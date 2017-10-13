Noble Corp.: October Fleet Status And Balance Sheet - The Stock Deserves Better

The conclusion is to use this consolidation period to trade frequently the stock, this is what I did and recommend.

Courtesy Noble - Jack-up Noble Houston Colbert.

Rig Type Jackup Rig Design Friede & Goldman JU3000N Builder Jurong Shipyard Year Built/Upgraded 2014 Classification ABS +A1, Self Elevating Drilling Unit

Investment Thesis:

It is not a secret. The offshore drilling industry is not doing particularly well and drillers such as Noble are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest sufficiently in offshore exploration capex. Well, It was true until earlier this year...

Since then, the market can be considered far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment, and recently, the floaters segment has appeared to move as well. Granted, the trend has slowed down a little, but recovery in the offshore drilling sector is not contested anymore.

Noble (NE) is performing reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the level of the firm contract backlog the company has indicated recently.

This new fleet status is another evidence that a slow rig recovery is at hand and we should pay attention, especially when the market is selling off NE again and turning this company into an attractive acquisition.

Noble Corporation PLC

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of October 12, 2017, with graphs.

1. Class: Drillships

# Name Spec. K ' Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location (0-rate) 1 Noble Bob Douglas 2013 10/40 Early 11/17 Q1-Q2 2018 - Q1-Q2 2021 Undisclosed ($190k/d?) Undisclosed ($220k/d?) [Tullow] Suriname [ExxonMobil] Guyana 2 Noble Bully II 2011 8.25/40 Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp. 4/18 4/18 - 4/22 200 [Idle365 days] 200 + (floor) [Shell] Malaysia 3 Noble Don Taylor 2013 10/40 Late 2/19 482 [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 4 Noble Globetrotter I 2011 10/40 Mid 7/22 275+ (floor) [Shell] US GoM 15% bonus eligible 5 Noble Globetrotter II 2013 10/40 Late 12/17 (100-day minimum) Late 12/17-Late 12/18 Late 12/2018 - Early 9/2023 Undisclosed + 185 185 (idle) 275+ (floor) [Total] Bulgaria [Shell] TBD 15% bonus eligible

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name Spec. K feet Contract End Current Day rate $ k Location 1 Noble Paul Romano 1981/1998 6/25 Early 10/17 - Early 12/17 115 [Hess (NYSE: HES)] US GoM

4. Class: Jack-Ups

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Noble Corp. 18 5 1 12 Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 10 3 5 2 Total 28 8 6 14

Backlog Detail with important charts:

Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$3.22 billion as of October 17, 2017.

In $US million.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive 15% bonus. (Thus, use it with caution.)

Changes noticed in FSR for October.

1 - Gulf of Mexico: Noble Bob Douglas: Late November 2017 to Late February 2018.

2 - Middle East: Noble Houston Colbert: Early February 2018 to Early February 2019.

3 - Middle East: Noble Sam Hartley end of the contract to be Late December 2017.

4 - Middle East: Noble Mick O'Brien is warm stacked since Late August 2017.

Conclusion:

This new fleet status is encouraging. It could have been better, but it is not the time to complain. Instead, I think it is a time to hope for the continuation of this nascent recovery that the offshore industry has seen in 2017.

However, the market is not really impressed and the stock is quickly selling off on any weakness or doubt. I find the market quite harsh, but it is what it is.

What can look at the balance sheet and see the underlying strength though:

Yes, that's right. Noble has shown free cash flow for the last three quarters and I find it a good accomplishment. In fact, besides 3Q'16, NE regularly posted free cash flow positive since 1Q'15 (According to Ychart).

The Debt is not a worry either. The yearly debt to be paid average $190+ million per year from 2018 to 2002.

The conclusion is to use this consolidation period to trade frequently the stock, this is what I did and recommend.

NE is showing a reverse symmetrical triangle pattern, also known as a broadening top, an expanding triangle or a megaphone top, the reverse symmetrical triangle is a bearish indicator, and the technical implications are usually extreme. Good for trading though.

NE has now retraced to its MA (50) and seems to be showing some support which is still to be confirmed. I sold above $4.50 when the RSI (14) was flashing overbought and I am now buying again. However, if $3.75 is breached which is quite likely, according to the pattern, we may retest the $3.20 support again?

