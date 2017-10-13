Global Rig Count Is Sinking

Global rig count continued to show no production recovery in the near future.

Baker Hughes today announced that the U.S. rig count declined by eight rigs in the week leading up to October 13:



The following detail table illustrates that oil rig count declined by five rigs and the horizontal rig count declined by six rigs.

The accelerated decline the U.S. oil rig count that started in September has persisted into October, as I discussed further in my recent article Rig Count Update And Implications. Another decline of five rigs this week is also in-line with my expectation noted in an earlier article:

This means, despite the volatility in oil prices since March, the oil rig count might continue lower through October.

As I explained in Don't Get Used To A Declining Rig Count, however, I expect this newfound downward trend in U.S. rig count to end in November.

International Rig Count

The international rig count (i.e. excluding North America) was 931 in September, which represented a drop of 21 rigs from August, which had represented another drop of seven rigs from July.

International rig count is close to the cycle low of 920 seen in October of 2016, pointing to further weakness in oil production in ex-US non-OPEC regions.

The drop in international rig count was concentrated in Venezuela, Indonesia, Thailand, Norway, Poland, and Mexico.

Readers should note that rig count in Latin America dropped by 19 rigs in just two months, which corroborates my view that oil production in these key countries will continue to decline in the foreseeable future, as I explored in detail in my recent articles Mexico's Declining Oil Production as well as Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down.

Bottom Line

Global rig count shows no production recovery in the near future. The oil is, in fact, boiling under the surface.

