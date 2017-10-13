Noble Corp.: October Fleet Status And Balance Sheet - The Stock Deserves Better

Summary

This new fleet status is encouraging. It could have been better, but it is not the time to complain. Instead, I think it is a time to hope.

Noble is performing reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the level of firm contract backlog the company has indicated recently.

The conclusion is to use this consolidation period to trade frequently the stock, this is what I did and recommend.

Courtesy Noble - Jack-up Noble Houston Colbert.

Rig Type Jackup
Rig Design Friede & Goldman JU3000N
Builder Jurong Shipyard
Year Built/Upgraded 2014
Classification ABS +A1, Self Elevating Drilling Unit

Investment Thesis:

It is not a secret. The offshore drilling industry is not doing particularly well and drillers such as Noble are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip further away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest sufficiently in offshore exploration capex. Well, It was true until earlier this year...

Since then, the market can be considered far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activity the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment, and recently, the floaters segment has appeared to move as well. Granted, the trend has slowed down a little, but recovery in the offshore drilling sector is not contested anymore.

Noble (NE) is performing reasonably well in this struggling environment if we judge by the level of the firm contract backlog the company has indicated recently.

Chart NE data by YCharts

This new fleet status is another evidence that a slow rig recovery is at hand and we should pay attention, especially when the market is selling off NE again and turning this company into an attractive acquisition.

Noble Corporation PLC

Complete Fleet Analysis and Fleet Status as of October 12, 2017, with graphs.

1. Class: Drillships

# Name

Spec.

K '

Contract

End

Current

Day rate

K$

Location

(0-rate)
1

Noble Bob Douglas

2013

 10/40

Early 11/17

Q1-Q2 2018 - Q1-Q2 2021

Undisclosed ($190k/d?)

Undisclosed ($220k/d?)

[Tullow]

Suriname

[ExxonMobil]

Guyana
2

Noble Bully II

2011

8.25/40

Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp.

4/18

4/18 - 4/22

200 [Idle365 days]

200 + (floor)

[Shell]

Malaysia
3

Noble Don Taylor

2013

 10/40 Late 2/19

482

[Shell]

US GoM

15% bonus eligible
4

Noble Globetrotter I

2011

 10/40

Mid 7/22

275+ (floor)

[Shell]

US GoM

15% bonus eligible
5

Noble Globetrotter II

2013

 10/40

Late 12/17 (100-day minimum)

Late 12/17-Late 12/18

Late 12/2018 - Early 9/2023

Undisclosed + 185

185 (idle)

275+ (floor)

[Total]

Bulgaria

[Shell]

TBD

15% bonus eligible

2. Class: Semi-Submersibles

# Name

Spec.

K feet

Contract

End

Current

Day rate

$ k

 Location
1

Noble Paul Romano

1981/1998

 6/25

Early 10/17 - Early 12/17

115

[Hess (NYSE: HES)]

US GoM

4. Class: Jack-Ups

# Name

Spec.

Feet/K feet

Contract

End

Current

Day rate

 Location
1

Noble Alan Hay

1980/2005

 300/25

Late 12/17

85

Arabian Gulf
2

Noble Lloyd Noble

2Q'2016

 492/32

Late 11/20

449 (including mobilization revenue)

[Statoil (NYSE: STO)]

UKNS

2-year priced option
3

Noble David Tinsley

1981/

2004/2010

 300/25

Late 12/17

85

Arabian Gulf
4

Noble Gene House

1981/1998

 300/25

Mid 11/18

65

[Aramco (Private: ARMCO)] Arabian Gulf

(30d) 3Q17
5

Noble Hans Deul

2009

 400/30

Mid 11/17

88

The client has exercised its right to early terminate the contract, with an expected contract end date of Mid November 2017.

