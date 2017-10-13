Corn And Soybean Export Sales Surge During Week Ending October 5

By G C Mays

The USDA released its weekly export sales report on Friday. Corn (CORN) and Soybean (SOYB) sales were higher during the week while wheat (WEAT) sales were off the earlier week's pace.

Corn

Weekly corn sales show continuing volatility 5 weeks into the new marketing year, surging more than 100% to nearly 1.6 MMT in the week ending October 5. While accumulated marketing year net sales remain down compared to a year ago, the deficit has dropped to -32% from -51% a week ago. Order cancellations came from Mexico (35,000 MT) and Barbados (4,500 MT). US firms imported 19,600 metric tons from Panama.

Despite the cancellation, Mexico purchased more than 1 million metric tons during the week, presumably at a more favorable price. So far, Mexico has committed to buy 6.4 MMT in the current marketing year.

Both corn futures and average cash prices across the USDA’s eleven select terminals were flat this week.

Wheat

Weekly wheat sales were down for the first time in a couple of weeks. US Exporters had net sales of 175,000 MT. Gross sales were 207,700 MT. Most of the known country cancellations are from Nigeria, Japan, and the Philippines. These countries had positive net sales for the week and have received or have in-route 80%, 66%, and 80% of their sales commitments this marketing year, respectively.

Marketing year to date accumulated net wheat sales are down 14% compared to one year ago. Marketing year to date accumulated exports, which represent shipments of earlier sales, turned negative three weeks ago and are down 3.4% year over year.

Wheat futures were down 1.6% for the week ended October 5 while the average cash price at the USDA’s eight select terminals was down 1.3%.

Soybean

Weekly soybean sales bounce back with net sales of 1.75 MMT during the week ending October 5. Despite cancelling orders for roughly 62,000 metric tons, China purchases totaled more than 1.0 MMT. China has committed to buy 11.7 MMT of soybeans so far in the marketing year. Futures prices increased just over 1% during the week but recently surged after the WASDE report, released on October 12.

Both marketing year to date accumulated net sales and accumulated exports are running slightly ahead of year ago levels at 8.2% and 5.2%, respectively.

We’ll be releasing a detailed analysis of the wheat, corn, and soybean markets during next week.

