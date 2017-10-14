3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 14, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Roche making a big step in first-line lung cancer

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Therapy: Alectinib, an inhibitor of ALK

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

News: Roche has announced that the European CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of their ALK inhibitor alectinib in first-line therapy for patients with ALK-positive NSCLC. This opinion is based on the results observed in the phase 3 ALEX trial, which showed improvement in outcomes over crizotinib, the current standard of care.

Looking forward: It begins! Second-generation kinase inhibitors in ALK-positive NSCLC have been simmering in the second-line treatment setting for a few years now, but these agents are generally more efficacious than crizotinib, and they can address resistance and brain metastases. In truth, there are not many remaining advantages for crizotinib in this space. Moreover, alectinib is the only second-generation ALK inhibitor that has so far proven superior to crizotinib. Novartis' (NVS) ceritinib also is effective in first-line therapy, but it was tested against chemotherapy, and not crizotinib. This should give Roche something pretty significant to tip the balance in the market.

Spark Therapeutics completes a big committee meeting

Company: Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Therapy: Voretigene neparvovec, a gene therapy meant to correct alterations in the RPE65 gene

Disease: Leber's congenital amaurosis

News: The cellular, tissue, and gene therapies advisory committee has unanimously recommended approval of this gene therapy, which should clear the way for drug approval at the time of the final action date: January 12, 2018.

Looking forward: A few days ago, we had a little hemming and hawing to consider with respect to the questions this committee posed to ONCE. I was a little concerned with their questions, since there didn't appear to be a good way to sufficiently answer them. I still expected the thumbs up, though...but maybe not unanimously. This announcement puts any nervousness about this gene therapy to rest, from a scientific perspective. In particular, some follow-up data showing no deterioration of the MLMT endpoint indicated to the committee that repeat injections may not be necessary. So it looks like ONCE has a true-blue winner on its hands here! January can't come soon enough.

Cantargia officially moves into their first immunotherapy trial

Company:

Cantargia AB

Therapy: CAN04, a monoclonal antibody directed against the interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP)

Disease: Several solid tumor types

News: Cantargia has announced that the first patient in their CANFOUR trial has completed the three cycles of antibody therapy with CAN04, putting them formally into the safety evaluation protocol. Two more patients also have received CAN04, and no serious adverse events have yet been observed.

Looking forward: Though Cantargia AB is not a stock you can buy in America, all promising therapies start somewhere. Cantargia is the only company to my knowledge targeting this particular protein in cancer, so it remains to be seen what kind of long-term viability IL1RAP has as a target. The company hopes that CAN04 will be able to bring in the natural killer cells to come and attack tumor cells that overexpress IL1RAP. So keep an eye on this nascent company!

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to consider some commentary on recent biotech happenings. If you learned something and would like to receive email updates when new editions go live, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha.