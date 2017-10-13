Wells Fargo: Pain Continues

Before the open, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) reported earnings ending a week of where the large banks kicked off earnings season. The numbers again confirmed the reason my investment thesis recommended to avoid the troubled bank

The stock is down over 3% on the revenue miss. Will any dip lead to a buying opportunity?

The revenue number shows the clear struggle the previous leading bank faces. Wells Fargo saw revenues actually dip 2% to $21.9 billion as non-interest income took a 9% hit. Total average loans were down by an incredible $5.1 billion.

The revenue weakness shouldn't be a surprise as the bank that originally ran into an account fraud scandal last year, now faces further sanctions over other sales abuses. The latest issue being improperly charging customers for car insurance and mortgage loans.

The issue is even more complicated considering that CEO Tim Sloan was an internal promotion. Wells Fargo is increasingly coming under pressure to replace Mr. Sloan with an external hire to ensure the bank culture changes.

The real telling problem is the fees associated with transactions at Wells Fargo. Consumers and businesses alike are transacting less at the bank probably due to concerns over questionable practices. Just about all of the non-interest income categories saw declines sequentially and definitely YoY.

Source: Wells Fargo Q3'17 presentation

With all of these issues, Wells Fargo should trade at a discount to the market. Instead, the troubled bank still trades at a premium by most measures including price to tangible book value. Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) still trades far below Wells Fargo while JPMorgan Chase (JPM) provides a slight discount.

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo remains the least favorite large financial. The company still faces issues over regulatory sanctions while key valuation measures remain the highest in the sector.