[Shell]

UK

North Sea
6

Noble Joe Beall

1981/2004

 300/25

Mid 11/18

65

[Aramco]

Arabian Gulf

(90d) 1Q17
7

Noble Roger Lewis

2007

 400/30

Early 3/22

159

[Aramco]

Arabian Gulf

0-rate 4Q'17 (15d)
8

Noble Sam Hartley

2014

 400/35

Late 12/17

111

[Total (NYSE: TOT)]

Brunei
9

Noble Sam Turner

2014

 400/35

Late 8/18

96.5

[Maersk (OTCPK: AMKAF)]

Denmark
10

Noble Scott Marks

2009

 400/30

Early 7/22

159

[Aramco]

Arabian Gulf
11

Noble Regina Allen

2013

 300/25

4Q'17

4Q17-1Q18 to 4Q19-1Q20 (up to 2 years)

Available

88.5

[Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM)

Canada
12

Noble Tom Prosser

2014

 400/35

Early 9/17

Early 9/17 - Late 10/17

Available

130

[PTTEP]

Australia

Rigs available, ready-stacked or cold-stacked, idle.

# Rig name/shipyard date Type Year built Status Location
1 Noble Clyde Boudreaux (12/15) SemiSub 1987/2007 Warm-stacked Singapore
2 Noble Amos Runner (2/16) SemiSub 1982/1999 Cold-stacked GoM
3 Noble Jim Day (1/16) SemiSub 1989/1999/2010 Cold-stacked GoM
4 Noble Dany Adkins (3/16) SemiSub 1989/1999/2009 Cold-stacked GoM
5 Noble Dave Beard (4/16) SemiSub 1986-2008 Cold-stacked Singapore
6 Noble Tom Madden (5/16) Drillship 2014 Warm-stacked GoM
7 Noble Sam Croft (5/16) Drillship 2014 Cold-stacked GoM
8 Noble Bully I (3/17)

Drillship

Commitment split 50/50 - Joint Venture between Shell and Noble Corp.

 2011 Cold-stacked Curaçao
9

Noble Houston Colbert (7/17)

Jack-up 400/35

 2014 Warm stacked Qatar
10

Noble Mick O'Brien (8/17)

Jack-up 400 IC

 2013 Warm Stacked Qatar?

Noble Fleet Snapshot

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups
Noble Corp. 18 5 1 12
Cold-stacked - Idle - Not contracted 10 3 5 2
Total 28 8 6 14

Backlog Detail with important charts:

Noble's contract backlog totaled approximately ~$3.22 billion as of October 17, 2017.

In $US million.

Note: This is an estimate only. The company is not providing the day rate of a few contracts and the deal with Shell can vary notably on the plus side because I used only the floor day rate in my calculation. In some cases, NE can receive 15% bonus. (Thus, use it with caution.)

Changes noticed in FSR for October.

1 - Gulf of Mexico: Noble Bob Douglas: Late November 2017 to Late February 2018.

2 - Middle East: Noble Houston Colbert: Early February 2018 to Early February 2019.

3 - Middle East: Noble Sam Hartley end of the contract to be Late December 2017.

4 - Middle East: Noble Mick O'Brien is warm stacked since Late August 2017.

Conclusion:

This new fleet status is encouraging. It could have been better, but it is not the time to complain. Instead, I think it is a time to hope for the continuation of this nascent recovery that the offshore industry has seen in 2017.

However, the market is not really impressed and the stock is quickly selling off on any weakness or doubt. I find the market quite harsh, but it is what it is.

What can look at the balance sheet and see the underlying strength though:

Yes, that's right. Noble has shown free cash flow for the last three quarters and I find it a good accomplishment. In fact, besides 3Q'16, NE regularly posted free cash flow positive since 1Q'15 (According to Ychart).

The Debt is not a worry either. The yearly debt to be paid average $190+ million per year from 2018 to 2002.

The conclusion is to use this consolidation period to trade frequently the stock, this is what I did and recommend.

NE is showing a reverse symmetrical triangle pattern, also known as a broadening top, an expanding triangle or a megaphone top, the reverse symmetrical triangle is a bearish indicator, and the technical implications are usually extreme. Good for trading though.

NE has now retraced to its MA (50) and seems to be showing some support which is still to be confirmed. I sold above $4.50 when the RSI (14) was flashing overbought and I am now buying again. However, if $3.75 is breached which is quite likely, according to the pattern, we may retest the $3.20 support again?

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the offshore driller and oil sector. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small NE position midterm, but mostly trade the stock using RSI and Technical analysis.

About this article:

