issue, but it would seem strange that the FCC would adopt any proposal that would benefit any one company. Until many more satellite providers get on board, I think that at the very least, the FCC will take its time to decide.

The third reason is, we really don't know the time frame. It's one thing if the FCC decided today - and we could expect monetization revenue from this deal for Intelsat over the next 12-18 months - and it's another if the FCC takes months and months to make a decision. If the FCC takes a long time to decide, the market might once again focus on the company's debt, and the stock might correct.

A forth reason is the stock made record volume over the past several weeks on the back of the FCC proposal. I think the stock had a lot of speculator inflows, who bought the stock simply based on the headline news, without really knowing what is going on. If this trade goes into reverse, then a big correction might follow.

So because of all of the above, I decided to take a breather from the stock, and sell, and see where the dust settles.

Also, I have been in the stock on and off for a long time. I have bought shares as low as $2. While this is not a reason to sell, booking profits once in a while is needed, in order to reevaluate a situation.

Bottom line

For the time being I sold my position in Intelsat. I'm not negative on the company, but when the market gives it to you very fast, I have learned to accept the generosity of the market.

The FCC proposal is not a sure thing. There is opposition from the rest of the industry. It would seem strange for the FCC to make a decision based on the proposition of one company alone.

Also, chances are that there has been rampant speculation after the FCC proposal. This always scares me, for if those speculative flows go the other way, then we might see big correction in the stock.

Will I regret this move? I might, and to be honest, I usually regret selling a big position, until I make more money from another position.

I will be following the stock very closely. If it corrects I will probably buy again. If not, there are many other fish in the ocean.